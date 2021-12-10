ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of Electronic Health Records Interoperability on Telehealth Service Outcomes

JMIR Med Inform. 2021 Nov 14. doi: 10.2196/31837. Online ahead of print. This paper aims to develop a telehealth success model and discusses three critical components: 1)...

kfsk.org

New electronic health record system online at PMC this week

Petersburg Medical Center started up a new electronic health record system this week. It’s expected to improve communication and other functions for staff while allowing more access for patients to their information and services online. The medical center’s new system is provided by health care information technology giant Cerner,...
PETERSBURG, AK
towardsdatascience.com

Exploring Electronic Health Records with MedCAT and Neo4j

Biomedical NER+L is concerned with extracting concepts from free text found in Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and linking them to large biomedical databases like SNOMED-CT and UMLS. In this post, we will focus on what to do once concepts are extracted from free text, in other words, how to make...
HEALTH
Riverside Press Enterprise

Study shows patients OK with using telehealth services in the future

Although most consumers prefer to see their doctors in person, many are willing to continue using telehealth services that have increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results released today. The study by the Santa Monica-based think-tank the RAND Corporation —titled “Assessment of Patient Preferences for Telehealth...
SANTA MONICA, CA
ehrintelligence.com

MiHIN Health IT Partnership Tackles SDOH Referral Interoperability

MiHIN will collaborate with health IT vendors Velatura Public Benefit Corporation and findhelp to provide a secure platform to connect patients with the social services they need. In particular, the collaboration will establish a national health information exchange (HIE) portal and advance shared application programming interfaces (APIs) for interoperable referrals.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

VA Advances Electronic Health Record Modernization Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced its recently updated plan to move forward with its systemwide Electronic Health Record Modernization program. The plan will mitigate challenges documented in the Comprehensive Lessons Learned report submitted to Congress after this year’s strategic review of the EHRM program. “We will...
WASHINGTON, DC
Modern Healthcare

Mental health continues to dominate telehealth diagnoses

Since the start of the pandemic, mental health conditions have remained the top diagnosis seen in telehealth nationwide, recently reaching 61.2% of all virtual care claims. From August to September 2021, mental health conditions increased in percentage share of all telehealth claims nationally, FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker found.
MENTAL HEALTH
Junction City Daily Union

Konza Receives FCC Grant to Support Telehealth Services

Konza Prairie Community Health Center was recently awarded grant funding from the Federal Communications Commission to improve healthcare technology and access to care. Konza received $488,176 for connected devices and technology services that will expand telehealth services in the region. Telehealth has become a progressively valuable tool for patients to access care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected devices and improved information technology infrastructure enables Konza providers to treat patients remotely not only for COVID-19, but also for other chronic health conditions as well.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

‘Telehealth isn’t a fad’: Digital health execs on virtual care in 2021

It’s been a tumultuous year for healthcare, from a global vaccine rollout and the threat of virus variants to the rise of telehealth and virtual care services. MobiHealthNews asked executives and other leaders in the digital health space about what they learned in 2021, and how the rapidly expanding sector will change in 2022. This week we’re focusing on whether the rapid growth of telehealth and virtual care services seen during the COVID-19 pandemic kept up its momentum in 2021. In the coming weeks we’ll hear their answers on topics like the year’s huge funding numbers and what comes next for the industry.
HEALTH
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive

In theory, the point of managed care is to save money by negotiating with providers for lower prices. So it would seem that the biggest managed-care providers would use their clout to negotiate the lowest prices from doctors and hospitals and for medicine. But for at least one drug, the largest Medicare managed-care companies are […] The post For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

I-Team: 93-Year-Old Veteran Denied Treatment For COVID-19 As State Prioritizes Unvaccinated

WORCESTER (CBS) – Inside a tiny trailer outside UMass Memorial hospital, COVID-19 patients are being treated with monoclonal antibodies. “This is hands down the most effective anti-viral treatment we have against COVID,” explained Dr. Sandeep Jubbal. So far, 2,500 patients have received the infusion here and according to Dr. Jubbal, most start to feel better within hours. “I think given the efficacy, it should be given out like water to everybody,” he said. But it is not. A woman who lives north of Boston and did not want to be identified said her father, a vaccinated, 93-year-old veteran struggling with COVID,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Ohio closer to expanding telehealth services

(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly moved closer to permanently expanding access to telehealth for Ohioans after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the option nearly two years ago. The Ohio House is expected to concur with House Bill 122, which passed the Senate on Wednesday, creating policies that...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS

