The future of comedy? It's between your ears

This September, the former Colonel Blacks nightclub in downtown Bozeman became Last Best Comedy—the very first club devoted to comedy in Montana’s history. Comedians Molly Hannan, Annie O‘Connor, and Levin O’Connor felt it was time that Montana got a taste of the same style of comedy clubs so popular in other parts of the world. Having figured out how to make a living on the improv stages of Chicago and Los Angeles, in 2018 the O’Connors moved to Bozeman, a booming town in a state that had comedians performing in bars, restaurants, and at special events, but which had no comedy club anywhere in the state. They soon connected with Molly Hannan—performer, improv teacher, and board member at the Verge Theatre. The trio quickly realized their common interests in creating comedy. Together, they decided to formally introduce to Bozeman a club specifically for comedy, and the Last Best Comedy club was born.
