ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Differences in Uveal Melanoma Age-Standardized Incidence Rates in Two Eastern States of Australia Are Driven by Differences in Rurality and Ultraviolet Radiation

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 23;13(23):5894. doi: 10.3390/cancers13235894. Uveal melanoma (UM) is the second-most-common melanoma in humans and has a high age-standardized incidence rate (ASR) in Australia. Regional patterns of UM ASRs in Australia are unknown. The aim of this study was to determine and compare UM...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Alterations of Chromatin Regulators in the Pathogenesis of Urinary Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 30;13(23):6040. doi: 10.3390/cancers13236040. Urothelial carcinoma (UC) is the most frequent histological type of cancer in the urinary bladder. Genomic changes in UC activate MAPK and PI3K/AKT signal transduction pathways, which increase cell proliferation and survival, interfere with cell cycle and checkpoint control, and prevent senescence. A more recently discovered additional category of genetic changes in UC affects chromatin regulators, including histone-modifying enzymes (KMT2C, KMT2D, KDM6A, EZH2), transcription cofactors (CREBBP, EP300), and components of the chromatin remodeling complex SWI/SNF (ARID1A, SMARCA4). It is not yet well understood how these changes contribute to the development and progression of UC. Therefore, we review here the emerging knowledge on genomic and gene expression alterations of chromatin regulators and their consequences for cell differentiation, cellular plasticity, and clonal expansion during UC pathogenesis. Our analysis identifies additional relevant chromatin regulators and suggests a model for urothelial carcinogenesis as a basis for further mechanistic studies and targeted therapy development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Rural-Urban Differences in Esophagectomy for Cancer

Kans J Med. 2021 Dec 2;14:292-297. doi: 10.17161/kjm.vol14.15597. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Patients who are disadvantaged socioeconomically or live in rural areas may not pursue surgery at high-volume centers where outcomes are better for some complex procedures. The objective of this study was to compare rural and urban patient differences directly by location of residence and outcomes after undergoing esophagectomy for cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultraviolet Radiation#Australia#Qld
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Your Antibodies React to Omicron, Studies Say

The Omicron variant may only have been recently discovered, but it's already pressing scientists to search for answers on how much of a threat it could be. Many health experts fear that the latest viral offshoot might be more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant, while others are concerned that it could make current vaccines significantly less effective. But now, the breakneck pace of research is beginning to provide some answers about Omicron, including how your antibodies might react to the variant if you received the Pfizer vaccine.
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Giant Mummy Found In North America?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “giant Nubian mummy found in North America.”. The mummy pictured was found in either Egypt or the Canary Islands, not North America. There is no evidence it is the mummy of a giant. Fact Check:. The image shows what appears to be...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Tornadoes and climate change: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world. Both questions are easier asked than answered, but research is offering new clues. I’m an atmospheric scientist who studies severe convective storms like tornadoes and the influences of climate change. Here’s what scientific research shows so far. Climate models can’t see tornadoes yet...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy