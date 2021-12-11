Follow This 2.6-Mile Trail In Tennessee To A Creek And A Waterfall

Tennessee, known for country music and rolling hills, is the perfect place to find some fabulous hiking trails. Let’s face it, when we think of a great trail, it is often one that leads to a stunning waterfall, wouldn’t you agree? In addition to the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee is home to the Cherokee National Forest and a worthy waterfall called the Falls Branch Falls.

The Falls Branch Falls Trail is 2.6 miles out-and-back and located in the Citico Creek Wilderness of Cherokee National Forest.

Parking for the Falls Branch Falls Trail is in the West Rattlesnake Rock pull-off.

The trail starts at an elevation of almost 4,000 feet.

The 70-foot waterfall, Falls Branch Falls, comes into view just around the time you will cross the creek.

From here to the end of the trail, it becomes rather steep, narrow, rocky, and sometimes slippery. If you continue on, you will come out right at the base of the spectacular waterfall.

Hike the Falls Branch Falls Trail in the winter for an especially unique experience.

The Falls Branch Falls Trail is also called Trail 87 on the trail markers and is considered a moderate hike. It's also dog-friendly.From Tellico Plains, head east on Highway 165 approximately 18 miles. You will see a sign for the West Rattlesnake Rock pull-off, off the Cherohala Skyway. Coming from the south, it is at mile 22-23 at West Rattlesnake.There is a fork in the path soon after the trail begins. Veer left to hike towards the falls. The other trail, to the right, is the 4-mile Jeffrey Hell Trail.You will find that it is worth the effort if you are feeling energetic! You can generally keep your feet dry by walking on the rocks, but some suggest you bring sturdy, waterproof shoes, and maybe even a walking stick.

To enjoy a moderate hike to a pretty waterfall in the Cherokee National Forest, be sure to explore the Falls Branch Falls Trail. For a trail map, visit alltrails.com . To learn more about the activities available in the Cherokee National Forest, visit the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service website .

Have you hiked the Falls Branch Falls Trail in Tennessee? Share your thoughts with us!

