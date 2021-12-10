Myelin Quantification in White Matter Pathology of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Post-Mortem Brain Samples: A New Approach for Quantifying Remyelination

Curr Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.2174/1574888X16666211209155333. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative, demyelinating, and chronic inflammatory disease characterized by central nervous system (CNS) lesions that lead to high levels of disability and severe physical and cognitive disturbances. Conventional therapies are not enough to control the neuroinflammatory process in MS and are not able to inhibit ongoing damage to the CNS. Thus, the secretome of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC-S) has been postulated as a potential therapy that could mitigate symptoms and disease progression. We considered that its combination with physical exercise (EX) could induce superior effects and increase the MSC-S effectiveness in this condition. Recent studies have revealed that both EX and MSC-S share similar mechanisms of action that mitigate auto-reactive T cell infiltration, regulate the local inflammatory response, modulate the proinflammatory profile of glial cells, and reduce neuronal damage. Clinical and experimental studies have reported that these treatments in an isolated way also improve myelination, regeneration, promote the release of neurotrophic factors, and increase the recruitment of endogenous stem cells. Together, these effects reduce disease progression and improve patient functionality. Despite these results, the combination of these methods has not yet been studied in MS. In this review, we focus on molecular elements and cellular responses induced by these treatments in a separate way, showing their beneficial effects in the control of symptoms and disease progression in MS, as well as indicating their contribution in clinical fields. In addition, we propose the combined use of EX and MSC-S as a strategy to boost their reparative and immunomodulatory effects in this condition, combining their benefits on synaptogenesis, neurogenesis, remyelination, and neuroinflammatory response. The findings here reported are based on the scientific evidence and our professional experience that will bring significant progress to regenerative medicine to deal with this condition.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO