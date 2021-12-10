ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardio-Round-Up: Breathlessness in Long COVID May Indicate Heart Damage; and More

Cover picture for the articleBreathlessness With ‘Long COVID’ May Point to Heart Damage. Shortness of breath in people with “long COVID” might not just be about the lungs — it may indicate heart damage from the disease, new research suggests. “The findings could help to explain why some...

Scientists find cause of heart damage in COVID-19

In a new study from Yale, researchers examined autopsy tissue samples of hearts from patients who died early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Frequent and extensive blood clots (thromboses) within heart vessels were found as anticipated, but the type of changes in the endothelial cells lining the heart that are typically observed in thromboses was absent.
Changes in the blood, not the heart, may underlie cardiac thrombosis in COVID-19 patients

Researchers examined autopsy tissue samples of hearts from patients who died early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Frequent and extensive blood clots (thromboses) within heart vessels were found as anticipated, but the type of changes in the endothelial cells lining the heart that are typically observed in thromboses were absent. Instead, data indicated the likely culprit to be hypercoagulability of the blood caused by activated neutrophils, a type of white blood cell. Their findings are published in The American Journal of Pathology.
Causes of The Appearance of Hand Veins

A most common cause is the chronic or continuous elevation of your hand against gravity, for example, if you are holding a baby from the time it was born. Most people get relief from their hand veins during pregnancy because the gravid uterus pushes down on the inferior vena cava in the pelvis which causes backflow in the inferior vena cava and thus causes relief. But when they don’t have it…
#Heart Failure#Coronary Heart Disease#Covid#Round Up#Genetic Correlation#Long Covid#Psoriasis Ups#Jama Dermatology#Vte#Cvd
For people with heart disease, more physical activity may be better

Moderate to vigorous physical activity is linked to risk reductions of non-communicable diseases and mortality. In a new study from Radboud University, researchers found that while risk reduction for healthy individuals plateaus at higher levels of physical activity, those with heart disease have no upper limit of physical activity beyond which there is no further benefit.
COVID-19 Round-Up: Severe COVID Doubles the Risk of Death a Year Later; and More

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Doubled Risk for Death a Year Later. People who recovered from a severe case of COVID-19 may have more to worry about: New research finds that patients hospitalized with COVID are 2.5 times more likely to die within the year than people who never contracted the coronavirus. They also are nearly twice as likely to die as people who had a mild case of COVID, researchers say. The risk of death is even higher for hospitalized COVID patients who are younger than 65 — more than three times that of the COVID-free and nearly three times that of mild COVID sufferers.
Sure Signs You May Have Long COVID, Say Experts

Over the past 21 months, we've learned a lot about COVID-19 and how it is impacting the human population and our health. Equally, there's still so much we don't know, especially about the issues facing millions of COVID long-haulers globally that are still struggling to return to life as "normal," despite recovering from the virus. As such, understanding long COVID's impact on quality of life and what we can do to help has become a critical area of study.
Protein in blood is sign of heart damage after surgery

After being anesthetized and undergoing major surgery, up to one in five patients have increased levels of the protein troponin in their blood. This can be a sign of heart damage. Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have analyzed data from before and after the operations of 1,300 patients.
COVID-19 Round-Up: Omicron May Overcome Prior COVID Infection; and More

The world isn’t ready to prevent or deal with another pandemic because many nations aren’t taking the necessary steps to prepare for what is likely an inevitable future scenario, a new report shows. The Global Health Security (GHS) index — an assessment of preparedness for various health emergencies...
The Peloton Heart Attack Scene in 'And Just Like That' Shouldn't Deter You From Cardio—Even With a Past Event

The HBO Max reboot of Sex And The City—formally titled And Just Like That—premiered on December 9. It's only two episodes in, and there's already been a major plot twist that's got people talking. [Before we dive in, you should know that this is a big spoiler alert, so if you're set on watching the series spoiler-free, you might want to come back and read this later.]
If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
