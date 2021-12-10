ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passive immune therapies: another tool against COVID-19

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021 Dec 10;2021(1):628-641. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2021000299. Passive immune therapy consists of several different therapies, convalescent plasma, hyperimmune globulin, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. Although these treatments were not part of...

theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
studyfinds.org

Delaying 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose produces stronger immune response

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Still waiting to receive your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine? You might want to actually hold off even longer. Researchers from the University of British Columbia report that it may be beneficial to delay getting the second mRNA COVID-19 dose by another week or two. Study authors conclude a longer interval between doses leads to a stronger immune response.
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
GoDanRiver.com

Waning immunity becomes key factor in projecting COVID-19 cases

The latest projection from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute indicates COVID-19 cases through the winter will likely stay below levels reached in September, but waning immunity is becoming a key player in individual outcomes. UVa models update every other week using a mix of current data and previous trends....
docwirenews.com

A National Representative, Cross-Sectional Study by the Hellenic Academy of NeuroImmunology (HEL.A.NI.) on COVID-19 and Multiple Sclerosis: Overall Impact and Willingness Toward Vaccination

Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 25;12:757038. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.757038. eCollection 2021. Background: In the context of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the constant needs of people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) and their caregivers were urgently highlighted. Aim: The present study aims to capture the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in several aspects of the quality of life of PwMS, in perception and behavior to COVID-19 and multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as concerning healthcare, working conditions, and the willingness toward COVID-19 vaccination. Methods: This study is an initiative of the Hellenic Academy of Neuroimmunology (HEL.A.NI.) and it has been included in the MS Data Alliance (MSDA) Catalog, which can be accessed after creating an account on https://msda.emif-catalogue.eu/login. Two online questionnaires were administered: (i) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the quality of life, behavior, and healthcare of PwMS (Questionnaire A) and (ii) vaccination against COVID-19 (Questionnaire B). People with MS were invited to participate by the Hellenic Federation of Persons with Multiple Sclerosis (HFoPwMS). Results: Three-hundred-ninety PwMS responded to Questionnaire A, whereas 176 PwMS provided answers for Questionnaire B. Older age, longer disease duration, and higher MS-related disability were associated with the increased perceived sensitivity toward severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, as well as the increased perceived severity of COVID-19 upon potential infection. A significant proportion of PwMS experienced restricted access to MS-related health professionals, disease-modifying therapy (DMT) prescription, and/or to MS-related laboratory examination due to the pandemic. Subgroups of PwMS reported exacerbated symptoms (i.e., chronic MS-related symptoms, fatigue and/or worsening of pre-existing fatigue, and sexual dysfunction and or/worsening of pre-existing sexual dysfunction). Overall, the majority of the participants reported either a strong willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or a likeliness to undergo vaccination. Being aware of the HEL.A.NI. recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination for PwMS were reported to increase the willingness of the participants to receive the vaccine. Conclusions: Our results highlight the necessity of scientific and patient organizations in taking joint action to increase awareness on health-related issues during the pandemic and to provide accurate and up-to-date guidance for PwMS. Online information and communications technology (ICT) tools for polling public belief and behavior may prove valuable as means of retaining active routes of communication between stakeholders.
tamu.edu

Why Does The COVID-19 Virus ‘Escape’ From Our Immune Systems?

The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that is designed to fight off infection and disease, especially those like the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, that can cause numerous issues in the human body. But many individuals are still at risk of being infected with the coronavirus, letting it replicate in the body and further transmitting to other individuals.
docwirenews.com

The Influences of COVID-19 on Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease: A Multicenter Cross-Sectional Study

Front Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 25;12:754310. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.754310. eCollection 2021. Background: The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has attracted global attention. During the lockdown period of COVID-19, follow-up of many patients with chronic disease had been interrupted, which brought severe challenges to better management of their disease. This study aimed at exploring the change of illness, daily life, and psychological responses during the COVID-19 pandemic among chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Methods: A total of 612 patients were enrolled in this study; 282 patients were categorized into the CKD stage 1-2 group and 330 patients were categorized into the CKD stage 3-5 group. Among two groups, 168 (27.5%) and 177 (28.9%) patients were female with a median age of 42 and 45, respectively. The study was conducted by collecting the questionnaires in five nephrology centers. The questionnaire consisted of assessment of anxiety by using the Self-Rating Anxiety Scale and the influences of COVID-19, which included basic demographic data, the influences of COVID-19 on illness and daily life, as well as the patients’ psychological responses during the epidemic. Results: A total of 612 patients were included and divided into two groups according to eGFR. Ninety-six patients (34%) in the CKD stage 1-2 group and 141 patients (42.7%) in the CKD stage 3-5 group had reduced their follow-up frequency (p = 0.031). More patients with CKD stages 1-2 consulted online (25.9%), p = 0.005. Besides, patients in the CKD stage 3-5 group tended to be more anxious about follow-up (p = 0.002), fearful of being infected with COVID-19 (p = 0.009), and more likely to feel symptoms getting worse (p = 0.006). The standard scores of SAS were 48.58 ± 7.082 and 51.19 ± 5.944 in the CKD stage 1-2 group and the CKD stage 3-5 group, respectively (p < 0.001). There were significant differences in the severity of anxiety (p = 0.004). Conclusion: COVID-19 had a greater impact on patients with CKD stages 3-5 than those with stages 1-2 in terms of illness, daily life, and psychological disorder. Patients with CKD stages 3-5 were more anxious during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keene Sentinel

Health experts: At-home COVID tests another tool ahead of holiday travel

As Monadnock Region residents prepare for holiday gatherings and travel, many are stocking up on at-home COVID-19 tests to ensure they do so safely. Here’s a rundown of where to buy the tests, how effective they are, when they should be used and what to do after getting the result:
TheAtlantaVoice

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

SciCheck Digest It’s not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the “toxicity” of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. […] The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
docwirenews.com

Epidemics, Lockdown Measures and Vulnerable Populations: A Mixed-Methods Systematic Review of the Evidence of Impacts on Mother and Child Health in Low-and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

Int J Health Policy Manag. 2021 Nov 7. doi: 10.34172/ijhpm.2021.155. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The aim of this research was to synthetise the existing evidence on the impact of epidemic-related lockdown measures on women and children’s health in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMICs). METHODS: A mixed-methods systematic review...
docwirenews.com

Global Percentage of Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infections Among the Tested Population and Individuals With Confirmed COVID-19 Diagnosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Dec 1;4(12):e2137257. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.37257. IMPORTANCE: Asymptomatic infections are potential sources of transmission for COVID-19. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the percentage of asymptomatic infections among individuals undergoing testing (tested population) and those with confirmed COVID-19 (confirmed population). DATA SOURCES: PubMed, EMBASE, and ScienceDirect were searched on February 4,...
whtc.com

FDA clears use of Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody therapy for kids

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 dual-antibody therapy in treating mild to moderate symptoms in all children, including newborns, who are at risk of severe illness. The therapy, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, was previously authorized for children aged 12 years and...
