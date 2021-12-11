ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Learning is big part of collecting antiques

heraldstaronline.com
 2 days ago

Qu’est-ce que c’est un chenet? Part of collecting antiques is always learning — whether you’re going deeper into history, discovering a new-to-you artist or learning a term in another language. “Chenet” is the French word for “andiron,” the iron brackets that hold logs in a...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: International Harvester toy collection, other collectibles, antiques and household contents auction.

Mon. Dec. 6 – Sun. Dec. 19. Items are from a “smoke free,” “pet free” home. Most toys are still in boxes and were displayed in glass display cases. Sizes from TruCast, 1/64, 1/16 & 1/8th scale. Toys are clean and most not played with. Furniture has little wear. Watch next week’s paper for a better listing. Viewing will be Dec. 16th, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 17th, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Listing & Pictures are posted on www.auctionzip.com auctioneer ID 12922 and bidding will be at http://countrysidecarrollton.hibid.com/auctions/current Questions can be directed to Mike at (330) 388-8848 or (330) 627-5100. Terms: Cash/Check or Visa/MC with 4% conveyance fee. Pick up will be Dec. 20th 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 21st 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Please bring help to load heavy items. Auction Location: 1385 Arbor Rd NE, Minerva, OH 44657.
MINERVA, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Holiday memory tablecloth involves everyone

Dear Readers: If you want to have a tangible, lasting memory of every Christmas or Thanksgiving family gathering, you can make a memorable tablecloth that everyone at the table can participate in creating. Here’s how:. 1. Buy a plain tablecloth and several permanent markers or fabric paint pens. 2....
CELEBRATIONS
tamatoledonews.com

A dream brought home

Opening a home decor shop has been a dream for Gwen Doland over a number of years. Doland grew up in the Tama-Toledo community but lived much of her adult life in the Des Moines area where she raised a family and forged a career in counseling. She remained connected...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Christmas Decoration#Santa Claus#Collectibles#Un#French#Indian#Native American
WLUC

906 Technologies collects big donations for TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Technologies is participating this year, and their employees have risen to the challenge. Inside their offices in Marquette Township, 906 Technologies has amassed more than 100 pounds of canned goods and other non-perishable items. 906 employees and the companies owners, have been bringing in...
MARQUETTE, MI
heraldstaronline.com

‘Rain’ of paw prints in Brooke County also showered food pantry with funds

WELLSBURG — Many Brooke County residents stepped out of their homes this fall to find 10 paw prints waving in their yards. Shaped like the paw prints of the Brooke High School bruin mascot, the green and gold signs were planted at about a hundred residences by Brooke High student Eddie Marks in a unique campaign to raise funds for a food pantry and clothes closet at the school.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Goldsboro News-Argus

Picker's paradise: Goldsboro native opens collectible, antique store

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Goldsboro native Foy Daniels has lived by that adage for the past eight years with his business, Things From The Past. The store specializes in everything from pop culture and sports memorabilia to antique signage, vintage comic books and toys.
GOLDSBORO, NC
The US Sun

Meet the American Pickers-style explorer who found an abandoned farm full of antiques ‘worth thousands of dollars’

AN URBAN explorer has discovered an abandoned farm full of antiques – including ornate wooden furniture, fine china, and "creepy" kids' dolls. Daniel Sims, 32, from Huddersfield, found the farm in Yorkshire with “everything left behind”, from toothbrushes and beauty products, beds ready to sleep in, and children’s toys scattered throughout the home.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
Germany
swnewsmedia.com

Learn about songwriting at the New Song Collective

The New Song Collective is set for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Chaska Community Center theater, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska. Hosted by the Arts Consortium of Carver County, a handful of songwriters will talk about their writing process and perform their own compositions. The night will be...
CHASKA, MN
WRBL News 3

Best high-end gifts for your grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your grandpa is best?  A grandpa is the backbone of any family. Honor yours with a high-end gift that will satisfy their sophisticated tastes. From history buffs to sports fanatics, Mr. Fix-Its to foodie travelers, grandfathers deserve some recognition for all […]
RELATIONSHIPS
designboom.com

this tiny off-grid cabin on wheels is designed to bring nature into focus

REDUKT designs a mobile getaway to escape the city. REDUKT—a polish company specializing in the design and construction of tiny houses—has realized a compact mobile home for a family with two children looking for a retreat outside the city. the off-grid cabin features space-saving solutions and a simple, angular form. the main living area includes large glass doors on either side to immerse inhabitants in nature and bring natural light inside.
Apartment Therapy

This Portable Backyard Accessory Will Make Outdoor Gatherings So Much Cozier (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love outdoor space heaters for staying warm in our backyards during the colder months, but nothing beats a crackling bonfire. Imagine sitting around a roaring blaze, bundled up with a mug of hot chocolate warming your hands. The only negative in this dream scenario? Getting caught in a draft of thick smoke coming off the fire and carrying the scent in on your clothes and hair after. Well, it turns out that there’s a way to avoid this less-than-ideal situation. Enter: the Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit.
SHOPPING
nhpbs.org

antiques roadshow

Discover never-before-aired appraisals from this season's eight-city tour, including a 1925 San Francisco pictorial map, NASA signed photos and a Chinese jadeite peach-form bowl from around 1900. Which is the $40,000 to $60,000 treasure?. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1932. All shows that begin with "A"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Musician’s Resort-Sized Canadian Retreat Heads to Auction Without Reserve

The Whitestone Resort, a 31-acre ranch estate in Muskoka, Canada, will go to auction with no reserve next week. The lakefront property’s impressive 13,352 square feet of living space includes 15 bedrooms and 16 full bathrooms in total, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the online sale on Dec. 10.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy