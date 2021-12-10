Vector Group announces Douglas Elliman spin-off

Lancaster County Pennsylvania's first and only Minority-owned Social Enterprise B Corporation prepares to establish a national presence. LANCASTER, PA —ASSETS this week announced the spin-off of Lancaster Works at ASSETS, LLC through its sale to Tyrone G. Miller, the CEO of Lancaster Works since its inception in May of 2017. The transfer of ownership will establish newly renamed Lancaster Works as Lancaster County’s first and only minority-owned social enterprise B Corporation employment agency. The sale comes after a thoughtful and amicable decision by ASSETS to bolster Lancaster Works’ future growth by releasing it to stand on its own.

