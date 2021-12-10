ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Myelin Quantification in White Matter Pathology of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Post-Mortem Brain Samples: A New Approach for Quantifying Remyelination

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Nov 23;22(23):12634. doi: 10.3390/ijms222312634. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system (CNS). Repair through remyelination can be extensive, but quantification of remyelination remains challenging. To date, no method for standardized digital quantification of remyelination of MS lesions...

MedCity News

Alzheimer’s disease should be approached as white matter disease, not gray

Alzheimer’s disease (Alzheimer’s) is conceptualized as a progressive consequence of two hallmark pathological changes in gray matter, in particular, extracellular amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. However, over the past several years, neuroimaging studies have implicated micro and microstructural abnormalities in white matter in the risk and progression of Alzheimer’s, suggesting that in addition to the neuronal pathology characteristic of the disease, white matter degeneration and demyelination are crucial pathophysiological features of patients living with the disease. A shift in focus on white matter abnormalities, rather than gray matter, can open up critical new promising avenues in Alzheimer’s pathology and could be potential treatment targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CD8+ cell somatic mutations in multiple sclerosis patients and controls-Enrichment of mutations in STAT3 and other genes implicated in hematological malignancies

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 7;16(12):e0261002. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261002. eCollection 2021. Somatic mutations have a central role in cancer but their role in other diseases such as common autoimmune disorders is not clear. Previously we and others have demonstrated that especially CD8+ T cells in blood can harbor persistent somatic mutations in some patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis. Here we concentrated on CD8+ cells in more detail and tested (i) how commonly somatic mutations are detectable, (ii) does the overall mutation load differ between MS patients and controls, and (iii) do the somatic mutations accumulate non-randomly in certain genes? We separated peripheral blood CD8+ cells from newly diagnosed relapsing MS patients (n = 21) as well as matched controls (n = 21) and performed next-generation sequencing of the CD8+ cells’ DNA, limiting our search to a custom panel of 2524 immunity and cancer related genes, which enabled us to obtain a median sequencing depth of over 2000x. We discovered nonsynonymous somatic mutations in all MS patients’ and controls’ CD8+ cell DNA samples, with no significant difference in number between the groups (p = 0.60), at a median allelic fraction of 0.5% (range 0.2-8.6%). The mutations showed statistically significant clustering especially to the STAT3 gene, and also enrichment to the SMARCA2, DNMT3A, SOCS1 and PPP3CA genes. Known activating STAT3 mutations were found both in MS patients and controls and overall 1/5 of the mutations were previously described cancer mutations. The detected clustering suggests a selection advantage of the mutated CD8+ clones and calls for further research on possible phenotypic effects.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The gut microbiota in pediatric multiple sclerosis and demyelinating syndromes

Ann Clin Transl Neurol. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/acn3.51476. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the gut microbiota in individuals with and without pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: We compared stool-derived microbiota of Canadian Pediatric Demyelinating Disease Network study participants ≤21 years old, with MS (disease-modifying drug [DMD] exposed...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Detection of ataxia with hybrid convolutional neural network using static plantar pressure distribution model in patients with multiple sclerosis

Comput Methods Programs Biomed. 2021 Nov 17;214:106525. doi: 10.1016/j.cmpb.2021.106525. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: In this study, it is aimed to detect ataxia for Persons with Multiple Sclerosis (PwMS) through a deep learning-based approach using an image dataset containing static plantar pressure distribution. Here, an alternative and objective method will be proposed to assist physicians who diagnose PwMS in the early stages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
docwirenews.com

An interpretable machine learning model to explain the interplay between brain lesions and cortical atrophy in multiple sclerosis

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:3757-3760. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629526. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is the most common cause, (after trauma) of neurological disability in young adults in Western countries. While several Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) studies have demonstrated a strong association between the presence of cortical grey matter atrophy and the progression of neurological impairment in MS patients, the neurobiological substrates of cortical atrophy in MS, and in particular its relationship with white matter (WM) and cortical lesions, remain unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate the interplay between cortical atrophy and different types of lesions at Ultra-High Field (UHF) 7 T MRI, including cortical lesions and lesions with a susceptibility rim (a feature which histopathological studies have associated with impaired remyelination and progressive tissue destruction). We combined lesion characterization with a recent machine learning (ML) framework which includes explainability, and we were able to predict cortical atrophy in MS from a handful of lesion-related features extracted from 7 T MR imaging. This highlights not only the importance of UHF MRI for accurately evaluating intracortical and rim lesion load, but also the differential contributions that these types of lesions may bring to determine disease evolution and severity. Also, we found that a small subset of features [WM lesion volume (not considering rim lesions), patient age and WM lesion count (not considering rim lesions), intracortical lesion volume] carried most of the prediction power. Interestingly, an almost opposite pattern emerged when contrasting cortical with WM lesion load: WM lesion load is most important when it is small, whereas cortical lesion load behaves in the opposite way.Clinical Relevance- Our results suggest that disconnection and axonal degeneration due to WM lesions and local cortical demyelination are the main factors determining cortical thinning. These findings further elucidate the complexity of MS pathology across the whole brain and the need for both statistical and mechanistic approaches to understanding the etiopathogenesis of lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Gut microbiota in forty cases of egyptian relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis

Iran J Microbiol. 2021 Oct;13(5):632-641. doi: 10.18502/ijm.v13i5.7428. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Gut microbiota is assumed to play an essential role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS). This study aimed to investigate the abundance of some gut microbiota among Egyptian patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RR-MS). MATERIALS AND METHODS: Forty...
docwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis and daily care

Rev Infirm. 2021 Dec;70(276):38-40. doi: 10.1016/j.revinf.2021.10.012. Epub 2021 Oct 8. Multiple sclerosis is a progressive disease that is too often associated with the image of a wheelchair. However, this image does not reflect the reality of most patients. Even with basic treatment, relapses can persist. Less visible, fluctuating and often misunderstood symptoms can be the source of negative judgements: chronic fatigue labelled as laziness or as a lack of willpower, balance problems interpreted as drunkenness, mood fluctuations likened to hysteria, etc. The consequences of the disease are therefore physical, psychological and socio-economic. The aim is to preserve the quality of daily life. There are a number of aids and treatments available.
docwirenews.com

Therapeutic Effects of Physical Exercise and the Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome by Modulating Neuroinflammatory Response in Multiple Sclerosis

Curr Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.2174/1574888X16666211209155333. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative, demyelinating, and chronic inflammatory disease characterized by central nervous system (CNS) lesions that lead to high levels of disability and severe physical and cognitive disturbances. Conventional therapies are not enough to control the neuroinflammatory process in MS and are not able to inhibit ongoing damage to the CNS. Thus, the secretome of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC-S) has been postulated as a potential therapy that could mitigate symptoms and disease progression. We considered that its combination with physical exercise (EX) could induce superior effects and increase the MSC-S effectiveness in this condition. Recent studies have revealed that both EX and MSC-S share similar mechanisms of action that mitigate auto-reactive T cell infiltration, regulate the local inflammatory response, modulate the proinflammatory profile of glial cells, and reduce neuronal damage. Clinical and experimental studies have reported that these treatments in an isolated way also improve myelination, regeneration, promote the release of neurotrophic factors, and increase the recruitment of endogenous stem cells. Together, these effects reduce disease progression and improve patient functionality. Despite these results, the combination of these methods has not yet been studied in MS. In this review, we focus on molecular elements and cellular responses induced by these treatments in a separate way, showing their beneficial effects in the control of symptoms and disease progression in MS, as well as indicating their contribution in clinical fields. In addition, we propose the combined use of EX and MSC-S as a strategy to boost their reparative and immunomodulatory effects in this condition, combining their benefits on synaptogenesis, neurogenesis, remyelination, and neuroinflammatory response. The findings here reported are based on the scientific evidence and our professional experience that will bring significant progress to regenerative medicine to deal with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis International Federation guideline methodology for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 7;7(4):20552173211051855. doi: 10.1177/20552173211051855. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: A total of 2.8 million people are living with multiple sclerosis and due to disparities in access to medicines, the ability to treat this condition varies widely. Off-label disease-modifying therapies are sometimes more available or affordable in different health systems. Appropriate methodology is integral in creating high-quality and trustworthy guidelines. In this article, we outline Multiple Sclerosis International Federation’s (MSIF) approach to creating guidelines for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CSF neurofilament light chain predicts 10-year clinical and radiologic worsening in multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 6;7(4):20552173211060337. doi: 10.1177/20552173211060337. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is an attractive biomarker of disease activity and progression in MS, but there is a lack in long-term prognostic data. OBJECTIVE: To test the long-term clinical and radiological prognostic value of...
docwirenews.com

Immunogenicity and safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in people with multiple sclerosis treated with different disease-modifying therapies

Neurotherapeutics. 2021 Dec 3. doi: 10.1007/s13311-021-01165-9. Online ahead of print. The potential impact of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) for multiple sclerosis (MS) on COVID-19 vaccination is poorly understood. According to recent observations, the humoral immune response could be impaired in patients treated with ocrelizumab or fingolimod. Our study evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in a convenience sample of 140 MS patients treated with different DMTs, undergoing vaccination between April and June 2021. Humoral immune response was tested 1 month after the second dose, using a chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay to detect IgG against SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein. We explored the potential correlation between the IgG titer and DMTs. All patients in treatment with first-line DMTs, natalizumab, cladribine, and alemtuzumab, developed a measurable humoral response. In patients treated with ocrelizumab and fingolimod, the IgG level was significantly lower, but only some patients (22.2% for fingolimod and 66% for ocrelizumab) failed to develop a measurable humoral response. In the ocrelizumab group, the IgG level was positively correlated with the time from last infusion. No SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported after vaccination. The most reported side effects were pain at the injection site (57.1%) and fatigue (37.9%). No patient experienced severe side effects requiring hospitalization. Our study confirms that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and well-tolerated in MS patients and should be recommended to all patients regardless of their current DMTs. Since fingolimod and ocrelizumab could reduce the humoral immune response, in patients treated with these drugs, detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could be helpful to monitor the immune response after vaccination.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Marburg Multiple Sclerosis Variant: Complete Remission with Very Early Administration of Mitoxantrone-A Case Report

Neurol Ther. 2021 Dec 2. doi: 10.1007/s40120-021-00308-6. Online ahead of print. Marburg variant is a severe and fulminant pseudotumor form of multiple sclerosis (MS) with high morbidity and mortality rates. Because of its scarcity, it remains incompletely characterized and physicians’ experiences will influence the treatment. We report the inflammatory explosive case of a 31-year-old woman presenting with rapid neurological degradation of histology proven Marburg’s disease, successfully treated with early administration of Mitoxantrone (MITX). To our knowledge, it is the first case describing complete remission after MITX in a biopsy-proven condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Novel Immune Cell Population May Trigger Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis and Other Brain Disorders

Summary: A unique subset of group 3 innate lymphoid cells spurs T cells to attack myelinated nerve fibers in mouse models of multiple sclerosis. A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
docwirenews.com

Feasibility of using discrete Brain Computer Interface for people with Multiple Sclerosis

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:5686-5689. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629518. AIM: Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) hold promise to provide people with partial or complete paralysis, the ability to control assistive technology. This study reports offline classification of imagined and executed movements of the upper and lower limb in one participant with multiple sclerosis and people with no limb function deficits.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Spinal cord atrophy predicts progressive disease in relapsing multiple sclerosis

Ann Neurol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1002/ana.26281. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: A major challenge in multiple sclerosis (MS) research is the understanding of silent progression and Progressive MS. Using a novel method to accurately capture upper cervical cord area from legacy brain MRI scans we aimed to study the role of spinal cord and brain atrophy for silent progression and conversion to secondary progressive disease (SPMS).
Tu Salud

New Clinical Trial Focuses on Multiple Sclerosis in Blacks and Latinos

Individuals from underserved groups are often underrepresented in clinical trials. This results in knowledge gaps regarding the effectiveness and safety of new medicines to treat illnesses among African Americans and Latinos, including diseases that disproportionately affect these populations, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). But a new clinical trial will assess a promising therapy for MS exclusively among Black and Latino individuals, reports Medpagetoday.com.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Coping Strategies and Their Impact on Quality of Life and Physical Disability of People with Multiple Sclerosis

J Clin Med. 2021 Nov 29;10(23):5607. doi: 10.3390/jcm10235607. The aim of the study is to investigate the impact of coping strategies on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) and physical disability assessed with the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) of people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). PwMS were asked to focus on “MS diagnosis” as the core stressor. One hundred eight pwMS completed the Coping Responses Inventory-Adult form (CRI-Adult), the Multiple Sclerosis Quality of Life-29 (MSQoL-29), and the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 (DASS-21). Multiple regression analyses (first block: EDSS, disease duration, and DASS-21) revealed that physical MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Alternative Rewards and negatively with Resigned Acceptance of the CRI-Adult. The mental MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Problem-Solving and negatively with Emotional Discharge. The Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS; first block: disease duration and general distress) was negatively associated with Positive Reappraisal. The Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) revealed that pwMS with lower physical disability showed higher scores in Positive Reappraisal and lower scores in Emotional Discharge than pwMS with a higher physical disability. Coping strategies can play a role on HRQoL and physical disability in pwMS above and beyond EDSS, disease duration, and general distress. Psychological interventions should be considered in pwMS since the time of diagnosis to promote engagement in adaptive coping strategies and contrast the maladaptive ones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

