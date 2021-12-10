ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Ownership and Multiple Sclerosis during COVID-19

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Dec 1;18(23):12683. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312683. Background: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with lower quality of life, reduced social participation, and decreased self-efficacy. The COVID-19 pandemic has had documented effects on the health and wellbeing of people with and without MS. Previous research has demonstrated the...

Researchers find owners can pass COVID-19 to their pets

Researchers in Arizona set out to see if people can spread Covid-19 to their pets. The translational genomics research institute says it's tested more than 80 animals in 30 households across the state so far. A genomic epidemiologist collects nasal and blood samples from the animals at the owner's home.
Recovery From COVID-19 in Multiple Sclerosis: A Prospective and Longitudinal Cohort Study of the United Kingdom Multiple Sclerosis Register

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Nov 30;9(1):e1118. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001118. Print 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: To understand the course of recovery from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and to determine its predictors, including patients’ pre-COVID-19 physical and mental health status. METHODS: This prospective and longitudinal cohort...
Evaluation of short-term safety of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with multiple sclerosis from Latin America

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 29;7(4):20552173211061543. doi: 10.1177/20552173211061543. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: To date, there are no data available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin American patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). OBJECTIVE: Characterize safety of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin American (LATAM) patients with Multiple Sclerosis...
A National Representative, Cross-Sectional Study by the Hellenic Academy of NeuroImmunology (HEL.A.NI.) on COVID-19 and Multiple Sclerosis: Overall Impact and Willingness Toward Vaccination

Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 25;12:757038. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.757038. eCollection 2021. Background: In the context of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the constant needs of people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) and their caregivers were urgently highlighted. Aim: The present study aims to capture the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in several aspects of the quality of life of PwMS, in perception and behavior to COVID-19 and multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as concerning healthcare, working conditions, and the willingness toward COVID-19 vaccination. Methods: This study is an initiative of the Hellenic Academy of Neuroimmunology (HEL.A.NI.) and it has been included in the MS Data Alliance (MSDA) Catalog, which can be accessed after creating an account on https://msda.emif-catalogue.eu/login. Two online questionnaires were administered: (i) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the quality of life, behavior, and healthcare of PwMS (Questionnaire A) and (ii) vaccination against COVID-19 (Questionnaire B). People with MS were invited to participate by the Hellenic Federation of Persons with Multiple Sclerosis (HFoPwMS). Results: Three-hundred-ninety PwMS responded to Questionnaire A, whereas 176 PwMS provided answers for Questionnaire B. Older age, longer disease duration, and higher MS-related disability were associated with the increased perceived sensitivity toward severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, as well as the increased perceived severity of COVID-19 upon potential infection. A significant proportion of PwMS experienced restricted access to MS-related health professionals, disease-modifying therapy (DMT) prescription, and/or to MS-related laboratory examination due to the pandemic. Subgroups of PwMS reported exacerbated symptoms (i.e., chronic MS-related symptoms, fatigue and/or worsening of pre-existing fatigue, and sexual dysfunction and or/worsening of pre-existing sexual dysfunction). Overall, the majority of the participants reported either a strong willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or a likeliness to undergo vaccination. Being aware of the HEL.A.NI. recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination for PwMS were reported to increase the willingness of the participants to receive the vaccine. Conclusions: Our results highlight the necessity of scientific and patient organizations in taking joint action to increase awareness on health-related issues during the pandemic and to provide accurate and up-to-date guidance for PwMS. Online information and communications technology (ICT) tools for polling public belief and behavior may prove valuable as means of retaining active routes of communication between stakeholders.
Global Pet Care Benefits from Uptake in Pet Ownership During Pandemic

As many countries ease restrictions originally implemented to control the spread of COVID-19, including the reopening of shops and restaurants, consumption of pet care is expected to further increase, as consumers spend more on treats, healthcare products, and toys and accessories. More so than daily necessities such as pet food, these discretionary categories are set to benefit from economic recovery, especially in emerging markets.
Multiple Sclerosis Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection: A Case Report and Literature Review

Cureus. 2021 Oct 25;13(10):e19036. doi: 10.7759/cureus.19036. eCollection 2021 Oct. Coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Apart from respiratory manifestations, COVID-19 can affect the nervous system due to its neurotropic features. Neurological manifestations and complications include headache, polyneuropathies, cerebrovascular accidents, seizures, encephalopathy, and demyelinating disease. We describe a case of multiple sclerosis, a demyelinating disease following COVID-19 infection, rarely reported in the literature. A 47-year-old female presented with fatigue, blurry vision, numbness, and signs of upper motor neuron lesions that had occurred three weeks after COVID-19 infection. Magnetic resonance imaging of the brain revealed demyelinating lesions in the periventricular area of both hemispheres, suggesting a demyelinating disease. A provisional diagnosis of multiple sclerosis was made. Her condition improved after the commencement of methylprednisolone.
Total patient load, regional disparities and in-hospital mortality of intubated COVID-19 patients in Greece, from September 2020 to May 2021

Scand J Public Health. 2021 Dec 13:14034948211059968. doi: 10.1177/14034948211059968. Online ahead of print. AIMS: While healthcare services have been expanding capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, quality of care under increasing patient loads has received less attention. We examined in-hospital mortality of intubated COVID-19 patients in Greece, in relation to total intubated patient load, intensive care unit (ICU) availability and hospital region.
Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
Experts discourage French Bulldog ownership over health concerns

Experts are discouraging would-be pet owners from buying French Bulldogs after a new study revealed they are at a much higher risk of health problems.Researchers discovered the flat-faced – also known as brachycephalic – breed is more likely to suffer from conditions linked with its defining features including a shortened muzzle, large head, skin folds, and shortened spine and tail.Experts said that while social media influencers and celebrities have “propelled the popularity” of French Bulldogs,  would-be pet owners should “stop and think” before buying or adopting them.Lead author of the paper Dr Dan O’Neill, senior lecturer in companion animal epidemiology...
Food donations help promote responsible pet ownership

ARLEE — Thanks to a generous donation, the Arlee Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is doing its part to keep local pets well fed this holiday season. The center recently distributed more than 17,000 pounds of free pet food on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The food was made available due to a donation through Petsmart and Feeding America for the state of Montana.
Hospitals In Northwest Indiana Struggle With Increased Wait Times And Influx Of Patients As COVID Cases Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hospitals in Indiana are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing over 4,700 positive cases between just Monday and Tuesday. They’re also seeing some of the highest hospitalization numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei visited Saint Mary Hospital in Hobart for more on the latest numbers. Emergency rooms were so packed that one woman said she’s been waiting since 2 a.m. – others even longer. Emergency rooms in Northwest Indiana are scrambling to treat an influx of COVID patients. “Statewide, we’re pretty close to the highest level of people hospitalized for COVID that...
Democratizing Diagnostics During COVID-19

By guest contributors Joseph D. Tucker, Catherine J. Wedderburn, Shunmay Yeung, and Rosanna W. Peeling. COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of diagnostics, underlining the critical function of diagnostics in clinical care, disease surveillance, outbreak control, and prevention [1, 2]. COVID-19 has enhanced public knowledge and understanding of diagnostics in low-income, middle-income, and high-income countries. Diagnostics regularly feature in news articles and there is widespread availability of test information, empowering people to make their own decisions about testing and what follows. Allowing people to directly decide about testing accelerates democratization. Although technological advances such as high-quality HIV tests have expanded diagnostic access, progress towards truly democratizing diagnostics has been slow [3]. COVID-19 has now fundamentally altered the diagnostic landscape (Table 1). The pandemic has taught us that the public plays an essential role in public health – no one is safe until we are all safe. Armed with greater diagnostic literacy, the public can be more directly involved in the response to COVID-19. This is the essence of public health.
Association Between Time Spent Outdoors and Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Dec 8:10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the contributions of sun exposure and ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure to risk of paediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: Children with MS and controls recruited from multiple centres in the USA were matched on sex...
Arizona research institutes tests pets for COVID-19

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Kyla Kraust and her husband Max consider their dog Ollie and cat Pua their family. When Max got COVID-19 earlier this year, they wondered if he was at risk of passing it on to their furry companions. The Arizona Department of Health sent him an email about a volunteer study by the Translational Genomics Research Institute.
Researchers prepared for multiple anti-COVID-19 pills to be approved

UNDATED (WKBT) – An FDA panel voted to recommend emergency use authorization for Merck’s COVID-19 pill. The company believes the drug will have similar effects against any coronavirus variant. Pfizer is also seeking approval of their pill. The FDA panel’s vote isn’t binding, but the agency usually follows the committee’s recommendations. With multiple antiviral pills likely available soon, researchers still...
Exploring temporal varying demographic and economic disparities in COVID-19 infections in four U.S. areas: based on OLS, GWR, and random forest models

Comput Urban Sci. 2021;1(1):27. doi: 10.1007/s43762-021-00028-5. Epub 2021 Dec 4. Although studies have previously investigated the spatial factors of COVID-19, most of them were conducted at a low resolution and chose to limit their study areas to high-density urbanized regions. Hence, this study aims to investigate the economic-demographic disparities in COVID-19 infections and their spatial-temporal patterns in areas with different population densities in the United States. In particular, we examined the relationships between demographic and economic factors and COVID-19 density using ordinary least squares, geographically weighted regression analyses, and random forest based on zip code-level data of four regions in the United States. Our results indicated that the demographic and economic disparities are significant. Moreover, several areas with disadvantaged groups were found to be at high risk of COVID19 infection, and their infection risk changed at different pandemic periods. The findings of this study can contribute to the planning of public health services, such as the adoption of smarter and comprehensive policies for allocating economic recovery resources and vaccines during a public health crisis.
Epidemics, Lockdown Measures and Vulnerable Populations: A Mixed-Methods Systematic Review of the Evidence of Impacts on Mother and Child Health in Low-and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

Int J Health Policy Manag. 2021 Nov 7. doi: 10.34172/ijhpm.2021.155. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The aim of this research was to synthetise the existing evidence on the impact of epidemic-related lockdown measures on women and children’s health in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMICs). METHODS: A mixed-methods systematic review...
SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antibody Response and Breakthrough Infection in Patients Receiving Dialysis

Ann Intern Med. 2021 Dec 14. doi: 10.7326/M21-4176. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Whether breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections after vaccination are related to the level of postvaccine circulating antibody is unclear. OBJECTIVE: To determine longitudinal antibody-based response and risk for breakthrough infection after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. DESIGN: Prospective study. SETTING: Nationwide sample...
