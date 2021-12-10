Net 1 UEPS Technologies names new finance chief

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announces the appointment of Will Brown as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Brown joins ObsEva from Altimmune where he served as CFO and was critical in the company’s transformation and growth through more than $300M of new equity issuances and a strategic acquisition.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO