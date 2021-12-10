ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Brief Journey through Protein Misfolding in Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR Amyloidosis)

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 5 days ago

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 6;22(23):13158. doi: 10.3390/ijms222313158. Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidogenesis involves the formation, aggregation, and deposition of amyloid fibrils from tetrameric TTR in different organs and tissues. While the result of amyloidoses is the accumulation...

docwirenews.com

The atomic portrait of SARS-CoV-2 as captured by cryo-electron microscopy

J Cell Mol Med. 2021 Dec 14. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17103. Online ahead of print. Transmission electron microscopy has historically been indispensable for virology research, as it offers unique insight into virus function. In the past decade, as cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) has matured and become more accessible, we have been able to peer into the structure of viruses at the atomic level and understand how they interact with the host cell, with drugs or with antibodies. Perhaps, there was no time in recent history where cryo-EM was more needed, as SARS-CoV-2 has spread around the globe, causing millions of deaths and almost unquantifiable economic devastation. In this concise review, we aim to mark the most important contributions of cryo-EM to understanding the structure and function of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, from surface spikes to the virus core and from virus-receptor interactions to antibody binding.
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
pnas.org

Class-specific interactions between Sis1 J-domain protein and Hsp70 chaperone potentiate disaggregation of misfolded proteins

Edited by Ulrich Hartl, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review April 30, 2021) Protein homeostasis is constantly being challenged with protein misfolding that leads to aggregation. Hsp70 is one of the versatile chaperones that interact with misfolded proteins and actively support their folding. Multifunctional Hsp70s are harnessed to specific roles by J-domain proteins (JDPs, also known as Hsp40s). Interaction with the J-domain of these cochaperones stimulates ATP hydrolysis in Hsp70, which stabilizes substrate binding. In eukaryotes, two classes of JDPs, Class A and Class B, engage Hsp70 in the reactivation of aggregated proteins. In most species, excluding metazoans, protein recovery also relies on an Hsp100 disaggregase. Although intensely studied, many mechanistic details of how the two JDP classes regulate protein disaggregation are still unknown. Here, we explore functional differences between the yeast Class A (Ydj1) and Class B (Sis1) JDPs at the individual stages of protein disaggregation. With real-time biochemical tools, we show that Ydj1 alone is superior to Sis1 in aggregate binding, yet it is Sis1 that recruits more Ssa1 molecules to the substrate. This advantage of Sis1 depends on its ability to bind to the EEVD motif of Hsp70, a quality specific to most of Class B JDPs. This second interaction also conditions the Hsp70-induced aggregate modification that boosts its subsequent dissolution by the Hsp104 disaggregase. Our results suggest that the Sis1-mediated chaperone assembly at the aggregate surface potentiates the entropic pulling, driven polypeptide disentanglement, while Ydj1 binding favors the refolding of the solubilized proteins. Such subspecialization of the JDPs across protein reactivation improves the robustness and efficiency of the disaggregation machinery.
Medscape News

Transthyretin Amyloid and New Treatment Options

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Martha Grogan, MD: Hello, and welcome back to the Mayo Clinic–Medscape Cardiology video series. I'm Martha Grogan. I am the director of the Cardiac Amyloid Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Today I'm really thrilled to have my colleagues with me, Dr...
targetedonc.com

Adding Subcutaneous Daratumumab to SOC Improves Responses in AL Amyloidosis

Combining daratumumab with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone improved hematologic and organ responses after 18 months of follow-up in the phase 3 ANDROMEDA study. Adding subcutaneous daratumumab (Darzalex) to the standard of care combination of bortezomib (Velcade), cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (D-VCd) induced hematologic and organ responses, compared to VCd alone, in...
docwirenews.com

In silico study on radiobiological efficacy of Ac-225 and Lu-177 for PSMA-guided radiotherapy

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:4497-4500. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630297. The good efficacy of radioligand therapy (RLT) targeting prostate specific-membrane antigen (PSMA) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been recently demonstrated in several clinical studies. However, the treatment effect of 177Lu-PSMA-ligands is still suboptimal for a significant fraction of patients. In contrast to external beam radiotherapy, the radiation dose distribution itself is strongly influenced by the heterogeneous tumour microenvironment. Although microdosimetry is critical for RLT treatment outcome, it is difficult to clinically or experimentally establish the quantitative relation. We propose an in silico approach to quantitatively investigate the microdosimetry and its influence on treatment outcome for PSMA-directed RLT of two different radioisotopes 177Lu and 225 Ac. The ultimate goal is optimize the combined 177 Lu and 225 Ac-PSMA therapy and maximize the anti-tumour effect, while minimizing irradiation of off-target tissues.Clinical relevance- With the proposed hybrid model we show that 177Lu-PSMA-ligands treatment assures a more homogeneously distributed dose and a lower dependency of the treatment outcome on the domain vascularisation. On the other hand, the 225Ac-PSMA-ligands treatment shows a much stronger efficacy in killing tumor cells with an equivalent mean dose distribution even in an hypoxic environment.
docwirenews.com

Regucalcin ameliorates Doxorubicin-induced cytotoxicity in Cos-7 kidney cells and translocates from the nucleus to the mitochondria

Biosci Rep. 2021 Dec 14:BSR20211464. doi: 10.1042/BSR20211464. Online ahead of print. Doxorubicin (DOX) is a potent anti-cancer drug, which can have unwanted side-effects such as cardiac and kidney toxicity. A detailed investigation was undertaken of the acute cytotoxic mechanisms of DOX on kidney cells, using Cos-7 cells as kidney cell model. Cos-7 cells were exposed to DOX for a period of 24 hours over a range of concentrations and the LC50 was determined to be 7µM. Further investigations showed that cell death was mainly via apoptosis involving Ca2+ and caspase 9, in addition to autophagy. Regucalcin (RGN), a cytoprotective protein found mainly in liver and kidney tissues, was overexpressed in Cos-7 cells and shown to protect against DOX-induced cell death. Subcellular localization studies in Cos-7 cells showed RGN to be strongly correlated with the nucleus. However, upon treatment with DOX for 4 hours, which induced membrane blebbing in some cells, the localization appeared to be correlated more with the mitochondria in these cells. It is yet to be determined whether this translocation is part of the cytoprotective mechanism or a consequence of chemically-induced cell stress.
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) is in a rising trend of mutations increasing the positive electric charge in crucial regions of the spike protein S

Acta Biochim Pol. 2021 Dec 14. doi: 10.18388/abp.2020_6072. Online ahead of print. An increase in the positive electric charge of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported and the electrostatic interaction between the spike protein S and ACE2 receptor was estimated. The results presented here suggest that electrogenic mutations in specific regions of the S protein and the electrostatic force may facilitate viral infection of the host cell.
docwirenews.com

Development and Validation of a Predictive Model to Evaluate the Risk of Bone Metastasis in Kidney Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Nov 25;11:731905. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.731905. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bone is a common target of metastasis in kidney cancer, and accurately predicting the risk of bone metastases (BMs) facilitates risk stratification and precision medicine in kidney cancer. METHODS: Patients diagnosed with kidney cancer were extracted from the Surveillance, Epidemiology,...
docwirenews.com

TRIM38 triggers the uniquitination and degradation of glucose transporter type 1 (GLUT1) to restrict tumor progression in bladder cancer

J Transl Med. 2021 Dec 14;19(1):508. doi: 10.1186/s12967-021-03173-x. BACKGROUND: Loss-of-function mutations or abnormal expressions of E ubiquitin ligases contributes to tumorigenesis. TRIM38 was reported to regulate immunity, inflammatory responses or apoptosis, but its roles in tumor progression remain inconclusive. This study aimed to investigate the functional roles of TRIM38 in bladder cancer to identify effective targets.
docwirenews.com

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants: Genetic Variability and Clinical Implications

Curr Microbiol. 2021 Dec 14;79(1):20. doi: 10.1007/s00284-021-02724-1. The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020 and the incessant emergence of fast-spreading variants have created an alarming situation worldwide. Besides the continuous advancements in the design and development of vaccines to combat this deadly pandemic, new variants are frequently reported, possessing mutations that rapidly outcompeted an existing population of circulating variants. As concerns grow about the effects of mutations on the efficacy of vaccines, increased transmissibility, immune escape, and diagnostic failures are few other apprehensions liable for more deadly waves of COVID-19. Although the phenomenon of antigenic drift in new variants of SARS-CoV-2 is still not validated, it is conceived that the virus is acquiring new mutations as a fitness advantage for rapid transmission or to overcome immunological resistance of the host cell. Considerable evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has been observed since its first appearance in 2019, and despite the progress in sequencing efforts to characterize the mutations, their impacts in many variants have not been analyzed. The present article provides a substantial review of literature explaining the emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 circulating globally, key mutations in viral genome, and the possible impacts of these new mutations on prevention and therapeutic strategies currently administered to combat this pandemic. Rising infections, mortalities, and hospitalizations can possibly be tackled through mass vaccination, social distancing, better management of available healthcare infrastructure, and by prioritizing genome sequencing for better serosurveillance studies and community tracking.
docwirenews.com

Value of Radiomics of Perinephric Fat for Prediction of Intraoperative Complexity in Renal Tumor Surgery

Urol Int. 2021 Dec 13:1-12. doi: 10.1159/000520445. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to assess the value of computed tomography (CT)-based radiomics of perinephric fat (PNF) for prediction of surgical complexity. METHODS: Fifty-six patients who underwent renal tumor surgery were included. Radiomic features were extracted...
docwirenews.com

Characterization of the novel SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) Variant of Concern and its global perspective

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 14. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27524. Online ahead of print. As the latest identified novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant of concern (VOC), the influence of Omicron on our globe grows promptly. Compared with last VOC (Delta variant), more mutations were identified, which may address the characteristics of Omicron. Considering these crucial mutations and its implications including increase in transmissibility, COVID-19 severity and reduction of efficacy of currently available diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics, Omicron has been classified as one of the VOC. Notably, fifteen of these mutations reside in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of spike glycoprotein, which may alter transmissibility, infectivity, neutralizing antibody escape and vaccine breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Therefore, our present study characterizes our understanding of the current global prevalence and mutational hotspots of the Omicron variant in comparison with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Further, detailed information was analysed to characterize the global perspective of Omicron, including mutational hotspot, transmission dynamic, effect on testing and immunity, which shall promote the progress of clinical application and basic research. Collectively, our data suggests that due to continuous variation in the spike glycoprotein structures, the use of coronavirus specific attachment inhibitors may not be the current choice of therapy for emerging SARS-CoV-2 VOCs. Hence, we need to proceed with a sense of urgency in this matter. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
docwirenews.com

CSF neurofilament light chain predicts 10-year clinical and radiologic worsening in multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 6;7(4):20552173211060337. doi: 10.1177/20552173211060337. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is an attractive biomarker of disease activity and progression in MS, but there is a lack in long-term prognostic data. OBJECTIVE: To test the long-term clinical and radiological prognostic value of...
docwirenews.com

Radiation Dosimetry in 177Lu-PSMA-617 Therapy

Semin Nucl Med. 2021 Dec 7:S0001-2998(21)00090-8. doi: 10.1053/j.semnuclmed.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. Radionuclide therapy using the small molecule PSMA bound to the beta-emitting radionuclide, Lutetium-177 (177Lu-PSMA) has demonstrated efficacy and survival benefit castrate resistant metastatic disease and represents a novel new line of therapy. Whilst dosimetry was critical for early development, it was not incorporated into either the TheraP or VISION randomized studies, highlighting the difficulty of adopting dosimetry in routine clinical practice. Accumulated clinical experience has also shown that the common (and generally low grade) toxicities such as nausea, xerostomia, and cytopenias are not readily predicted on the basis of dosimetry estimates. The majority of dosimetry and clinical literature deals with the radiopharmaceutical 177Lu-PSMA-617 which displays relatively consistent patterns of retention among normal tissues and high specificity for metastatic prostate cancer phenotypes. Population dosimetry incorporating estimates to the kidneys, salivary glands, and bone marrow have been widely reported the typical range of doses is becoming well established. There is growing interest on tumor dosimetry in 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy as an overall modest side-effect profile from primary organ retention has been observed. A focus away from normal organ dosimetry to whole body tumor dosimetry may enable early prediction of treatment failure. Given the safety of 177Lu-PSMA there is also potential to escalate administered radioactivity to further improve outcomes. Importantly, the variability of uptake between individuals, both to tumor and normal organs, has also been highlighted which provides some rationale for the utility of personalized radiation analysis to optimize treatment based on potential toxicity thresholds or tumor control. Methods to perform dosimetry using serial post treatment imaging may incorporate planar, 3D SPECT, or hybrid datasets. Reliable measurements may be obtained through either method, however, continued developments in computational analysis are better suited to fully 3D imaging; particularly in conjunction with volumetric CT to assist with alignment and contouring. Dose analysis over sequential treatment cycles is vital to understand the radiobiology of these treatments which is unique compared to external beam therapy due to dose rate, fractionation scheme, and potential for intratumoral nonuniformity.
docwirenews.com

Determination of heavy metal baseline levels and threshold values on marine sediments in the Bay of Biscay

J Environ Manage. 2021 Dec 9;303:114250. doi: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.114250. Online ahead of print. Several international institutions have defined background or baseline levels to assess heavy metal concentrations on marine sediments in order to use these values as a reference for sediment quality indices. This criterion for marine sediment quality is applied to evaluate the potential risk of pollutants in aquatic ecosystems. However, those values were established using samples collected in large areas which present specific geochemical conditions. Then there may be a lack of accuracy in the results when using these parameters in other areas. In this context, 15 sediment cores (8 cm diameter; 2 m length) were recovered along the 400 km Asturian coastline, which is an area with representative lithological conditions for the Bay of Biscay, to determine more precise baseline levels for marine sediments from the Bay of Biscay. An evaluation of statistical and empirical methods was done to determine which method delivers the best results. Statistical methods such as mean±2SD and median±2* Median Absolut Deviation (MAD) are strongly influenced by outliers and data distributions which make these approaches less robust. Graphic techniques such as Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) avoid the problems that asymmetrical data distributions may cause but introduce a certain level of subjectivity in the results due to the baseline values obtained depending on the researcher’s experience. Finally, the Probability Curve (CP) method solves issues which may occur when using other techniques and allows one to establish baseline levels based on different percentiles. Regarding the features of the data analysed in this study, the baselines obtained via the CP method with the 95th percentile appear to be the most accurate for the Bay of Biscay. A wide variation has been found between the new baseline values and other international and national levels. Disparity between those levels and the baselines obtained in this study can be generated by granulometric and geological factors. The notable increase in Hg baseline values with respect to OSPAR Background Concentration values (BCs) (0.05 μg g-1 and 0.6 μg g-1 respectively) and the huge different with CEDEX levels and new threshold levels (0.35 μg g-1 and 1.2 μg g-1 respectively) emphasised the relevance of defining specific baselines and threshold levels, as the ones obtained in this study, not only to obtain more precise criteria for marine sediment quality to be used in environmental assessments, but also to propose new threshold levels for the evaluation of dredged material before dumping into ocean sites.
Nature.com

Plasmin activity promotes amyloid deposition in a transgenic model of human transthyretin amyloidosis

Cardiac ATTR amyloidosis, a serious but much under-diagnosed form of cardiomyopathy, is caused by deposition of amyloid fibrils derived from the plasma protein transthyretin (TTR), but its pathogenesis is poorly understood and informative in vivo models have proved elusive. Here we report the generation of a mouse model of cardiac ATTR amyloidosis with transgenic expression of human TTRS52P. The model is characterised by substantial ATTR amyloid deposits in the heart and tongue. The amyloid fibrils contain both full-length human TTR protomers and the residue 49-127 cleavage fragment which are present in ATTR amyloidosis patients. Urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA) and plasmin are abundant within the cardiac and lingual amyloid deposits, which contain marked serine protease activity; knockout of Î±2-antiplasmin, the physiological inhibitor of plasmin, enhances amyloid formation. Together, these findings indicate that cardiac ATTR amyloid deposition involves local uPA-mediated generation of plasmin and cleavage of TTR, consistent with the previously described mechano-enzymatic hypothesis for cardiac ATTR amyloid formation. This experimental model of ATTR cardiomyopathy has potential to allow further investigations of the factors that influence human ATTR amyloid deposition and the development of new treatments.
docwirenews.com

Estimating prevalence of human traits among populations from polygenic risk scores

Hum Genomics. 2021 Dec 13;15(1):70. doi: 10.1186/s40246-021-00370-z. The genetic basis of phenotypic variation across populations has not been well explained for most traits. Several factors may cause disparities, from variation in environments to divergent population genetic structure. We hypothesized that a population-level polygenic risk score (PRS) can explain phenotypic variation among geographic populations based solely on risk allele frequencies. We applied a population-specific PRS (psPRS) to 26 populations from the 1000 Genomes to four phenotypes: lactase persistence (LP), melanoma, multiple sclerosis (MS) and height. Our models assumed additive genetic architecture among the polymorphisms in the psPRSs, as is convention. Linear psPRSs explained a significant proportion of trait variance ranging from 0.32 for height in men to 0.88 for melanoma. The best models for LP and height were linear, while those for melanoma and MS were nonlinear. As not all variants in a PRS may confer similar, or even any, risk among diverse populations, we also filtered out SNPs to assess whether variance explained was improved using psPRSs with fewer SNPs. Variance explained usually improved with fewer SNPs in the psPRS and was as high as 0.99 for height in men using only 548 of the initial 4208 SNPs. That reducing SNPs improves psPRSs performance may indicate that missing heritability is partially due to complex architecture that does not mandate additivity, undiscovered variants or spurious associations in the databases. We demonstrated that PRS-based analyses can be used across diverse populations and phenotypes for population prediction and that these comparisons can identify the universal risk variants.
