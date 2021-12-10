Coping Strategies and Their Impact on Quality of Life and Physical Disability of People with Multiple Sclerosis

Sci Rep. 2021 Dec 2;11(1):23317. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-02665-6. Natalizumab (NTZ) has been used for treatment of highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). When stopping NTZ the risk of severe rebound phenomenon has to be considered. We aimed to investigate the use of NTZ in clinical routine and focused on identification of potential risk factors for disease reactivation after treatment discontinuation. At the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, we identified all MS patients who were treated with NTZ and performed a retrospective analysis on therapeutic decision making, disease course before, during and after treatment with NTZ and on risk factors for disease reactivation after NTZ discontinuation. 235 NTZ treated MS patients were included, of whom 105 had discontinued treatment. At NTZ start disease duration was 5.09 (IQR 2.09-10.57) years, average number of total relapses was 4 (IQR 3-6) and median EDSS 2.0 (range 0-6.5), whereby these values significantly decreased over time. Reduction of annualized relapse rate (ARR) on treatment was 93% and EDSS remained stable in 64%. In multivariate regression models only conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) on treatment was significantly associated with lower risk of disease reactivation after NTZ, while ARR before treatment was associated with earlier disease reactivation. We could confirm the high therapeutic efficacy of NTZ which trends to be used earlier in the disease course nowadays. Discontinuation of NTZ seems safe only in patients who convert to SPMS during treatment, while higher ARR before NTZ increases the risk of disease reactivation after treatment discontinuation.

