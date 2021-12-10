Anakinra reduces lung inflammation in experimental acute lung injury

Biosci Rep. 2021 Dec 14:BSR20211464. doi: 10.1042/BSR20211464. Online ahead of print. Doxorubicin (DOX) is a potent anti-cancer drug, which can have unwanted side-effects such as cardiac and kidney toxicity. A detailed investigation was undertaken of the acute cytotoxic mechanisms of DOX on kidney cells, using Cos-7 cells as kidney cell model. Cos-7 cells were exposed to DOX for a period of 24 hours over a range of concentrations and the LC50 was determined to be 7µM. Further investigations showed that cell death was mainly via apoptosis involving Ca2+ and caspase 9, in addition to autophagy. Regucalcin (RGN), a cytoprotective protein found mainly in liver and kidney tissues, was overexpressed in Cos-7 cells and shown to protect against DOX-induced cell death. Subcellular localization studies in Cos-7 cells showed RGN to be strongly correlated with the nucleus. However, upon treatment with DOX for 4 hours, which induced membrane blebbing in some cells, the localization appeared to be correlated more with the mitochondria in these cells. It is yet to be determined whether this translocation is part of the cytoprotective mechanism or a consequence of chemically-induced cell stress.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO