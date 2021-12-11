Colorado's late push enough to beat Milwaukee

Bangor, ME – The Owls men's basketball team traveled to Husson University for their first North Atlantic Conference game of the year. The Owls started their conference play vs the Eagles, who were ranked number one in the NAC preseason polls. The Owls took an early lead, and fought off the Eagles runs before eventually losing to Husson by three points, 84-81. The Owls came out strong in the first five minutes of the game as they lead 15-5 early in the game. The teams continued to battle while the Owls were able to maintain their lead after the first ten minutes of the game, earning their largest lead, up 12 points with just over nine minutes into the first half. A quick run by the Eagles brought them within three going into the half. The Eagles bounced back with a 9-0 run to start the half as they gained their first lead of the game. Despite a 20-point second half by Griffin Guerrette (Presque Isle, ME), Husson continued to increase their lead as the Owls found themselves down 12 points with just 2:28 left in the game.

9 DAYS AGO