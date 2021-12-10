ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

WHAT’S ON MILES’ MIND: Be A Blessing This Holiday Season

By Garland Journal
garlandjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReligion brings out the best in man and the very worst in man. There are those who seek a connection to a higher being for solace, worship, and the possibility of ascension to higher manifestations of themselves. Then there are those who, at every turn, seek to exploit the...

garlandjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Beyond Housing making the season a blessing to families in need

ST. LOUIS – 1,000 kids need our help to have a great holiday this year. For kids, it’s all about the presents and for parents that can mean a lot of stress, especially when finances can’t cover all of their needs or wants. Becky Moss from Beyond Housing told us how easy they are making it to give a gift or donation because they have elves to shop for you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
garlandjournal.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Christmas is forgiveness

“But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get any- thing back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked.”–Luke 6:35 (NIV) Our culture is...
RELIGION
KING-5

Celebrate the season with safety in mind

The holiday season is filled with good food, good company and plenty of sparkle around the home. At the same time, however, almost half of all house fires happen during the holidays. Sharon Cooksey, Kidde's fire safety educator, chatted with New Day NW to share what we should all be...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Holidays
WMDT.com

‘Deck the halls’ with safety in mind: Tips to keep your home fire free this holiday season

DELMARVA – We’re well into December, and that means the holiday season is in full swing and it’s time to put out those holiday decorations. As you deck the halls, fire officials have a warning to avoid unwanted flames by those festive decorations. The biggest Christmas tree concern is fire safety. Experts say most tree fires are a result of consumers not following or not knowing safety guidelines.
thedacare.org

Keep Holiday Safety in Mind for Children

ThedaCare Pediatrician Discusses Recommendations for a Safe and Happy Holiday Season. The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and before parents go and purchase new toys on their children’s holiday lists, it’s important to take a few extra steps of caution to prevent choking or injuries. When...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

'Tis the Season(ing): A Mindful Holiday Hunger Routine

The holiday season is often full of great food, drink, and difficulties in managing our intake. It's useful to break down and identify the kinds of hunger we experience—body, heart, and head. A brief, mindful routine can help us be more self-aware, and less impulsive, about the tasty joys...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Baltimore

Abingdon Father & Son Engineer High Tech Holiday Display For Philanthropy, Maximum Cheer

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Not too far off the Long Bar Harbor and Bush River, a holiday display 8,000 pixels deep and loaded with graphics is bringing Christmas cheer and even more to the Abingdon community. Chris and his son Jeremy Jewell are the architects of the show. Chris talks about one of the centerpieces of his front yard.  “That mega tree is 16-foot to the top and it’s a two-foot star so it’s a total of 18 feet,” he said. “I’ve always put up Christmas lights every holiday season and once we saw these lights last year, I kind of fell down...
ABINGDON, MD
CBS New York

New Jersey Friends Stick To Holiday Tradition, Send Same Christmas Card Back And Forth For 4 Decades

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas card shared for more than 40 years is the tie that binds two friends from New Jersey. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on their special holiday tradition. The edges are worn. On the back, there’s a small tear. The message reads, “A season of peace and serenity” and “Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.” It is dated and with initials from 1980 through 2021. “It’s got some holes,” Laurie Matthews said. “It’s in better shape than me, I think,” Karen Petillo added. Matthews and Petillo met in 1980 when their then-boyfriends were in the...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID Christmas: What restrictions to expect this holiday season?

As holiday celebrations are just a few weeks away, Britons are preparing large gatherings with family and loved ones after almost two years of life with COVID. But with the rise in cases of the worrying super-mutated Omicron strain of the coronavirus, is it too early to go back to the way we use to celebrate the holidays?
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

How to eat mindfully during the holidays

One of the great joys that comes with celebrating the holidays with loved ones is the food that brings us together. It’s a time to cook traditional family recipes, festive flavors and dishes unique to the most wonderful time of the year. For many, certain dishes are tied to sentimental value and cherished holiday memories. For others, the holiday food environment can feel like a never-ending calendar of parties with many opportunities to indulge or even feel out of control with the many food choices. This can spark feelings of anxiety and apprehension, especially for those who struggle with their relationship with food. If you ever feel this way, mindful eating, which enhances the enjoyment of food and promotes a healthier relationship with both food and the body, could be for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming Holiday Highlights

What’s Booming Holiday Highlights in Richmond: Make it Bizarre! From the Hip Hop Nutcracker to a local version of The Gong Show, there’s a little something for everyone this week. The Bizarre Bazaar. Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5 at Richmond Raceway Complex. It’s been 46 years of Bizarre....
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Philly

The Iconic Lucy The Elephant Reopens For Holiday Season

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An iconic New Jersey landmark is reopening for the holidays. Tours inside Lucy The Elephant resumed Wednesday in Margate City. The iconic elephant was originally closed to replace her metal skin. A delay with the construction material paused the project, which started in September. Now people can tour Lucy during the holiday season. The landmark is open until January 2. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The construction will be finished by the summer.
MARGATE CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy