Colorado's late push enough to beat Milwaukee

Jabari Walker scored all 14 of his points in the second half to help push Colorado past visiting Milwaukee 65-54 on Friday evening in Boulder, Colo. Walker was 0 of 6 at halftime before stepping up after intermission for the Buffaloes (8-3), who also received 15 points from Evan Battey and...
After surviving Cincinnati’s best shot, Central Michigan women’s basketball nearly fought its way back from a 22-point deficit against the Bearcats on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ultimately, the Chippewas rally fell short, and Cincinnati secured a 59-54 win. CMU falls to 2-4 on the season, while Cincinnati improves to 4-3.
CLEVELAND, TN – Walters State made a late push on Wednesday night against Cleveland State but ran out of time, falling to the Cougars, 76-67. With the loss, Walters State falls to 7-4 and 2-3 in TCCAA play. “I thought Cleveland came out and played really hard,” Walters State coach...
TOPEKA, Kan. — Junior forward Shiloh McCool had a third straight double double, point guard Haley Simental tallied 14 and No. 20/21 Nebraska-Kearney used a late 6-0 run to edge Washburn, 49-43, Saturday afternoon in Topeka. The Lopers (7-1) start the MIAA year 2-0 while the Ichabods fall to 1-6...
Multiple games early this season have gone down to the final minutes of the game. Some ended up being wins, while others ended up being heartbreaking losses. The University of Northern Colorado picked up an important overtime victory Thursday against a tough Big Sky foe. The Bears (4-5, 1-0 Big...
Purdue is poised to jump to the top spot in the Associated Press rankings for the first time in program history after defeating Iowa, 77-70, Friday night in its Big Ten opener at Mackey Arena. Current No. 1 Duke suffered a loss in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday against...
Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson's pass on a last-minute 2-point conversion attempt to allow the Washington Football Team to hold on for a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at FedExField in Landover, Md. Washington (5-6) bounced back from a four-game losing streak by winning three straight...
Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to leave the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk. Towns scored only two of his...
Knowing just how badly his team, his coaches, and the fans wanted a win, Connor Deffebaugh responded. Tied with Nebraska-Kearney 77-77 with just seconds to go Saturday, the Washburn sophomore drove the lane and, with just a few ticks left on the clock, dropped in a running shot for a 79-77 victory at Lee Arena.
Across the past couple of seasons, the matchups between Sylvania and Plainview have consistently delivered intrigue. Last season, it was Sylvania edging Plainview in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional final. Tuesday night, it was Plainview getting the upper hand in their first Area 14 meeting of the season. Sawyer...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team hit a Diddle Arena record 18 three-pointers, but Western Kentucky. University held on for an 85-80 victory on Saturday in Bowling Green. With the game tied 71-71 and 4:18 on the clock, Jannson Williams knocked down a 3-pointer...
The Manchester men’s basketball team used a late 17-9 push over the game’s final five minutes to earn a gritty 75-71 win at Earlham College on Saturday afternoon. First-year guard Ty Lynas, from Crawfordsville, scored five points at the beginning of the late run that helped the Spartans retake the lead for good in Saturday’s game. CJ Hampton, from Hammond and Griffith High School, and Brandon Christlieb, from Ashley and Prairie Heights High School, also made tough, contested baskets in the paint during Manchester’s late surge.
CLEVELAND - Rocco Grimaldi scored a pair of goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters Friday, Dec. 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Admirals. It was Milwaukee’s first visit to Cleveland since Jan. 4, 2020.
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona State men's ice hockey team (7-8-0) out shot its opponent, No. 12 University of Denver, on Friday night at Oceanside Ice Arena. Despite registering over 30 shots on target, the Sun Devils ultimately fell to the Pioneers. Game two of the series is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:05 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Insider.
Women’s basketball coach Gary Blair won his 438th game at Texas A&M with Wednesday’s 65-50 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock to tie legendary men’s coach Shelby Metcalf as the school’s winningest basketball coach. Blair, though, was in no mood for pats on the back after his 17th-ranked Aggies turned a halftime...
Bangor, ME – The Owls men's basketball team traveled to Husson University for their first North Atlantic Conference game of the year. The Owls started their conference play vs the Eagles, who were ranked number one in the NAC preseason polls. The Owls took an early lead, and fought off the Eagles runs before eventually losing to Husson by three points, 84-81. The Owls came out strong in the first five minutes of the game as they lead 15-5 early in the game. The teams continued to battle while the Owls were able to maintain their lead after the first ten minutes of the game, earning their largest lead, up 12 points with just over nine minutes into the first half. A quick run by the Eagles brought them within three going into the half. The Eagles bounced back with a 9-0 run to start the half as they gained their first lead of the game. Despite a 20-point second half by Griffin Guerrette (Presque Isle, ME), Husson continued to increase their lead as the Owls found themselves down 12 points with just 2:28 left in the game.
Recap: Things were not looking too good for VCU and its fans during the first 10 minutes against Campbell. The Camels took a commanding early 20-4 lead against the rams. Fortunately, VCU woke up right before halftime cutting the Camel's lead to just 1.
Alabama women’s basketball beat Houston 77-67 on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum for its fifth straight win.
Megan Abrams scored 23 points and added seven rebounds, while Brittany Davis added 16 points and eight rebounds. Hannah Barber had 12 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right foot injury. JaMya Mingo Young had 10 points and Jada Rice scored nine points.
Down by 5 points as the third quarter was coming to a close, with a few made free throws by senior guard Cassidy Hardin, Purdue was within striking distance of the No. 18 Ohio State. Nevertheless, the common theme for Sunday’s game made a resounding appearance as Hardin missed her...
It may be an understatement to say that the Miami Heat—missing Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Victory Oladipo—entered Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks shorthanded. However, the depleted Heat managed to muster up enough of a second-half fight to ship the Bucks out of South Beach with a 113-104 loss, moving the series to 2-1 on the season with an advantage to Miami.
