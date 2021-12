Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang’s recent goalscoring form is a worry but is confident the striker is working hard to rediscover his touch.Aubameyang has gone five games without a goal for the Gunners and produced a particularly underwhelming display in Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.The forward was substituted after 79 minutes at Old Trafford as Arteta turned to Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to try to salvage something from the game.Asked if he was concerned about Aubameyang’s lack of goals, Arteta said: “You always are when your main striker isn’t scoring goals, but he is trying his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO