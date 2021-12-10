ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coping Strategies and Their Impact on Quality of Life and Physical Disability of People with Multiple Sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

J Clin Med. 2021 Nov 29;10(23):5607. doi: 10.3390/jcm10235607. The aim of the study is to investigate the impact of coping strategies on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) and physical disability assessed with the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) of people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). PwMS...

www.docwirenews.com

Neuroscience News

Sunshine May Shield Children and Young Adults From Multiple Sclerosis

Summary: Spending time enjoying the sunshine may help protect children and young adults from developing multiple sclerosis, a new study reports. Sun exposure boosts vitamin D levels and helps stimulate immune cells. Researchers report vitamin D may alter the biological function of immune cells, offering added protection against multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Natural Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive autoimmune disease that develops when immune cells mistakenly attack the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord (myelin). MS is not fatal, and the prognosis, in terms of how the disease progresses, is highly personalized; no two people with MS will...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Functional Disability Among Systemic Sclerosis Patients: Relation to Disease Characteristics and Quality of Life Parameters

Curr Rheumatol Rev. 2021 Nov 30. doi: 10.2174/1573397117666211130150241. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Disability in patients with scleroderma (SSc) has been associated with poor health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in all dimensions, including physical, psychological, and social dimensions. OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to examine different factors that may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Recognizing visual complaints in people with multiple sclerosis: Prevalence, nature and associations with key characteristics of MS

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Nov 24;57:103429. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103429. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Visual disturbances are common in multiple sclerosis (MS), but visual complaints may be underestimated. While these complaints decrease quality of life, they may not be discussed during clinic visits. People with MS (pwMS) may not be referred to appropriate care. We therefore investigated the prevalence, nature and associations of visual complaints of pwMS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

MRI-derived g-ratio and lesion severity in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

Brain Commun. 2021 Nov 3;3(4):fcab249. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab249. eCollection 2021. Myelin loss is associated with axonal damage in established multiple sclerosis. This relationship is challenging to study in vivo in early disease. Here, we ask whether myelin loss is associated with axonal damage at diagnosis by combining non-invasive neuroimaging and blood biomarkers. We performed quantitative microstructural MRI and single-molecule ELISA plasma neurofilament measurement in 73 patients with newly diagnosed, immunotherapy naïve relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Myelin integrity was evaluated using aggregate g-ratios, derived from magnetization transfer saturation and neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging diffusion data. We found significantly higher g-ratios within cerebral white matter lesions (suggesting myelin loss) compared with normal-appearing white matter (0.61 versus 0.57, difference 0.036, 95% CI: 0.029-0.043, P < 0.001). Lesion volume (Spearman’s rho rs= 0.38, P < 0.001) and g-ratio (rs= 0.24, P < 0.05) correlated independently with plasma neurofilament. In patients with substantial lesion load (n = 38), those with higher g-ratio (defined as greater than median) were more likely to have abnormally elevated plasma neurofilament than those with normal g-ratio (defined as less than median) [11/23 (48%) versus 2/15 (13%), P < 0.05]. These data suggest that, even at multiple sclerosis diagnosis, reduced myelin integrity is associated with axonal damage. MRI-derived g-ratio may provide useful additional information regarding lesion severity and help to identify individuals with a high degree of axonal damage at disease onset.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Association Between Time Spent Outdoors and Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Dec 8:10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the contributions of sun exposure and ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure to risk of paediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: Children with MS and controls recruited from multiple centres in the USA were matched on sex...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

CSF Kappa Free Light Chains: Cutoff Validation for Diagnosing Multiple Sclerosis

Mayo Clin Proc. 2021 Dec 7:S0025-6196(21)00710-2. doi: 10.1016/j.mayocp.2021.09.014. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To determine and validate a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) κ (KCSF) value statistically comparable to detection of CSF-specific oligoclonal bands (OCB) to support the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). PATIENTS AND METHODS: A total of 702 retrospective...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis and daily care

Rev Infirm. 2021 Dec;70(276):38-40. doi: 10.1016/j.revinf.2021.10.012. Epub 2021 Oct 8. Multiple sclerosis is a progressive disease that is too often associated with the image of a wheelchair. However, this image does not reflect the reality of most patients. Even with basic treatment, relapses can persist. Less visible, fluctuating and often misunderstood symptoms can be the source of negative judgements: chronic fatigue labelled as laziness or as a lack of willpower, balance problems interpreted as drunkenness, mood fluctuations likened to hysteria, etc. The consequences of the disease are therefore physical, psychological and socio-economic. The aim is to preserve the quality of daily life. There are a number of aids and treatments available.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Spinal cord atrophy predicts progressive disease in relapsing multiple sclerosis

Ann Neurol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1002/ana.26281. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: A major challenge in multiple sclerosis (MS) research is the understanding of silent progression and Progressive MS. Using a novel method to accurately capture upper cervical cord area from legacy brain MRI scans we aimed to study the role of spinal cord and brain atrophy for silent progression and conversion to secondary progressive disease (SPMS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Immune signature of multiple sclerosis-associated depression

Brain Behav Immun. 2021 Dec 1:S0889-1591(21)00625-5. doi: 10.1016/j.bbi.2021.11.022. Online ahead of print. Multiple neurobiological pathways have been implicated in the pathobiology of major depressive disorder (MDD). The identification of reliable biological substrates across the entire MDD spectrum, however, is hampered by a vast heterogeneity in the clinical presentation, presumably as a consequence of heterogeneous pathobiology. One way to overcome this limitation could be to explore disease subtypes based on biological similarity such as “inflammatory depression”. As such a subtype may be particularly enriched in depressed patients with an underlying inflammatory condition, multiple sclerosis (MS) could provide an informative disease context for this approach. Few studies have explored immune markers of MS-associated depression and replications are missing. To address this, we analyzed data from two independent case-control studies on immune signatures of MS-associated depression, conducted at two different academic MS centers (overall sample size of n=132). Using a stepwise data-driven approach, we identified CD4+CCR7lowTCM cell frequencies as a robust correlate of depression in MS. This signature was associated with core symptoms of depression and depression severity (but not MS severity per se) and linked to neuroinflammation as determined by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Furthermore, exploratory analyses of T cell polarization revealed this was largely driven by cells with a TH1-like phenotype. Our findings suggest (neuro)immune pathways linked to affective symptoms of autoimmune disorders such as MS, with potential relevance for the understanding of “inflammatory” subtypes of depression.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Dr Laurie Slovarp Explains How Chronic Cough Impacts Quality of Life

Chronic cough can be very debilitating to a patient's quality of life, explained Laurie Slovarp, PhD, CCC-SLP, associate professor in the School of Speech, Language, Hearing, and Occupational Sciences at University of Montana. Chronic cough can be very debilitating to a patient's quality of life, explained Laurie Slovarp, PhD, CCC-SLP,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can You Prevent Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It develops when the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective coating of nerve cells (myelin sheath), which causes damage to the nerves. The cause of MS is largely unknown, but there are several known risk factors...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
docwirenews.com

Impact of comorbid post traumatic stress disorder on multiple sclerosis in military veterans: A population-based cohort study

Mult Scler. 2021 Dec 2:13524585211058361. doi: 10.1177/13524585211058361. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Very little is known regarding the impact of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on the course of multiple sclerosis (MS). OBJECTIVES: To explore the impact of pre-existing PTSD on MS relapses, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) activity, and disability...
MILITARY
docwirenews.com

Experiences in treatment of multiple sclerosis with natalizumab from a real-life cohort over 15 years

Sci Rep. 2021 Dec 2;11(1):23317. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-02665-6. Natalizumab (NTZ) has been used for treatment of highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). When stopping NTZ the risk of severe rebound phenomenon has to be considered. We aimed to investigate the use of NTZ in clinical routine and focused on identification of potential risk factors for disease reactivation after treatment discontinuation. At the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, we identified all MS patients who were treated with NTZ and performed a retrospective analysis on therapeutic decision making, disease course before, during and after treatment with NTZ and on risk factors for disease reactivation after NTZ discontinuation. 235 NTZ treated MS patients were included, of whom 105 had discontinued treatment. At NTZ start disease duration was 5.09 (IQR 2.09-10.57) years, average number of total relapses was 4 (IQR 3-6) and median EDSS 2.0 (range 0-6.5), whereby these values significantly decreased over time. Reduction of annualized relapse rate (ARR) on treatment was 93% and EDSS remained stable in 64%. In multivariate regression models only conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) on treatment was significantly associated with lower risk of disease reactivation after NTZ, while ARR before treatment was associated with earlier disease reactivation. We could confirm the high therapeutic efficacy of NTZ which trends to be used earlier in the disease course nowadays. Discontinuation of NTZ seems safe only in patients who convert to SPMS during treatment, while higher ARR before NTZ increases the risk of disease reactivation after treatment discontinuation.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Prevalence and burden of multiple sclerosis-related fatigue: a systematic literature review

BMC Neurol. 2021 Dec 2;21(1):468. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02396-1. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, demyelinating disease of the central nervous system that results in progressive and irreversible disability. Fatigue is one of the most common MS-related symptoms and is characterized by a persistent lack of energy that impairs daily functioning. The burden of MS-related fatigue is complex and multidimensional, and to our knowledge, no systematic literature review has been conducted on this subject. The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic literature review on the epidemiology and burden of fatigue in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

