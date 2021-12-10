ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPN and thrombosis was hard enough . . . now there's COVID-19 thrombosis too

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021 Dec 10;2021(1):710-717. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2021000315. Both myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are characterized by an intrinsic thrombotic risk. Little is known about the incidence and the outcome of thrombotic events in...

EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
Newsday

It's far too early for COVID booster mandates

Public health officials are beginning to wonder whether the definition of "fully vaccinated" should be revised to include booster shots — to push people to have the fullest protection against COVID-19. But even if getting a booster is a good choice for most people, making them mandatory at offices, schools, restaurants and elsewhere could detract from efforts to make sure everyone gets the basic vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Neuro-COVID-19

Clin Exp Neuroimmunol. 2021 Sep 29. doi: 10.1111/cen3.12676. Online ahead of print. Neuromuscular manifestations of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection are frequent, and include dizziness, headache, myopathy, and olfactory and gustatory disturbances. Patients with acute central nervous system disorders, such as delirium, impaired consciousness, stroke and convulsive seizures, have a high mortality rate. The encephalitis/encephalopathy that causes consciousness disturbance and seizures can be classified into three conditions, including direct infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, encephalopathy caused by central nervous system damage secondary to systemic hypercytokinemia (cytokine storm) and autoimmune-mediated encephalitis that occurs after infection. The sequelae, called post-acute COVID-19 syndrome or long COVID, include neuromuscular manifestations, such as anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, muscle weakness, brain fog and cognitive impairment. It is desirable to establish diagnostic criteria and treatment for these symptoms. Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barré syndrome, bilateral facial paralysis, encephalitis and opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome have been reported as adverse reactions after the COVID-19 vaccine, although these are rare.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Carotid endarterectomy in patients with internal carotid artery thrombosis in the acutest period of ischemic stroke with COVID-19

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(10):25-31. doi: 10.17116/jnevro202112110125. OBJECTIVE: Analysis of the results of emergency carotid endarterectomy (CEE) in internal carotid artery (ICA) thrombosis in the acute period of acute cerebrovascular accident (ACVI) in patients with COVID-19. MATERIAL AND METHODS: During the COVID-19 pandemic (April 1, 2020 –...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Risk-focused differences in molecular processes implicated in SARS-CoV-2 infection: corollaries in DNA methylation and gene expression

Epigenetics Chromatin. 2021 Dec 11;14(1):54. doi: 10.1186/s13072-021-00428-1. BACKGROUND: Understanding the molecular basis of susceptibility factors to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a global health imperative. It is well-established that males are more likely to acquire SARS-CoV-2 infection and exhibit more severe outcomes. Similarly, exposure to air pollutants and pre-existing respiratory chronic conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive respiratory disease (COPD) confer an increased risk to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

In silico study on radiobiological efficacy of Ac-225 and Lu-177 for PSMA-guided radiotherapy

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:4497-4500. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630297. The good efficacy of radioligand therapy (RLT) targeting prostate specific-membrane antigen (PSMA) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been recently demonstrated in several clinical studies. However, the treatment effect of 177Lu-PSMA-ligands is still suboptimal for a significant fraction of patients. In contrast to external beam radiotherapy, the radiation dose distribution itself is strongly influenced by the heterogeneous tumour microenvironment. Although microdosimetry is critical for RLT treatment outcome, it is difficult to clinically or experimentally establish the quantitative relation. We propose an in silico approach to quantitatively investigate the microdosimetry and its influence on treatment outcome for PSMA-directed RLT of two different radioisotopes 177Lu and 225 Ac. The ultimate goal is optimize the combined 177 Lu and 225 Ac-PSMA therapy and maximize the anti-tumour effect, while minimizing irradiation of off-target tissues.Clinical relevance- With the proposed hybrid model we show that 177Lu-PSMA-ligands treatment assures a more homogeneously distributed dose and a lower dependency of the treatment outcome on the domain vascularisation. On the other hand, the 225Ac-PSMA-ligands treatment shows a much stronger efficacy in killing tumor cells with an equivalent mean dose distribution even in an hypoxic environment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic and prognostic value of Sepsis-Induced coagulopathy and International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis scoring systems in COVID-19-associated disseminated intravascular coagulopathy

J Res Med Sci. 2021 Oct 18;26:102. doi: 10.4103/jrms.JRMS_1295_20. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents various phenotypes from asymptomatic involvement to death. Disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC) is among the poor prognostic complications frequently observed in critical illness. To improve mortality, a timely diagnosis of DIC is essential. The International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) introduced a scoring system to detect overt DIC (score ≥5) and another category called sepsis-induced coagulopathy (SIC) to identify the initial stages of DIC (score ≥4). This study aimed to determine whether clinicians used these scoring systems while assessing COVID-19 patients and the role of relevant biomarkers in disease severity and outcome.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Risk factors ID'd for postdischarge thrombosis in COVID-19 patients

(HealthDay)—For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, risk factors for postdischarge venous thromboembolism (VTE) include history of VTE, peak D-dimer level greater than 3 µg/mL, and predischarge C-reactive protein level greater than 10 mg/dL, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Pin Li, Ph.D., from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Preparation of highly specific monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein and the preliminary development of antigen detection test strips

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 13. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27520. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are outbreaking all over the world. To help fight this disease, it is necessary to establish an effective and rapid detection method. The nucleocapsid (N) protein of Severe Acute Respiratory syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is involved in viral replication, assembly and immune regulation and plays an important role in the viral life cycle. Moreover, the N protein also could be a diagnostic factor and potential drag target. Therefore, by synthesizing the N gene sequence of SARS-CoV-2, constructing the pET-28a (+)-N recombinant plasmid, we expressed the N protein in E.coli and obtained 15 mAbs against SARS-CoV-2-N protein by the hybridomas and ascites, then an immunochromatographic test strip method detecting N antigen was established. In this study, we obtained 14 high-titer and high-specificity monoclonal antibodies, and the test strips exclusively react with the SARS-CoV-2-N protein and no cross-reactivity with other coronavirus and also recognize the recombinant N protein of Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. These mAbs can be used for the early and rapid diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection through serological antigen. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Preclinical Efficacy and Clinical Feasibility of a Novel Aerosol-Exposure Protection Mask for Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

Clin Endosc. 2021 Dec 15. doi: 10.5946/ce.2021.178-IDEN. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND/AIMS: This study aimed to assess the efficacy of a novel aerosol-exposure protection (AP) mask in preventing coronavirus disease in healthcare professionals during upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and to evaluate its clinical feasibility. METHODS: In Study 1, three healthy volunteers...
SCIENCE
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Now what?

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Case counts took another jump over the weekend, while hospitalizations stayed in the mid-30s. As formal testing has increased, the positivity rate stays below 2, while the R Number models for San Francisco suggest increasing spread.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order they can take place in. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

