Lafayette, LA

Prep Basketball Friday Night

By George Faust
 2 days ago

2021 Big Dave Classic at Northside High School (Friday Night Scores)

Delhi 50 – Lafayette 45

Ville Platte 66 – Sam Houston 49

LCA 39 – Plaquemine 38

Peabody 68 – Comeaux 57

Zachary 93 – Beau Chene 53

North Central 58 – Northside 55

Other Prep Games:

Notre Dame 36 (3-0) – Pine Prairie 34

McMain 65 – STM 41 (7-1)

KLFY News 10

No. 25 LSU recovers from slow start, beats Ga. Tech 69-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Tari Eason didn’t panic when No. 25 Louisiana State trailed throughout the first half against Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Eason knows the Tigers are at their best after halftime. He scored a career-high 23 points to help LSU recover from a 15-point first-half deficit, beating the Yellow Jackets 69-53 and remaining […]
