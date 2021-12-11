Learning is big part of collecting antiques

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love outdoor space heaters for staying warm in our backyards during the colder months, but nothing beats a crackling bonfire. Imagine sitting around a roaring blaze, bundled up with a mug of hot chocolate warming your hands. The only negative in this dream scenario? Getting caught in a draft of thick smoke coming off the fire and carrying the scent in on your clothes and hair after. Well, it turns out that there’s a way to avoid this less-than-ideal situation. Enter: the Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit.

SHOPPING ・ 10 HOURS AGO