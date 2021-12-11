ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The future of comedy? It's between your ears

By Tristram Fane Saunders
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe walls of the traditional comedy club are crumbling. In the face of on-and-off Covid restrictions, the year began with comics staging shows anywhere they could, from parks to car parks, while even Shakespeare’s Globe – that conspicuously well-ventilated “wooden O” – staged its first ever stand-up...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 89: Dylan Adler & The In-Betweens

Discovering Dylan Adler for the first time this year was absolutely one of the highlights of 2021 for us at TCB. His mix of Broadway flair, darkly personal comedy, and acrobatics (Dylan does a backflip in his act) blew us away when we saw it on a rooftop of a parking structure and must be a real gift to the NYC comedy scene. Dylan joins TCB’s Jake Kroeger for this week’s TCB Field Report to follow his rise in the NYC comedy scene through queer and asian comedy spaces and spaces that are very much not that.
TV & VIDEOS
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana's Last Best Comedy

This September, the former Colonel Blacks nightclub in downtown Bozeman became Last Best Comedy—the very first club devoted to comedy in Montana’s history. Comedians Molly Hannan, Annie O‘Connor, and Levin O’Connor felt it was time that Montana got a taste of the same style of comedy clubs so popular in other parts of the world. Having figured out how to make a living on the improv stages of Chicago and Los Angeles, in 2018 the O’Connors moved to Bozeman, a booming town in a state that had comedians performing in bars, restaurants, and at special events, but which had no comedy club anywhere in the state. They soon connected with Molly Hannan—performer, improv teacher, and board member at the Verge Theatre. The trio quickly realized their common interests in creating comedy. Together, they decided to formally introduce to Bozeman a club specifically for comedy, and the Last Best Comedy club was born.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Millican
Person
Katherine Ryan
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Bridget Christie
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Josie Long
centraljersey.com

90’s Comedy Duos

In The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges and John Goodman play Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski and Walter Sobchak, respectively, a comedy duo that acts as an ode to slackers everywhere. The two can often be found practicing their favorite pastime, bowling. The film was inspired by Raymond Chandler mysteries, but instead of being a serious detective, the protagonist is a stoner living in Los Angeles. Both Bridges and Goodman are individually great in their roles, but together, they’re a pitch-perfect pair of people thrown into an overarching mystery and not letting it affect their cool demeanors.
TV & VIDEOS
cardinalpointsonline.com

Chappelle’s comedy sparks protest

Comedy has changed considerably in recent years, for both better and for worse. As the world moves toward political correctness, comedy has followed right along with it — with the exception of comedian Dave Chappelle. Chappelle, who has been a comedian for several decades now, has made a living...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

A Triumphant and Thrilling Cabaret Returns to London

A curious, elusive sensation, often hard to come by—and especially so of late—will have tingled up your spine if you happened to make your way down to London’s Playhouse Theatre this past week. Months of theater-land stealth tactics—posters with no show name, a venue with its original signage removed, its front doors mysteriously locked—have gifted the city’s fourth revival of Kander and Ebb’s Teflon crowd pleaser Cabaret, this time featuring the delicious proposition of stage actors who happen to have big Hollywood careers, that most addictive of West End highs: buzz.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Club#Comedy Show#Channel Island#Covid#Unshaven Bo Burnham#Wembley Arena
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WISH-TV

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy