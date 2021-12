The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is an iconic barometer of the stock market. Often called “the Dow,” it’s quoted daily in the financial news, and is a favorite topic of market commentators and pundits. The Dow divisor is used to calculate the average, which is done by adding all the stock prices of its 30 components and dividing that sum by the divisor. It is also central to criticisms of the Dow as a measure of stock market performance.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO