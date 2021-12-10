Combination of Sabatolimab Plus HMAs Appears Safe and Effective in MDS and AML
Sabatolimab, an immunotherapeutic therapy targeting TIM-3 on immune and myeloid cells, was well-tolerated and led to durable clinical responses when added to hypomethylating agents (HMAs) in patients with very high/high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (vHR/HR-MDS) and newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results, shared at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting, represented updated...
Medicago, a Canadian biotech company, has recently reported positive results from a large, late-stage clinical trial study of its new COVID-19 vaccine, which they developed in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The phase three clinical trials showed a 75.3 percent efficacy against the Delta variant, with the vaccine’s...
The combination of eltrombopag and lenalidomide is effective and safe at treating certain patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a study presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Jesus D. Gonzalez-Lugo, MD, and colleagues, presented the findings of this study. As the researchers explained, lenalidomide is...
On November 15, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge to give it until the year 2076 to fully release all of the data and the documents the agency used as the basis for the approval and license of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Now we know why.
Drug recalls aren’t unusual, and we’ve recently seen quite a few of those. When manufacturers discover issues with certain products, like incorrect dosage, they recall the medicine to prevent it from harming patients. But this is the first time we have seen a top COVID-19 drug recall. Gilead’s...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
The most recent variant of the Covid-19 virus called Omicron is still very new and scientists don’t have many information how the new variant might work and if it’s strong enough the change the path of the pandemic in the upcoming months. While some scientists based in South...
The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
A new treatment for addicts where they are given implants that last six months to help wean them off drugs such as heroin and morphine has just been approved for use in the NHS in Scotland.The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has backed the use of buprenorphine implants, saying that with other help, such as psychological treatment, these can help people “focus on recovery”.While drug users have been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone, they have often had to make daily trips to the pharmacy to get this.But buprenorphine implants, which are inserted into the arm in a minor surgical procedure, can last...
We sought to investigate the outcomes of posterior-only approach using polyetheretherketone (PEEK) cage combined with single-segment instrumentation (modified-approach) for mono-segment lumbar tuberculosis in children. Between February 2008 and August 2017 in our hospital, 18 children with single-segment lumbar tuberculosis enrolled in this studyÂ were treated by modified-approach. Medical records and radiographs were retrospectively analyzed. Mean follow-up time was 54.6"‰Â±"‰12.1Â months. No severe complications were noted to have occurred. Measures indicated there was satisfactory bone fusion for all patients. Mean Cobb angles were significantly decreased from preoperative angle (19.8Â°"‰Â±"‰13.1Â°) to those both postoperatively (âˆ’"‰4.9Â°"‰Â±"‰7.6Â°) and at final follow-up (âˆ’"‰3.5Â°"‰Â±"‰7.3Â°) (both P"‰<"‰0.05), with a mean angle loss of 1.7Â°"‰Â±"‰0.9Â°. TheÂ erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) returned to normal levels for all patients within 3Â months postoperatively. All patients had significant postoperative improvement in neurological performance. TheÂ modified-approachÂ was an effective and feasible treatment option for mono-segment children with lumbar tuberculosis. Such procedures can likely help patients byÂ increasing retainment of lumbar mobility andÂ reducingÂ invasiveness.
Infection during pregnancy with elevated levels of the cytokine IL-17a may yield microbiome alterations that prime offspring for aberrant immune responses, mouse study suggests. Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now MIT and Harvard...
An Oxford University study published on Monday found that two-dose COVID-19 vaccines generate a lower antibody response against the omicron strain, suggesting that the variant could lead to more infections among the fully vaccinated and previously infected.
The first results from the largest screening study yet conducted in the United States of individuals at above-average risk for the blood cancer multiple myeloma have revealed higher rates of a myeloma precursor condition in older adults who are Black or who have a close family member with a current or past blood cancer.
Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
Pediatric patients with KMT2A-rearranged acute myeloid leukemia who were treated with gemtuzumab ozogamicin plus standard chemotherapy experienced improved event-free survival and a reduced relapsed risk. Treatment with gemtuzumab ozogamicin and standard chemotherapy yielded improved outcomes for pediatric patients with KMT2A-rearranged (KMT2A-r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to results from the...
Brand-new laboratory studies are shedding light on the effectiveness of Pfizer's anti-viral COVID-19 pill both against the Omicron variant and in warding off severe disease.The studies showed the pill, called Paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90 percent if given to hi…
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
