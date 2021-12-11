A Jury Full of Lawyers

I have known for a while I would write about an aspect of the Ahmaud Arbery trial, but I was uncertain about what topic I would address. I enjoyed running just like Ahmaud Arbery. I became an avid runner in my 30s while living in Buffalo. I often jogged alone through the Elmwood Village, downtown, the waterfront, and Old First Ward. I trained for my first marathon on Armor Duells Road in Orchard Park. Black joggers were common within historic Delaware Park and still are, but less so on the city sidewalks of trendy communities or roads in the outer ring of an affluent suburb.

