Lesion detection in 18F-sodium fluoride bone imaging: a comparison of attenuation-corrected versus nonattenuation-corrected PET reconstructions from modern PET-CT systems

 5 days ago

Nucl Med Commun. 2022 Jan 1;43(1):78-85. doi: 10.1097/MNM.0000000000001487. OBJECTIVES: An earlier study demonstrated comparable lesion detection between attenuation-corrected (AC) and nonattenuation-corrected (NAC) 18F-sodium fluoride (NaF) PET images, which is relevant for computed tomography (CT) radiation dose-saving. However, this finding may not be applicable to newer systems. The aim was to compare...

Multiple Sclerosis International Federation guideline methodology for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 7;7(4):20552173211051855. doi: 10.1177/20552173211051855. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: A total of 2.8 million people are living with multiple sclerosis and due to disparities in access to medicines, the ability to treat this condition varies widely. Off-label disease-modifying therapies are sometimes more available or affordable in different health systems. Appropriate methodology is integral in creating high-quality and trustworthy guidelines. In this article, we outline Multiple Sclerosis International Federation’s (MSIF) approach to creating guidelines for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis.
Impact of Pathology Review in Adverse Histological Characteristics and pT Stages of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer in a Multicenter Study

Front Oncol. 2021 Nov 25;11:757359. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.757359. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: Pathology reviews for upper urinary tract cancer (UTUC) remained scarce in the literature. Here, we reported the interobserver variation among the review and local pathologies of featured histologic characteristics for UTUC. METHODS: Patients who underwent definitive surgical treatments for UTUC...
Gut microbiota in forty cases of egyptian relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis

Iran J Microbiol. 2021 Oct;13(5):632-641. doi: 10.18502/ijm.v13i5.7428. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Gut microbiota is assumed to play an essential role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS). This study aimed to investigate the abundance of some gut microbiota among Egyptian patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RR-MS). MATERIALS AND METHODS: Forty...
Development and Validation of a Predictive Model to Evaluate the Risk of Bone Metastasis in Kidney Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Nov 25;11:731905. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.731905. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bone is a common target of metastasis in kidney cancer, and accurately predicting the risk of bone metastases (BMs) facilitates risk stratification and precision medicine in kidney cancer. METHODS: Patients diagnosed with kidney cancer were extracted from the Surveillance, Epidemiology,...
Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."
The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
Pfizer Covid pill stops hospitalization, not milder symptoms

New study data showed Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the primary...
Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
