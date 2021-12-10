ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Single-Cell Multi-Omic Analysis Provides Insights into TP53-Mediated Evolution of Malignancies

By Ariel Jones
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a plenary abstract at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting, Alba Rodriguez-Meira, PhD-c, of MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, described a new single-cell multi-omic analysis of the genetic, cellular, and molecular landscape of TP53-driven transformation. The tool can provide unique insights...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Matrix stiffness modulates hepatic stellate cell activation into tumor-promoting myofibroblasts via E2F3-dependent signaling and regulates malignant progression

The hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) activation by myofibroblastic differentiation is critical for liver fibrosis. Crosstalk between stromal cells and tumor cells in the microenvironment alters the properties and facilitates the growth and metastasis of tumor cells. How mechanical stimuli originally stiffness of extracellular matrix (ECM) contribute to tumor development remains poorly understood. Here, we demonstrated that stiffness contributes to mechanosignal transduction in HSCs, which promotes hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells growth and metastasis through secretion of FGF2. On stiffness matrix, HSCs activation was confirmed by immunofluorescence (IF) and Western blot (WB) for Î±-smooth muscle actin (SMA). Increasing matrix stiffness promoted HSCs activation by CD36-AKT-E2F3 mechanosignaling through shRNA-mediated E2F3 knockdown, AKT inhibitors, and CD36 shRNA. Moreover, ChIP-qPCR. Confirmed that E2F3 combined the promoter of FGF2, and stiffness promoted FGF2 expression. On a stiff matrix, HCC cells cultured with conditioned media (CM) from HSCs increased HCC cells growth and metastasis by binding FGFR1 to activate PI3K/AKT and MEK/ERK signaling pathways. Moreover, conditional E2F3 knockout mice were subjected to CCl4 treatment to assess the role of E2F3 in HSC activation. Additionally, the DEN-induced HCC model was also used to evaluate the role of E2F3 in liver fibrosis and HCC growth. In conclusion, we demonstrated that stiffness-induced HSC activation by E2F3 dependent. Stiffness activated CD36-AKT-E2F3 signaling and targeted FGF2 transcription, subsequently, activated HCC growth and metastasis by FGFR1-mediated PI3K/AKT and MEK/ERK signaling.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

First Single-Cell Atlas of the Human Eye Constructed

Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have constructed the world’s first single-cell atlas of the human and porcine eyes. This has allowed them to create a disease map of genes involved in eye disorders across the different cell types, as well as the key switches which control cell specialisation of individual ocular tissues. The work would help to provide new insights about human eye diseases and age-related eye disorders, and potentially pave the way for regenerative medicine and cell replacement therapies for eye diseases.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

CD8+ cell somatic mutations in multiple sclerosis patients and controls-Enrichment of mutations in STAT3 and other genes implicated in hematological malignancies

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 7;16(12):e0261002. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261002. eCollection 2021. Somatic mutations have a central role in cancer but their role in other diseases such as common autoimmune disorders is not clear. Previously we and others have demonstrated that especially CD8+ T cells in blood can harbor persistent somatic mutations in some patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis. Here we concentrated on CD8+ cells in more detail and tested (i) how commonly somatic mutations are detectable, (ii) does the overall mutation load differ between MS patients and controls, and (iii) do the somatic mutations accumulate non-randomly in certain genes? We separated peripheral blood CD8+ cells from newly diagnosed relapsing MS patients (n = 21) as well as matched controls (n = 21) and performed next-generation sequencing of the CD8+ cells’ DNA, limiting our search to a custom panel of 2524 immunity and cancer related genes, which enabled us to obtain a median sequencing depth of over 2000x. We discovered nonsynonymous somatic mutations in all MS patients’ and controls’ CD8+ cell DNA samples, with no significant difference in number between the groups (p = 0.60), at a median allelic fraction of 0.5% (range 0.2-8.6%). The mutations showed statistically significant clustering especially to the STAT3 gene, and also enrichment to the SMARCA2, DNMT3A, SOCS1 and PPP3CA genes. Known activating STAT3 mutations were found both in MS patients and controls and overall 1/5 of the mutations were previously described cancer mutations. The detected clustering suggests a selection advantage of the mutated CD8+ clones and calls for further research on possible phenotypic effects.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Malignancies#Stem Cell#Progenitor Cell#Cancer Cell#The University Of Oxford#Mpn#Subclones#Jak2 Negative
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals B cell"“related molecular biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. In recent years, biomarkers have been integrated into the diagnostic process and have become increasingly indispensable for obtaining knowledge of the neurodegenerative processes in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in human blood have been reported to participate in a variety of neurodegenerative activities. Here, a single-cell RNA sequencing analysis of PBMCs from 4 AD patients (2 in the early stage, 2 in the late stage) and 2 normal controls was performed to explore the differential cell subpopulations in PBMCs of AD patients. A significant decrease in B cells was detected in the blood of AD patients. Furthermore, we further examined PBMCs from 43 AD patients and 41 normal subjects by fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS), and combined with correlation analysis, we found that the reduction in B cells was closely correlated with the patients' Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scores. To confirm the role of B cells in AD progression, functional experiments were performed in early-stage AD mice in which fibrous plaques were beginning to appear; the results demonstrated that B cell depletion in the early stage of AD markedly accelerated and aggravated cognitive dysfunction and augmented the AÎ² burden in AD mice. Importantly, the experiments revealed 18 genes that were specifically upregulated and 7 genes that were specifically downregulated in B cells as the disease progressed, and several of these genes exhibited close correlation with AD. These findings identified possible B cell-based AD severity, which are anticipated to be conducive to the clinical identification of AD progression.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Comprehensive multi-omics analysis categorises distinct pathogenic processes in CLL

An international team of researchers has now comprehensively profiled and categorized over 700 tumor samples from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) by analyzing multiple levels of encoded biologic information. Through detailed mapping of the derived information, they identified major biologic categories associated with distinct modes of resistance to different...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Passive immune therapies: another tool against COVID-19

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021 Dec 10;2021(1):628-641. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2021000299. Passive immune therapy consists of several different therapies, convalescent plasma, hyperimmune globulin, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. Although these treatments were not part of any pandemic planning prior to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), due to the absence of high-quality evidence demonstrating benefit in other severe respiratory infections, a large amount of research has now been performed to demonstrate their benefit or lack of benefit in different patient groups. This review summarizes the evidence up to July 2021 on their use and also when they should not be used or when additional data are required. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is the most important method of preventing severe and fatal COVID-19 in people who have an intact immune system. Passive immune therapy should only be considered for patients at high risk of severe or fatal COVID-19. The only therapy that has received full regulatory approval is the casirivimab/imdevimab monoclonal cocktail; all other treatments are being used under emergency use authorizations. In Japan, it has been licensed to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, and in the United Kingdom, it has also been licensed to prevent infection.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Innovations in Single Cell Proteomics Drive Advances in Disease Research

Single cell technologies are transforming our knowledge of human health and disease. Rapid advances in single cell proteomics (SCP) are enabling more parameters to be measured in individual cells. In principle, with more measurements from each single cell, we should be able to gain a more comprehensive understanding of this heterogeneous system.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Circulating ubiquitous RNA, a highly predictive and prognostic biomarker in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:ciab997. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab997. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Approximately 15-30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, systemic tissue injury, and/or multi-organ failure leading to death in around 45% of cases. There is a clear need for biomarkers which quantify tissue injury, predict clinical outcomes and guide the clinical management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic and prognostic value of Sepsis-Induced coagulopathy and International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis scoring systems in COVID-19-associated disseminated intravascular coagulopathy

J Res Med Sci. 2021 Oct 18;26:102. doi: 10.4103/jrms.JRMS_1295_20. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents various phenotypes from asymptomatic involvement to death. Disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC) is among the poor prognostic complications frequently observed in critical illness. To improve mortality, a timely diagnosis of DIC is essential. The International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) introduced a scoring system to detect overt DIC (score ≥5) and another category called sepsis-induced coagulopathy (SIC) to identify the initial stages of DIC (score ≥4). This study aimed to determine whether clinicians used these scoring systems while assessing COVID-19 patients and the role of relevant biomarkers in disease severity and outcome.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Using imputation to provide harmonized longitudinal measures of cognition across AIBL and ADNI

Sci Rep. 2021 Dec 10;11(1):23788. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-02827-6. To improve understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, large observational studies are needed to increase power for more nuanced analyses. Combining data across existing observational studies represents one solution. However, the disparity of such datasets makes this a non-trivial task. Here, a machine learning approach was applied to impute longitudinal neuropsychological test scores across two observational studies, namely the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers and Lifestyle Study (AIBL) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) providing an overall harmonised dataset. MissForest, a machine learning algorithm, capitalises on the underlying structure and relationships of data to impute test scores not measured in one study aligning it to the other study. Results demonstrated that simulated missing values from one dataset could be accurately imputed, and that imputation of actual missing data in one dataset showed comparable discrimination (p < 0.001) for clinical classification to measured data in the other dataset. Further, the increased power of the overall harmonised dataset was demonstrated by observing a significant association between CVLT-II test scores (imputed for ADNI) with PET Amyloid-β in MCI APOE-ε4 homozygotes in the imputed data (N = 65) but not for the original AIBL dataset (N = 11). These results suggest that MissForest can provide a practical solution for data harmonization using imputation across studies to improve power for more nuanced analyses.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Avelumab maintenance in advanced urothelial carcinoma: biomarker analysis of the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial

Nat Med. 2021 Dec 10. doi: 10.1038/s41591-021-01579-0. Online ahead of print. In a recent phase 3 randomized trial of 700 patients with advanced urothelial cancer (JAVELIN Bladder 100; NCT02603432 ), avelumab/best supportive care (BSC) significantly prolonged overall survival relative to BSC alone as maintenance therapy after first-line chemotherapy. Exploratory biomarker analyses were performed to identify biological pathways that might affect survival benefit. Tumor molecular profiling by immunohistochemistry, whole-exome sequencing and whole-transcriptome sequencing revealed that avelumab survival benefit was positively associated with PD-L1 expression by tumor cells, tumor mutational burden, APOBEC mutation signatures, expression of genes underlying innate and adaptive immune activity and the number of alleles encoding high-affinity variants of activating Fcγ receptors. Pathways connected to tissue growth and angiogenesis might have been associated with reduced survival benefit. Individual biomarkers did not comprehensively identify patients who could benefit from therapy; however, multi-parameter models incorporating genomic alteration, immune responses and tumor growth showed promising predictive utility. These results characterize the complex biologic pathways underlying survival benefit from immune checkpoint inhibition in advanced urothelial cancer and suggest that multiple biomarkers might be needed to identify patients who would benefit from treatment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Virus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium-bismuth nanotheranostics for magnetic resonance imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-radiotherapy

Adv Healthc Mater. 2021 Dec 10:e2102060. doi: 10.1002/adhm.202102060. Online ahead of print. The anti-tumor efficacy of single photodynamic therapy (PDT) and radiotherapy (RT) has been greatly affected by inadequate tumor uptake of photo/radiation sensitizers, limited laser penetration depth, and radiation sickness caused by high doses of X-rays. Here, we report a biomimetic coronavirus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium/bismuth nanocarrier loaded with a new NIR photosensitizer HB (referred to as [email protected]) for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. [email protected] displayed a faster cellular uptake rate than the conventional spherical HMBi-Gd loaded with HB ([email protected]) because of the rough surface-enhanced adhesion. After intravenous injection, [email protected] was efficiently delivered to the tumor and rapidly invaded the tumor cells by surface spikes. Interestingly, lysosomal acidity could trigger the degradation of VHMBi-Gd to produce ultrasmall nanoparticles to amplify the X-ray attenuation ability and enhance MRI contrast and radiosensitization. Under laser and X-ray irradiation, [email protected] significantly enhanced 1 O2 generation from HB to induce activation of caspase 9/3 and inhibition of C-myc, while enhancing hydroxyl radical generation from Bi2 O3 to induce intense DNA breakage. By synergistically inducing cell apoptosis by distinct reactive oxygen species (ROS), [email protected] exhibited superior anticancer efficacy with ∼90% tumor inhibition. We envision that biomimetic virus-inspired hollow hybrid metal nanoparticles could provide a promising strategy for imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Geometry Factor Determination for Tetrapolar Impedance Sensor Probes

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:6800-6805. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629757. Even after successful tumor resection, cancer recurrence remains an important issue for bladder tumors. Intra-operative tissue differentiation can help for diagnostic purposes as well as for ensuring that all cancerous cells are completely removed, therefore, decreasing the risk of recurrence. It has been shown that the electrical properties of tumors differ from healthy tissue due to an altered physiology. This work investigates three sensor configurations to measure the impedance of tissue. Each relies on a four terminal measurement and has a distinct electrode arrangement either inline or as a square. Analytical expressions to calculate the geometry factor of each sensor based on Laplace’s equation are derived. The results are verified experimentally and in a finite element simulation. Furthermore, several measurements on pig bladders, both fresh and from frozen storage, are carried out with each sensor.It is shown that the calculated and simulated geometry factors yield the same results and are suitable and uncomplicated methods to determine the geometry factor without an experimental setup. These methods also allow for sensor optimization by knowing the measured potentials before the actual fabrication of the sensor. Moreover, conductivity values close to listed data are obtained for pig bladders, which validates the sensors. Ultimately, the square electrode configuration turns out to be a valid option for minimally invasive sensors, which are necessary for the envisaged application of transurethral bladder cancer diagnostics and surgery. This arrangement both assures reliable data and allows for easier miniaturization than the inline electrode placement.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Integrating Single-Cell Transcriptomics and Proteomics: A New Era of Biological Research

While genomics and transcriptomics reveal what genes are present and active in cells, they provide limited information on a cell’s actual function. To fill in this large information gap, researchers turn to sophisticated single-cell transcriptomic and proteomic techniques and resources to connect a cell’s instructions to its behavior. With these tools, researchers gain knowledge in a range of research areas, including precision medicine, systems biology, cancer, neuroscience, and immunity.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen and Esterase Dual Responsive Camptothecin-Oligopeptide Self-Assembled Nanoparticles for Efficient Anticancer Drug Delivery

Int J Nanomedicine. 2021 Dec 3;16:7959-7974. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S331060. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: The clinical utility of camptothecin (CPT) is restricted by poor aqueous solubility, high lipophilicity, active lactone ring instability, and off-targeted toxicities. We report here a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and esterase dual responsive self-assembled nanoparticles (CPT-WT-H NPs) for highly efficient CPT delivery and effective cancer therapy.
SCIENCE
chla.org

Single Cell, Sequencing and CyTOF (SC2) Core

The SC2 Core aims to promote and enable high-impact basic and translational research by establishing novel and evolving technologies and instrumentation for investigators at CHLA and USC. Led by Shahab Asgharzadeh and Jeffrey Bender and managed by Long Hung, the Core provides resources to conduct leading-edge discovery or biomarker projects—with a focus on rapid, accurate, reproducible services, along with bioinformatics support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of clinicopathologic features and expression of NR4A3 in sinonasal acinic cell carcinoma

Acinic cell carcinoma (AiCC) in the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses has rarely been reported in literature. A recent study demonstrated that recurrent genomic rearrangement [t(4;9) (q13;q31)] is a driver event in AiCC of the salivary glands that could promote the upregulation of transcription factor nuclear receptor subfamily 4 group A member 3 (NR4A3). In the current study, we evaluated the clinicopathological characteristics and expression of NR4A3 in four new cases of sinonasal AiCC. All four patients were men (range, 27"“70 years). The tumor involved only the nasal cavity in two patients, while the other two patients showed involvement of both the nasal cavity and ethmoid sinus. Histologically, the tumor displayed a predominantly solid growth pattern and was composed of hematoxyphilic serous-like cells and scattered intercalated duct-like cells. Immunohistochemically, all cases expressed DOG-1. However, staining for mammaglobin, S-100, CA9, and P63 was absent in all patients. All four cases showed positive nuclear staining for NR4A3. In contrast, none of the other 39 sinonasal tumors, including secretory carcinomas, pleomorphic adenomas, mucoepidermoid carcinomas, adenoid cystic carcinomas, renal cell-like adenocarcinomas, intestinal-type adenocarcinomas, non-intestinal-type adenocarcinomas, extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma, and carcinoma ex pleomorphic adenomas, presented with any positive NR4A3 nuclear staining. Additionally, NR4A3 rearrangements were observed in three cases with sinonasal AiCC by fluorescence in situ hybridization, and the expression level of NR4A3 mRNA was significantly increased in sinonasal AiCC compared with that in normal parotid tissue. Our study demonstrated that sinonasal AiCCs are characterized by an indolent nature and histopathological similarity to parotid AiCCs. Moreover, NR4A3 is a reliable biomarker for distinguishing sinonasal AiCCs from other sinonasal carcinomas.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of prognostic and therapeutic value of CC chemokines in Urothelial bladder cancer: evidence from comprehensive bioinformatic analysis

BMC Urol. 2021 Dec 10;21(1):173. doi: 10.1186/s12894-021-00938-w. BACKGROUND: Urothelial bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most prevalent malignancies with high mortality and high recurrence rate. Angiogenesis, tumor growth and metastasis of multiple cancers are partly modulated by CC chemokines. However, we know little about the function of distinct CC chemokines in BC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

T cell receptor (TCR) signaling in health and disease

Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2021 Dec 13;6(1):412. doi: 10.1038/s41392-021-00823-w. Interaction of the T cell receptor (TCR) with an MHC-antigenic peptide complex results in changes at the molecular and cellular levels in T cells. The outside environmental cues are translated into various signal transduction pathways within the cell, which mediate the activation of various genes with the help of specific transcription factors. These signaling networks propagate with the help of various effector enzymes, such as kinases, phosphatases, and phospholipases. Integration of these disparate signal transduction pathways is done with the help of adaptor proteins that are non-enzymatic in function and that serve as a scaffold for various protein-protein interactions. This process aids in connecting the proximal to distal signaling pathways, thereby contributing to the full activation of T cells. This review provides a comprehensive snapshot of the various molecules involved in regulating T cell receptor signaling, covering both enzymes and adaptors, and will discuss their role in human disease.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy