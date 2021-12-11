Prep Basketball Friday Night
2021 Big Dave Classic at Northside High School (Friday Night Scores)
Delhi 50 – Lafayette 45
Ville Platte 66 – Sam Houston 49
LCA 39 – Plaquemine 38
Peabody 68 – Comeaux 57
Zachary 93 – Beau Chene 53
North Central 58 – Northside 55
Other Prep Games:
Notre Dame 36 (3-0) – Pine Prairie 34
McMain 65 – STM 41 (7-1)
