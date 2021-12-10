ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anakinra reduces lung inflammation in experimental acute lung injury

Immun Inflamm Dis. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/iid3.548. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a severe form of acute lung injury (ALI) resulting in life-threatening hypoxaemia. Although ARDS can be caused by a variety of pathogens or major trauma, it is best known as the major...

