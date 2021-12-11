ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Say Something Positive

arcamax.com
 2 days ago

A husband and wife are getting ready for bed. The wife is standing in front of a full-length mirror taking a hard...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Homeowner’s racial call-out offends family

A couple of teenagers were at my front door, and I shouted to my husband: "Hey, there are some Black kids at the door, and I don't have time to deal with them." Kids at the door in my neighborhood are usually selling something or are looking for yard work.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Someone in my family won’t get the vaccine – should we still spend Christmas with them?

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s faced this difficulty this year. One of my family members, who’s in his 40s, has consistently refused to be vaccinated against Covid and will not be moved from his position. He will not explain his reasons for rejecting the vaccine, whether it is ideological or simply rebellion against the so-called “nanny state”.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Widow feels left out of in-law’s bequest

Dear Amy: My husband died young. He was one of three siblings. I made sure to visit and call my late-husband’s parents regularly. I consider them family. My own father died when I was young, so my father-in-law was my “Pop-pop.”. My mother-in-law died six years ago, but...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Sick child comes first

Q. The guy I have been dating for a year just told me that his ex and their daughter are moving back in with him. Evidently, his daughter is very sick, and his ex can’t take care of her by herself, so he suggested they move back in with him. We do not live together, but we were talking about it after the first of the year. Now those plans are on hold. Although he has assured me this is just an arrangement of convenience, I’m not comfortable with the whole thing. What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
Telegraph

'I felt I had nothing to live for until Rosie came into my life'

When Sue McIntyre’s husband died in October 2020, she found herself lost in grief. “Don had been ill with cancer for some time,” she says, “but nothing had prepared me for the loneliness that hit me after he’d gone.”. After 31 years of marriage, and with her family scattered all...
PETS
The Portland Mercury

what happened to us

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. guys not sure if everyone around town gets this, but there is a public elementary school making kids eat outside, making them sit on home depot buckets *in the cold* for lunch in order to "maintain social distance". in the cold, where when we were kids, used to increase the likelihood of catching the original coronavirus or a flu (you'll catch a cold if you stay out in the rain, not that old of a concept right). kids don't have the immune systems of adults and flus induced by shit like this can actually really hurt them. not to mention this is entirely inhumane? I bet half of you don't even let your DOGS stay out like that. WTF is wrong with all of us that we would ever allow this to occur here? WTF is wrong with any of YOU who thinks this is in any way sound scientifically, when it barely makes sense? that is child abuse. we used to make jokes in the eighties that school was prison and fck the man, but now THIS is what parents, teachers, and community members allow? we don't even make prisoners eat outside. this vanity induced by the fear of possible mortality has driven some of you completely into ACTUAL FASCIST TERRITORY. where are your hearts, where are your civil rights, and for the love of boba you aren't a liberal if you don't think of the children.
PORTLAND, OR
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy