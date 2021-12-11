The 2021 Baylor Oscars Ballot

One of the things we’ve been batting around bringing back in this new era of OurDailyBears.com is what I named the Daily Bears Report a decade ago but has been anything but daily since ... a long time ago. Generally, these threads are intended to provide a one-stop shop for daily news about Baylor and its various athletic programs, recent events, etc. while also serving as a discussion/gathering place for the community. They have been very well received in the past, so I completely support the effort to start them back up again. On that front, if you see this as somewhere you think you can contribute, it’s a great way to get ingratiated to the community and get experience writing, so please reach out to Matt or throw something in the comments, and we can go from there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO