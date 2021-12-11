ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Bob is very under socialized towards

The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Bob is very under socialized towards people but loves the company of other dogs. We think...

www.postandcourier.com

Lakeland Gazette

Meet Tucker

Who’s spirited and full of spunk? If so, Tucker maybe just what you’ve been looking for. Tucker is a dark grey, five month-old boy with a white chest and adorable socks. He’s one curious kitty who loves to explore. He can be very vocal. l when it’s...
PETS
FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
PETS
WCVB

2 'very friendly and social' horses looking for new homes at MSPCA Nevins Farm

Two horses that were surrendered to MSPCA at Nevins Farm last month are now looking for new homes. The horses, a 22-year-old mare named Fancy and an 18-year-old Haflinger male Goldie, had been living in central Massachusetts until the owner was no longer able to care for the animals and surrendered them on Nov. 8.
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Brave Puppy Is So Determined To Run | The Dodo

Watch this starfish puppy grow into a big boy and learn to run ✨💖. Keep up with Hugo and his forever family on Facebook: http://thedo.do/gohandsomehugo. Special thanks to The Tucker Farm for fostering Hugo, you can check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/thetuckerfarm. And thanks to Friends To The Forlorn...
PETS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
homenewshere.com

Dog Chases Car Asking To Be Rescued | The Dodo Odd Couples

Dog chases after couple's car asking to be rescued — watch what happens when they introduce her to their cats ❤️. Keep up with Moxie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/moxie_the_shorkie. Keep up with Simba, Dobby, & Pixie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thenomadcats. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
PETS
Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Feeling ‘Extra Thankful’ as He Celebrates Recent Marriage

Dog the Bounty Hunter recently tied the knot with his new bride, Francie Frane. For their first Thanksgiving together, the reality star is feeling “extra thankful.”. The 68-year-old TV personality took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to give a special shout-out to his wife. “I’m feeling extra thankful this year as I kick off the holiday season with my lovely bride. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!” he captioned the post.
RELATIONSHIPS

