Say Something Positive

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. guys not sure if everyone around town gets this, but there is a public elementary school making kids eat outside, making them sit on home depot buckets *in the cold* for lunch in order to "maintain social distance". in the cold, where when we were kids, used to increase the likelihood of catching the original coronavirus or a flu (you'll catch a cold if you stay out in the rain, not that old of a concept right). kids don't have the immune systems of adults and flus induced by shit like this can actually really hurt them. not to mention this is entirely inhumane? I bet half of you don't even let your DOGS stay out like that. WTF is wrong with all of us that we would ever allow this to occur here? WTF is wrong with any of YOU who thinks this is in any way sound scientifically, when it barely makes sense? that is child abuse. we used to make jokes in the eighties that school was prison and fck the man, but now THIS is what parents, teachers, and community members allow? we don't even make prisoners eat outside. this vanity induced by the fear of possible mortality has driven some of you completely into ACTUAL FASCIST TERRITORY. where are your hearts, where are your civil rights, and for the love of boba you aren't a liberal if you don't think of the children.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO