Impact of Electronic Health Records Interoperability on Telehealth Service Outcomes

Petersburg Medical Center started up a new electronic health record system this week. It’s expected to improve communication and other functions for staff while allowing more access for patients to their information and services online. The medical center’s new system is provided by health care information technology giant Cerner,...
Biomedical NER+L is concerned with extracting concepts from free text found in Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and linking them to large biomedical databases like SNOMED-CT and UMLS. In this post, we will focus on what to do once concepts are extracted from free text, in other words, how to make...
Although most consumers prefer to see their doctors in person, many are willing to continue using telehealth services that have increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results released today. The study by the Santa Monica-based think-tank the RAND Corporation —titled “Assessment of Patient Preferences for Telehealth...
– Improving patient access to medical services is a top priority for health system leaders in 2022, according to new research from the Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) and KLAS Research. – According to new research, patient access was identified by health system leaders as the challenge in healthcare that...
MiHIN will collaborate with health IT vendors Velatura Public Benefit Corporation and findhelp to provide a secure platform to connect patients with the social services they need. In particular, the collaboration will establish a national health information exchange (HIE) portal and advance shared application programming interfaces (APIs) for interoperable referrals.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced its recently updated plan to move forward with its systemwide Electronic Health Record Modernization program. The plan will mitigate challenges documented in the Comprehensive Lessons Learned report submitted to Congress after this year’s strategic review of the EHRM program. “We will...
Since the start of the pandemic, mental health conditions have remained the top diagnosis seen in telehealth nationwide, recently reaching 61.2% of all virtual care claims. From August to September 2021, mental health conditions increased in percentage share of all telehealth claims nationally, FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker found.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center was recently awarded grant funding from the Federal Communications Commission to improve healthcare technology and access to care. Konza received $488,176 for connected devices and technology services that will expand telehealth services in the region. Telehealth has become a progressively valuable tool for patients to access care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected devices and improved information technology infrastructure enables Konza providers to treat patients remotely not only for COVID-19, but also for other chronic health conditions as well.
It’s been a tumultuous year for healthcare, from a global vaccine rollout and the threat of virus variants to the rise of telehealth and virtual care services. MobiHealthNews asked executives and other leaders in the digital health space about what they learned in 2021, and how the rapidly expanding sector will change in 2022. This week we’re focusing on whether the rapid growth of telehealth and virtual care services seen during the COVID-19 pandemic kept up its momentum in 2021. In the coming weeks we’ll hear their answers on topics like the year’s huge funding numbers and what comes next for the industry.
CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
In theory, the point of managed care is to save money by negotiating with providers for lower prices. So it would seem that the biggest managed-care providers would use their clout to negotiate the lowest prices from doctors and hospitals and for medicine. But for at least one drug, the largest Medicare managed-care companies are […]
For the third time in four months, Teligent Pharma is recalling Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution USP 4% 50 ml for “super potency.”’. Lot No. 15594 with expiration date 05/2023 and lot No. 16345 with expiration date 01/2024. What’s the danger?. If a drug is super potent, the...
"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."
In an interim final rule, the Biden Administration is now requiring private insurers to report prescription drug costs, as well as key data, to the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury. It's the fourth rule in a series that the departments are issuing to implement the No...
WORCESTER (CBS) – Inside a tiny trailer outside UMass Memorial hospital, COVID-19 patients are being treated with monoclonal antibodies. “This is hands down the most effective anti-viral treatment we have against COVID,” explained Dr. Sandeep Jubbal. So far, 2,500 patients have received the infusion here and according to Dr. Jubbal, most start to feel better within hours. “I think given the efficacy, it should be given out like water to everybody,” he said.
But it is not. A woman who lives north of Boston and did not want to be identified said her father, a vaccinated, 93-year-old veteran struggling with COVID,...
(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly moved closer to permanently expanding access to telehealth for Ohioans after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the option nearly two years ago. The Ohio House is expected to concur with House Bill 122, which passed the Senate on Wednesday, creating policies that...
As the omicron variant rolls through the United States and vaccination status lags, former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield warned "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that it won’t be smooth sailing in the near future. ROBERT REDFIELD: We're clearly going to be in for a tough couple -- I think...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
