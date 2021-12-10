ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Net 1 UEPS Technologies names new finance chief

By Manshi Mamtora
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNet 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS +0.6%) appoints Naeem Kola as Group CFO. Kola will take up his role with effect...

Related
Portland Business Journal

Puppet names new chief marketing officer

Portland software maker Puppet has tapped a longtime Cisco exec as its new chief marketing officer. Gene Hall, who spent more than 20 years at networking company Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO), joined Puppet and will lead Puppet's marketing as the company works to expand its customer reach into more Global 5000 companies.
PORTLAND, OR
Seekingalpha.com

Gores Holdings VIII pops on SPAC deal for material tech firm Footprint

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) rose 2% Tuesday on word that the SPAC plans to take materials science technology company Footprint International Holdco public at a $1.6B enterprise value. Alec Gores' Gores Holdings VIII said it has signed a definitive merger agreement with Footprint, a company that has developed a so-called...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Luminar Technologies CFO buys $240.8K shares

LAZR - Luminar Technologies, Inc. Great display of confidence by CFO Thomas Fennimore. Furthermore we have R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez reiterate a Buy rating on Luminar Technologies with a $37 price target after the company authorized a $250M repurchase program. Clear sign that Luminar here at the $15 dollar mark is substantially undervalued. Cannot wait for Luminar to shines at CES on January 5 - 8th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

AIB signs a three-year €65M deal with IBM to accelerate digital transformation

AIB signed a three-year €65M agreement with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to expedite hybrid cloud digital transformation. The agreement was signed in Q4 2021. Per the terms, IBM will provide AIB with a next-gen IBM z15 compute platform along with an extensive technology portfolio, including IBM's Cloud Pak solutions and the capability to deliver services leveraging Red Hat OpenShift.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries slumps 12% as CEO and CFO sell shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC -12.6%) President and CEO, Fusen Ernie Chen sold 60,000 shares between $65.43 to $72.95 worth ~$4M. This brings his total share holding to 797,101. Also, CFO, Lester A Wong sold 30,000 shares between $67.1 to $69.79, worth about $2M. This brings his total share holding...
STOCKS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

AAG Names New Chief Compliance Officer

American Advisors Group named Kristina Larese as the company's new chief compliance officer. The hiring of Kristina Larese comes as a part of the AAG 2022 growth and expansion plan, according to the company. “Kristina brings the executive experience that we need to elevate our compliance needs,” said Rick Lieber,...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

ObsEva appoints Will Brown as new finance chief

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announces the appointment of Will Brown as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Brown joins ObsEva from Altimmune where he served as CFO and was critical in the company’s transformation and growth through more than $300M of new equity issuances and a strategic acquisition.
BUSINESS
grocerydive.com

Hy-Vee names new president and chief operating officer

Hy-Vee has named Jeremy Gosch as its new president and chief operating officer, the company announced on Friday. Gosch previously worked as co-chief operating officer and president of Hy-Vee’s retail division. The company also announced that Andy Schreiner, formerly Hy-Vee’s chief accounting officer, is now senior vice president, chief...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Banco Santander announces second extension for Santander Consumer USA tender offer

Santander, wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander (SAN +0.3%), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its earlier announced tender offer to acquire all shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) for $41.5/share. From its prior extension to Dec.9, the tender offer is now scheduled to expire on Dec.16. Under...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Figs Names Daniella Turenshine As Finance Chief

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Lawrence has decided to retire, effective December 24, 2021. Jeff joined FIGS in December 2020, coming out of retirement to help lead FIGS' IPO earlier this year. The company has appointed its SVP of Finance and Strategy, Daniella Turenshine, as CFO effective...
BUSINESS
bizwest.com

Swisslog names new North America marketing chief

WESTMINSTER — Swisslog Healthcare, which provides technology combining pharmacy and transport automation in health care, has named Amanda Costanzi as head of marketing and communications in North America. Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!. BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Liberty Mutual names new chief legal officer

Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced that Damon Hart has been appointed as executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective Jan. 1. Hart (pictured above) will join the company’s executive leadership team and will report to David Long, chairman and CEO of Liberty Mutual. Hart succeeds Jim Kelleher, who will retire at the end of the year.
BUSINESS
themreport.com

LoanLogics Names New Chief Revenue Officer

a recognized leader in loan quality technology for mortgage manufacturing and loan acquisition, announced Quinn Thomas has joined the company as CRO. "I'm delighted to be joining such a vibrant and talented team at LoanLogics," Thomas said. "I look forward to leveraging my diverse background to improve the effectiveness of all our sales channels."
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Bird Global Names New Legal Chief After Clinching SPAC Deal

Lisa Murison joined e-scooter outfit that went public in November. Former general counsel Wendy Mantell moves into consulting role. Bird Global Inc., one of the largest electric scooter rental companies, named a new general counsel and corporate secretary in Lisa Murison ahead of going public last month. Bird’s recruitment of...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Farmers Edge Names Cindy Yuan as New Chief Financial Officer

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021-- Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a pure-play digital agriculture company, today announced the appointment of Cindy Yuan as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 6, 2021. Yuan’s previous experience covers a broad spectrum of competencies, including working in publicly traded companies, transformation in fast-growing enterprises and building strong finance teams, strategic planning, and risk management. She will lead Farmers Edge global financial operations and will relocate to the company’s corporate office in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
AGRICULTURE
dsnews.com

Fannie Mae Names New Finance Leadership

Fannie Mae has appointed Chryssa C. Halley to the role of EVP and CFO, reporting directly to Fannie Mae President David C. Benson, and responsible for financial management, and economic and strategic research functions of the GSE. “Chryssa is an inspirational leader with deep knowledge of Fannie Mae’s finance operations...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce names Bret Taylor as new co-Chief Executive

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday named Bret Taylor as co-chief executive and vice chairman of the cloud-based software company's board of directors. Taylor is a Salesforce (CRM) veteran, and has served as the company's president and chief operating officer since 2019. He previously held the post of chief product officer at the company.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Unilever names new chief legal and supply chain officers

(Reuters) – Dove soap maker Unilever Plc announced on Wednesday two changes to its top leadership, bringing in new hires to replace its chief legal and chief supply chain officers. Reginaldo Ecclissato, executive vice president of Mexico, Central America and Greater Caribbean will replace Marc Engel as chief supply chain...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC Tekkorp Digital gains on report of talks to take Caliente Interactive public

SPAC Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ:TEKK) gained 1.2 % after a report that it's in advanced talks to take online gambling company Caliente Interactive public in a $2.5B deal. Under the deal, $250M would be invested in a PIPE by broadcaster Univision (UVN) and its shareholders with another $190M from other institutional investors, according to a Sky News report. Caliente Interactive operates primarily in Mexico.
BUSINESS

