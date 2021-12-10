Net 1 UEPS Technologies names new finance chief

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021-- Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a pure-play digital agriculture company, today announced the appointment of Cindy Yuan as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 6, 2021. Yuan’s previous experience covers a broad spectrum of competencies, including working in publicly traded companies, transformation in fast-growing enterprises and building strong finance teams, strategic planning, and risk management. She will lead Farmers Edge global financial operations and will relocate to the company’s corporate office in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
