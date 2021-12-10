Vector Group announces Douglas Elliman spin-off

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was created by the Walgreen Company's 2014 acquisition of Europe's pharmacy-led health and beauty group Alliance Boots. WBA is an integrated pharmacy, health care and retail leader in nine countries with 13,000 stores, of which almost 9,000 are in the US. The company employs 315,000...
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) authorizes a share repurchase program up to $1B of its outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authority is effective immediately and valid through December 31, 2023; equivalent to ~13% market capitalization. Approves annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share (or $0.125 quarterly). Company expects to generate approximately...
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $10.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the company and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stockholders approve the issuance of shares of IRT common stock to stockholders of Steadfast Apartment REIT (OTC:STFR) in connection with IRT's previously announced merger with STFR. The two companies held separate special stockholder meetings today in connection with the deal. STFR stockholders voted to approve the...
Effective December 20th 2021 Lucid Group will be included in the Index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The announcement is already having a positive impact on Lucid's share price. Lucid needed some good news after last week's difficulties, which saw the American...
Investment firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Skanska announced that former has acquired Two Drydock from Skanska. Synergy Investments, a full-service real estate investment and operating company primarily focused on the Boston market, is participating in the investment alongside KKR and will operate the property. Two Drydock is a 13-story, 235,000-square-foot, Class-A,...
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) inks agreement to acquire BOLD, a restructuring, transactions, digital and transformation advisory firm in the Netherlands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close during Q1 2022. The takeover will extend FTI Consulting’s teams to the Dutch market and will provide BOLD’s...
CURO Group Holdings' (NYSE:CURO) subsidiary Flexiti Financial announces signing of a new C$527M securitization facility led by National Bank with financing also provided by an affiliate of Bank of Montreal and funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management. Combined with its pre-existing C$500M revolving warehouse credit facility, Flexiti now has access...
Santander, wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander (SAN +0.3%), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its earlier announced tender offer to acquire all shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) for $41.5/share. From its prior extension to Dec.9, the tender offer is now scheduled to expire on Dec.16. Under...
With a “transformational” 2021 almost behind him, Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida, joined The Real Deal at the 2021 Showcase + Forum and spoke to the Brand Studio team about what he expects in 2022. Parker credits Florida’s tax reforms and the “frenzy” for Florida...
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH -0.3%) announces that it will spin out its commercial artificial intelligence platform Modzy into a new company, Modzy, Inc. Modzy, which includes a deep tech software platform and team of AI experts, accelerates the deployment of production-ready AI, provides tools for data scientists and developers to integrate AI into enterprise and edge systems at scale, and offers a centralized location for stakeholders to monitor all AI performance.
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) falls 3.2% after the Wall Street Journal reports that real estate investor Jonathan Litt is shorting the stock of the Empire State Building's owner. The bet that Empire State Realty (ESRT) stock will drop comes after the pandemic has reduced the demand for office space,...
Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
Kohl's, the second-largest U.S. department store chain, has been urged by activist investors to either sell itself outright or consider a spin-off of its eCommerce division in a bid to boost its stock price. According to The Wall Street Journal, New York-based hedge fund Engine Capital is calling on Kohl’s...
Walgreens Boots Alliance may be thinking of letting Boots go. The pharmacy retailer is putting advisors in place, including Goldman Sachs, to explore options for Boots, reported the Financial Times. Walgreens acquired the U.K.-based pharmacy chain in a two-step process that began in 2012, with a 45% equity ownership in Alliance Boots. It completed the process in 2014, acquiring the remainder of the company to form Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Richard Lampen was ready for a new assignment. It was the spring of 2020, and Lampen had just pulled off the sale of two of Vector Group’s portfolio companies for more than $1.5 billion. But what would follow was trickier: how to get top dollar for Douglas Elliman, a traditional real estate brokerage, at the height of a pandemic that had frozen the industry.
Lancaster County Pennsylvania's first and only Minority-owned Social Enterprise B Corporation prepares to establish a national presence. LANCASTER, PA —ASSETS this week announced the spin-off of Lancaster Works at ASSETS, LLC through its sale to Tyrone G. Miller, the CEO of Lancaster Works since its inception in May of 2017. The transfer of ownership will establish newly renamed Lancaster Works as Lancaster County’s first and only minority-owned social enterprise B Corporation employment agency. The sale comes after a thoughtful and amicable decision by ASSETS to bolster Lancaster Works’ future growth by releasing it to stand on its own.
At the time of this writing, VGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) has amended its credit facility to increase the total facility from $625M to $825M. Terms that provide for an increase in the revolving credit facility from $300M to $400M; the issuance of an additional $100M term loan; and the revolving credit facility and term loans maturing concurrently in December 2026.
