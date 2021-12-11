ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bob Dole’s generation

Jonesboro Sun
 2 days ago

The loss of Bob Dole and others like him has left a hole in American politics, and the loss of his generation has left a bigger hole in American life. Dole died at age 98 Dec. 5 after suffering from stage 4 lung cancer. Surviving the Dust Bowl in...

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The US Sun

Who did Bob Dole run against for presidency?

FLAGS are flying at half-mast after former Senator Bob Dole passed away on Sunday from his battle with lung cancer. He left behind a lasting legacy, humor, and wit – even in the face of defeat and unachieved ambitions. Who did Bob Dole run against for the presidency?. Bob Dole...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Photos: The scene at the funeral for former senator Bob Dole

President Biden hailed former senator Bob Dole as a “genuine hero,” praising his courage on the battlefield and integrity on Capitol Hill, as he spoke at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral. Former senators Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), and Dole’s daughter, Robin Dole, are also speaking.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Ryan
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Bob Dole
Duluth News Tribune

National View: Honor of Bob Dole, who always had respect for his rivals

Bob Dole first emerged as a national figure in the early 1970s, defending President Richard Nixon's Vietnam policies and excoriating such Democratic opponents as Sens. Edward Kennedy and George McGovern. The Senate had no more partisan member, and it made his national political career, first as Nixon's Republican national chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
KSN News

City of Russell prepares for Bob Dole’s arrival

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Around the United States, events are underway to honor the late Senator Bob Dole. KSN’s Reporter Jessica Watson traveled on Thursday to Russell, Kansas, Sen. Dole’s hometown, to see what preparations are underway there. Watson was able to speak to many people in the community who say they are planning on […]
RUSSELL, KS
The US Sun

What did Bob Dole’s farewell letter say?

ROBERT Dole, former American politician and attorney, passed away at the age of 98 on December 5, 2021. After his death, he left behind a farewell letter. Dole's farewell letter was read by his daughter, Robin, at his funeral in Washington D.C. "As I make the final walk on my...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Senate#The Republican Party#Republicans#Democrats#Navy
NBC News

Bob Dole's standing with Latino voters reflects changing Republican Party

In 1977, a Republican senator from Kansas joined the newly formed Congressional Hispanic Caucus as an “honorary member.” In the 1980s, he voted for amnesty for undocumented immigrants. In the 1990s, he ran for president while embracing anti-immigrant measures. Such was the complicated legacy of Bob Dole — who died...
U.S. POLITICS
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Ideologues should learn from Bob Dole’s final, wise message

In U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s final public message before he died on Dec. 5, he provided a lesson in civics that too few in today’s politics are willing to abide. In a column for USA Today that he finished writing (in longhand) on Nov. 23, Dole emphasized the importance of principled compromise. Principled compromise was a virtue respected and practiced by the nation’s founders, yet even many of today’s conservatives who say they revere the founders nonetheless treat compromise with contempt.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Chuck Schumer Remembers Bob Dole, Cites Famous Joke Dole Told About Him

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remembered the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) on Thursday by mentioning a classic quote from the former Senate majority leader. “Bob and I never worked together in the Senate but I was not spared his famous ribbing. Don’t worry Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” said Schumer during the remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98, laid in state in the Rotunda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Letter: Fond memories of Bob and Elizabeth Dole

Today (Dec. 9) former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of our nation’s Capitol. There could be no finer American more worthy. At the risk of letting my ego show, and throwing out a humble brag, I’ll tell of my encounter with Bob Dole. First,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy