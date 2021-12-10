ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19, Social Determinants of Health, and Opportunities for Preventing Cardiovascular Disease: A Conceptual Framework

J Am Heart Assoc. 2021 Dec 10:e022721. doi: 10.1161/JAHA.121.022721. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the social, economic, and health care systems in the United States and shined a spotlight on the burden of disease associated with social determinants of health (SDOH). Addressing SDOH, while a challenge, provides...

ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Social Determinants Of Health Cause COVID-19 Health Disparities

The study published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities examines whether health disparities in populations most impacted by COVID-19 resulted from higher exposure rates to the virus or social determinants of health that are known to impact wellbeing and quality of life. Previous morbidity and mortality data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Management of cardiovascular disease using an mHealth tool: a randomized clinical trial

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is a leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. This randomized controlled, single-center, open-label trial tested the impact of a mobile health (mHealth) service tool optimized for ASCVD patient care. Patients with clinical ASCVD were enrolled and randomly assigned to the intervention or control group. Participants in the intervention group were provided with a smartphone application named HEART4U, while a dedicated interface integrated into the electronic healthcare record system was provided to the treating physicians. A total of 666 patients with ASCVD were enrolled, with 333 patients in each group. The estimated baseline 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease was 9.5% and 10.8% in the intervention and control groups, respectively, as assessed by the pooled cohort risk equations. The primary study endpoint was the change in the estimated risk at six months. The estimated risk increased by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, which did not differ significantly (P"‰="‰0.821). None of the secondary study endpoints showed significant differences between the groups. A post-hoc subgroup analysis showed the benefit was greater if a participant in the intervention group accessed the application more frequently. The present study demonstrated no significant benefits associated with the use of the mHealth tool in terms of the predefined study endpoints in stable patients with ASCVD. However, it also suggested that motivating patients to use the mHealth tool more frequently may lead to greater clinical benefit. Better design with a positive user experience needs to be considered for developing future mHealth tools for ASCVD patient care.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Clinical Cardiovascular Adverse Events Reported Post COVID-19 Vaccination: Are they a real risk?

Curr Probl Cardiol. 2021 Dec 10:101077. doi: 10.1016/j.cpcardiol.2021.101077. Online ahead of print. Given the urgent need to control the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, thirteen vaccines have been approved for emergency use before completing all three phases of the clinical trials. Thereby a careful monitor of the adverse effects postvaccination is essential. We searched through PubMed and other reporting systems like VAERS for the reported cardiovascular adverse events post-COVID-19 vaccination. Through our review, we determined that the incidence of all the reported cardiovascular events is very rare. Additionally, the vaccine was initially given to the elderly and high-risk populations in which cardiovascular events such as myocardial infarction and arrhythmias are already more prevalent, while other cardiovascular events such as myocarditis or vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia were more common in younger populations. Moreover, a direct causal relationship, if any, between vaccination and adverse events is yet to be fully elucidated. Thus, at this time point, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Celiac Disease and COVID-19: Reassuring Data on Outcomes

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Adults with celiac disease (CD) do not appear to be at increased risk of having a more severe disease course or worse outcomes from COVID-19, according to a new study. Patients with CD are a "population...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

A close-up view of dynamic biomarkers in the setting of COVID-19: Striking focus on cardiovascular system

J Cell Mol Med. 2021 Dec 11. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17122. Online ahead of print. Based on the recent reports, cardiovascular events encompass a large portion of the mortality caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which drawn cardiologists into the management of the admitted ill patients. Given that common laboratory values may provide key insights into the illness caused by the life-threatening SARS-CoV-2 virus, it would be more helpful for screening, clinical management and on-time therapeutic strategies. Commensurate with these issues, this review article aimed to discuss the dynamic changes of the common laboratory parameters during COVID-19 and their association with cardiovascular diseases. Besides, the values that changed in the early stage of the disease were considered and monitored during the recovery process. The time required for returning biomarkers to basal levels was also discussed. Finally, of particular interest, we tended to abridge the latest updates regarding the cardiovascular biomarkers as prognostic and diagnostic criteria to determine the severity of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

New way of identifying early risk of cardiovascular disease

The risk of developing cardiovascular disease is strongly associated with the “bad” LDL cholesterol. A large study by scientists at Karolinska Institutet now shows that two proteins that transport cholesterol particles in the blood provide early and reliable risk information. The researchers now advocate introducing new guidelines for detecting cardiac risk and say the results may pave the way for early treatment, which could help lower morbidity and fatality rates.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The Accelerated Aging Phenotype: The role of race and social determinants of health on aging

Ageing Res Rev. 2021 Dec 6:101536. doi: 10.1016/j.arr.2021.101536. Online ahead of print. The pursuit to discover the fundamental biology and mechanisms of aging within the context of the physical and social environment is critical to designing interventions to prevent and treat its complex phenotypes. Aging research is critically linked to understanding health disparities because these inequities shape minority aging, which may proceed on a different trajectory than the overall population. Health disparities are characteristically seen in commonly occurring age-associated diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease as well as diabetes mellitus and cancer. The early appearance and increased severity of age-associated disease among African American and low socioeconomic status (SES) individuals suggests that the factors contributing to the emergence of health disparities may also induce a phenotype of ‘premature aging’ or ‘accelerated aging’ or ‘weathering’. In marginalized and low SES populations with high rates of early onset age-associated disease the interaction of biologic, psychosocial, socioeconomic and environmental factors may result in a phenotype of accelerated aging biologically similar to premature aging syndromes with increased susceptibility to oxidative stress, premature accumulation of oxidative DNA damage, defects in DNA repair and higher levels of biomarkers of oxidative stress and inflammation. Health disparities, therefore, may be the end product of this complex interaction in populations at high risk. This review will examine the factors that drive both health disparities and the accelerated aging phenotype that ultimately contributes to premature mortality.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Telehealth acceptability and opioid prescribing patterns of providers of painful chronic diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic: A survey of sickle cell providers

J Opioid Manag. 2021 Nov-Dec;17(6):489-497. doi: 10.5055/jom.2021.0683. OBJECTIVE: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has led to a rapid transition to telehealth services. It is unclear how subspecialists managing painful chronic diseases-such as sickle cell disease (SCD), an inherited hemoglobinopathy with significant disparities in access and outcomes-have viewed the transition to tele-health or altered their pain management practices. This study elicits the views of sickle cell providers regarding their transition to telehealth and their opioid prescribing patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection, more likely than vaccines, to cause rare cardiovascular complications

Led by the University of Oxford, a team of UK-based researchers have today reported results of the largest ever study to compare the risks of cardiovascular events, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmia, between different vaccines and COVID-19 infection, and the first to investigate the association between cardiac events and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Poor social health can predict heart disease

In a new study from Monash University, researchers found that among healthy older adults, social isolation and low social support are strong predictors of overall heart risk. They found that healthy older adults reporting social isolation were 66% more likely to experience a cardiovascular (CVD) event and those with low social support were at twice the risk.
HEALTH
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Offers Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities

DANVILLE, Va. – Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer two free COVID-19 testing opportunities this month. Staff from the health district will conduct testing on Friday, December 17 and Friday, December 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Danville Farmers’ Market at 629 Craghead St. Appointments are not necessary; the first 100 individuals will be eligible to be tested at no cost each day.
DANVILLE, VA
docwirenews.com

Epidemics, Lockdown Measures and Vulnerable Populations: A Mixed-Methods Systematic Review of the Evidence of Impacts on Mother and Child Health in Low-and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

Int J Health Policy Manag. 2021 Nov 7. doi: 10.34172/ijhpm.2021.155. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The aim of this research was to synthetise the existing evidence on the impact of epidemic-related lockdown measures on women and children’s health in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMICs). METHODS: A mixed-methods systematic review...
PUBLIC HEALTH
duke.edu

Dean Ramos Discusses Role of Nurses in Addressing Social Determinants of Health

At a webinar on November 30, Dean Vincent Guilamo-Ramos addressed how nurses will impact the future of health care and the role of nurses in addressing pressing health and social challenges. His presentation, “Social Determinants of Health,” was the first in the 2021-22 Dean’s Lecture Series and builds upon the Fall 2021 Building Upon Excellence event series geared toward alumni and friends.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthcareittoday.com

Leveraging Everyday Technology to Improve Diabetes Outcomes for Patients Battling Social Determinants of Health

The following is a guest article by Barbara McLean, MN, RN, CCRN, CCNS-BC, NP-BC, FCCM the advancing evidence-based practice clinical specialist at the Grady Health System. Over the past year, discussions surrounding health disparities, inequities and the social determinants of health have been amplified as COVID-19 exposed how severely they increase risk and impact the overall health of a person or population. These critical shortcomings affect all races and ages and are proven to drive up to 80% of all medical outcomes. The pandemic illuminated that – despite decades of meaningful work – we are still no closer to reducing the economic challenges, cultural differences and environmental disadvantages that exacerbate the symptoms of illness and disease.
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

For cardiovascular disease patients, more physical activity may be better

Moderate to vigorous physical activity is associated with risk reductions of non-communicable diseases and mortality. However, whether cardiovascular health status affects the relationship between physical activity and health outcomes is unknown. A study publishing December 2nd in PLOS Medicine by Thijs Eijsvogels at Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands and colleagues suggests that while risk reduction for healthy individuals plateaus at higher levels of physical activity, those with cardiovascular disease have no upper limit of physical activity beyond which there is no further benefit.
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Early Prediction of Disease Progression in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Using C-Reactive Protein to Albumin Ratio

Dis Markers. 2021 Dec 3;2021:6304189. doi: 10.1155/2021/6304189. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Early identification of patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an increased risk of progression may promote more individualized treatment schemes and optimize the use of medical resources. This study is aimed at investigating the utility of the C-reactive protein to albumin (CRP/Alb) ratio for early risk stratification of patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

