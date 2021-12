Pediatr Ann. 2021 Dec;50(12):e503-e508. doi: 10.3928/19382359-20211110-01. Epub 2021 Dec 1. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has provided unprecedented opportunity for the growth of telemedicine in pediatrics. Clinics rapidly expanded their telemedicine capabilities and converted in-person visits to virtual visits to offer patients continued care while limiting infection risks. Although the transition to video visits has several benefits-patient convenience, versatility of care, ease of follow up, and management of chronic conditions-these gains are only available to those who have the requisite technology access and literacy needed to conduct a video visit. The need for technology-dependent care stands to further widen preexisting disparities in access to care for those who cannot use or afford the necessary technology. Our article explores some of these benefits and challenges and reminds us that although telemedicine has proven to have high utility for many patients, there are improvements that must still be made to ensure equitable accessibility and durability of virtual visits. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(12):e503-e508.].

