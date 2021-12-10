ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Therapeutic Effects of Physical Exercise and the Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome by Modulating Neuroinflammatory Response in Multiple Sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Curr Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.2174/1574888X16666211209155333. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative, demyelinating, and chronic inflammatory disease characterized by central nervous system (CNS) lesions that lead to high levels of disability and severe physical and cognitive disturbances. Conventional therapies are not enough to...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Infusion Therapy for Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive autoimmune disease that occurs when immune cells attack the protective coating (myelin sheath) of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Though there is no cure for the disease, there are numerous treatment options available. One treatment option is getting infusions of medications,...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Newly Identified Cell Subset May Help Trigger Multiple Sclerosis-Like Inflammation

A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Can You Prevent Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It develops when the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective coating of nerve cells (myelin sheath), which causes damage to the nerves. The cause of MS is largely unknown, but there are several known risk factors...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Emerging concepts in the treatment of optic neuritis: mesenchymal stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles

Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Dec 4;12(1):594. doi: 10.1186/s13287-021-02645-7. BACKGROUND: Optic neuritis (ON) is frequently encountered in multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, anti-myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein associated disease, and other systemic autoimmune disorders. The hallmarks are an abnormal optic nerve and inflammatory demyelination; episodes of optic neuritis tend to be recurrent, and particularly for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, may result in permanent vision loss.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Mesenchymal Stem Cell#Multiple Sclerosis#Res#Cns#Msc S
MedicalXpress

Stem cells promote recovery regeneration in mice with a rare muscle disease

Muscle dystrophy describes a set of diseases that causes the weakening and loss of muscle. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy is a rare disease that is the result of a mutation in one or more three COL6 genes, resulting in the loss of the protein collagen VI. Patients begin to show severe muscle weakness shortly after birth and can struggle to breathe without a respirator before reaching school age. No cure exists, and all treatments are symptomatic, only slightly delaying the muscle degeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CD8+ cell somatic mutations in multiple sclerosis patients and controls-Enrichment of mutations in STAT3 and other genes implicated in hematological malignancies

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 7;16(12):e0261002. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261002. eCollection 2021. Somatic mutations have a central role in cancer but their role in other diseases such as common autoimmune disorders is not clear. Previously we and others have demonstrated that especially CD8+ T cells in blood can harbor persistent somatic mutations in some patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis. Here we concentrated on CD8+ cells in more detail and tested (i) how commonly somatic mutations are detectable, (ii) does the overall mutation load differ between MS patients and controls, and (iii) do the somatic mutations accumulate non-randomly in certain genes? We separated peripheral blood CD8+ cells from newly diagnosed relapsing MS patients (n = 21) as well as matched controls (n = 21) and performed next-generation sequencing of the CD8+ cells’ DNA, limiting our search to a custom panel of 2524 immunity and cancer related genes, which enabled us to obtain a median sequencing depth of over 2000x. We discovered nonsynonymous somatic mutations in all MS patients’ and controls’ CD8+ cell DNA samples, with no significant difference in number between the groups (p = 0.60), at a median allelic fraction of 0.5% (range 0.2-8.6%). The mutations showed statistically significant clustering especially to the STAT3 gene, and also enrichment to the SMARCA2, DNMT3A, SOCS1 and PPP3CA genes. Known activating STAT3 mutations were found both in MS patients and controls and overall 1/5 of the mutations were previously described cancer mutations. The detected clustering suggests a selection advantage of the mutated CD8+ clones and calls for further research on possible phenotypic effects.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Bacterial neurotoxic metabolites in multiple sclerosis cerebrospinal fluid and plasma

Brain. 2021 Dec 11:awab320. doi: 10.1093/brain/awab320. Online ahead of print. The identification of intestinal dysbiosis in patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders has highlighted the importance of gut-brain communication and yet, the question regarding the identity of the components responsible for this cross talk remains open. We previously reported that relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis patients (RRMS) treated with dimethyl fumarate have a prominent depletion of the gut microbiota, thereby suggesting that studying the composition of plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from these patients may help to identify microbially derived metabolites. We used a functional xenogeneic assay consisting of cultured rat neurons exposed to CSF samples collected from multiple sclerosis patients before and after dimethyl fumarate treatment to assess neurotoxicity and then conducted a metabolomic analysis of plasma and CSF samples to identify metabolites with differential abundance. A weighted correlation network analysis, allowed us to identify groups of metabolites, present in plasma and CSF samples, whose abundance correlated with the neurotoxic potential of the CSF. This analysis identified the presence of phenol and indole group metabolites of bacterial origin (e.g. p-cresol-sulfate, indoxyl-sulfate and N-phenylacetylglutamine) as potentially neurotoxic and decreased by treatment. Chronic exposure of cultured neurons to these metabolites impaired their firing rate and induced axonal damage, independent from mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress, thereby identifying a novel pathway of neurotoxicity. Clinical, radiological and cognitive test metrics were also collected in treated patients at follow-up visits. Improved MRI metrics, disability and cognition were only detected in dimethyl fumarate -treated RRMS patients. The levels of the identified metabolites of bacterial origin (p-cresol-sulfate, indoxyl-sulfate and N-phenyl-acetyl-glutamine) were inversely correlated to MRI measurements of cortical volume and directly correlated to the levels of neurofilament light chain, an established biomarker of neurodegeneration. Our data suggest that phenol and indole derivatives from the catabolism of tryptophan and phenylalanine are microbially derived metabolites, which may mediate gut-brain communication and induce neurotoxicity in multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

DMT Treatment Options for Multiple Sclerosis

In multiple sclerosis (MS), a person's immune system attacks the protective covering (myelin sheath) of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). MS disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) are medications that disrupt these misguided attacks. DMTs are available in three different forms—injections, oral therapies, and IV infusions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CSF neurofilament light chain predicts 10-year clinical and radiologic worsening in multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 6;7(4):20552173211060337. doi: 10.1177/20552173211060337. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is an attractive biomarker of disease activity and progression in MS, but there is a lack in long-term prognostic data. OBJECTIVE: To test the long-term clinical and radiological prognostic value of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Prevalence and burden of multiple sclerosis-related fatigue: a systematic literature review

BMC Neurol. 2021 Dec 2;21(1):468. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02396-1. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, demyelinating disease of the central nervous system that results in progressive and irreversible disability. Fatigue is one of the most common MS-related symptoms and is characterized by a persistent lack of energy that impairs daily functioning. The burden of MS-related fatigue is complex and multidimensional, and to our knowledge, no systematic literature review has been conducted on this subject. The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic literature review on the epidemiology and burden of fatigue in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

MRI-derived g-ratio and lesion severity in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

Brain Commun. 2021 Nov 3;3(4):fcab249. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab249. eCollection 2021. Myelin loss is associated with axonal damage in established multiple sclerosis. This relationship is challenging to study in vivo in early disease. Here, we ask whether myelin loss is associated with axonal damage at diagnosis by combining non-invasive neuroimaging and blood biomarkers. We performed quantitative microstructural MRI and single-molecule ELISA plasma neurofilament measurement in 73 patients with newly diagnosed, immunotherapy naïve relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Myelin integrity was evaluated using aggregate g-ratios, derived from magnetization transfer saturation and neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging diffusion data. We found significantly higher g-ratios within cerebral white matter lesions (suggesting myelin loss) compared with normal-appearing white matter (0.61 versus 0.57, difference 0.036, 95% CI: 0.029-0.043, P < 0.001). Lesion volume (Spearman’s rho rs= 0.38, P < 0.001) and g-ratio (rs= 0.24, P < 0.05) correlated independently with plasma neurofilament. In patients with substantial lesion load (n = 38), those with higher g-ratio (defined as greater than median) were more likely to have abnormally elevated plasma neurofilament than those with normal g-ratio (defined as less than median) [11/23 (48%) versus 2/15 (13%), P < 0.05]. These data suggest that, even at multiple sclerosis diagnosis, reduced myelin integrity is associated with axonal damage. MRI-derived g-ratio may provide useful additional information regarding lesion severity and help to identify individuals with a high degree of axonal damage at disease onset.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tu Salud

New Clinical Trial Focuses on Multiple Sclerosis in Blacks and Latinos

Individuals from underserved groups are often underrepresented in clinical trials. This results in knowledge gaps regarding the effectiveness and safety of new medicines to treat illnesses among African Americans and Latinos, including diseases that disproportionately affect these populations, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). But a new clinical trial will assess a promising therapy for MS exclusively among Black and Latino individuals, reports Medpagetoday.com.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Spinal cord atrophy predicts progressive disease in relapsing multiple sclerosis

Ann Neurol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1002/ana.26281. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: A major challenge in multiple sclerosis (MS) research is the understanding of silent progression and Progressive MS. Using a novel method to accurately capture upper cervical cord area from legacy brain MRI scans we aimed to study the role of spinal cord and brain atrophy for silent progression and conversion to secondary progressive disease (SPMS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis International Federation guideline methodology for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 7;7(4):20552173211051855. doi: 10.1177/20552173211051855. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: A total of 2.8 million people are living with multiple sclerosis and due to disparities in access to medicines, the ability to treat this condition varies widely. Off-label disease-modifying therapies are sometimes more available or affordable in different health systems. Appropriate methodology is integral in creating high-quality and trustworthy guidelines. In this article, we outline Multiple Sclerosis International Federation’s (MSIF) approach to creating guidelines for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioworld.com

Stomach organoid created from multiple stem cell types

A group of scientists at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital has used separate lines of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create stomach organoids with a three-layered structure and gastric function such as smooth muscle contraction and glandular secretion. The team reported its results in the December 2021, issue of Cell Stem Cell.
CINCINNATI, OH
neurology.org

Stress Signal ULBP4, an NKG2D Ligand, Is Upregulated in Multiple Sclerosis and Shapes CD8 T-Cell Behaviors

Background and Objectives We posit the involvement of the natural killer group 2D (NKG2D) pathway in multiple sclerosis (MS) pathology via the presence of specific NKG2D ligands (NKG2DLs). We aim to evaluate the expression of NKG2DLs in the CNS and CSF of patients with MS and to identify cellular stressors inducing the expression of UL16-binding protein 4 (ULBP4), the only detectable NKG2DL. Finally, we evaluate the impact of ULBP4 on functions such as cytokine production and motility by CD8+ T lymphocytes, a subset largely expressing NKG2D, the cognate receptor.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis and daily care

Rev Infirm. 2021 Dec;70(276):38-40. doi: 10.1016/j.revinf.2021.10.012. Epub 2021 Oct 8. Multiple sclerosis is a progressive disease that is too often associated with the image of a wheelchair. However, this image does not reflect the reality of most patients. Even with basic treatment, relapses can persist. Less visible, fluctuating and often misunderstood symptoms can be the source of negative judgements: chronic fatigue labelled as laziness or as a lack of willpower, balance problems interpreted as drunkenness, mood fluctuations likened to hysteria, etc. The consequences of the disease are therefore physical, psychological and socio-economic. The aim is to preserve the quality of daily life. There are a number of aids and treatments available.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Proximal and distal effects of genetic susceptibility to multiple sclerosis on the T cell epigenome

Identifying the effects of genetic variation on the epigenome in disease-relevant cell types can help advance our understanding of the first molecular contributions of genetic susceptibility to disease onset. Here, we establish a genome-wide map of DNA methylation quantitative trait loci in CD4+ T-cells isolated from multiple sclerosis patients. Utilizing this map in a colocalization analysis, we identify 19 loci where the same haplotype drives both multiple sclerosis susceptibility and local DNA methylation. We also identify two distant methylation effects of multiple sclerosis susceptibility loci: a chromosome 16 locus affects PRDM8 methylation (a chromosome 4 region not previously associated with multiple sclerosis), and the aggregate effect of multiple sclerosis-associated variants in the major histocompatibility complex influences DNA methylation near PRKCA (chromosome 17). Overall, we present a new resource for a key cell type in inflammatory disease research and uncover new gene targets for the study of predisposition to multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The gut microbiota in pediatric multiple sclerosis and demyelinating syndromes

Ann Clin Transl Neurol. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/acn3.51476. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the gut microbiota in individuals with and without pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: We compared stool-derived microbiota of Canadian Pediatric Demyelinating Disease Network study participants ≤21 years old, with MS (disease-modifying drug [DMD] exposed...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy