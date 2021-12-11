ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

15299 BALLANTRAE AVENUE, KING GEORGE, VA 22485

Free Lance-Star
 3 days ago

One of a kind! This unique property has so much to offer. There is space for everyone to spread out. As you enter the home there is a warm and inviting family room with a stone front gas fireplace. The dining room is large enough for a table to fit 8...

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Free Lance-Star

10710 LIVINGSTON ROAD, FORT WASHINGTON, MD 20744

Welcome home to a wonderful house that offers 1 acre. This convenient location is just what you need for country living near all the amenities for shopping, commuter routes, and schools. The home had extensive renovations done in 2011 and they included, the master bedroom, the master bath, the laundry room, the additional square footage to add a living room at the entrance of the home, the Heating and A/C, Vents, windows, washer, and dryer, the kitchen, and additional 2 car garage, window shutters, elevated walkway, and hardwood floors. The main level offers a spacious living room, a living room, a separate dining room all with hardwood floors. The Kitchen with large cabinets, lots of counter space, a large window to view the private outdoors, and access to the great added sunroom. The Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, a separate laundry room, a second master bedroom with a hallway full bathroom. The basement is awaiting your completion and personalization. The home is set back away from the street with a very large front yard and plenty of parking. Extra-large backyard for barbeques and entertainment offers a patio, luxury Pergola, and patio all done in 2015. A wood fenced was replaced in 2020. The solar panels are leased and offer great savings, they will require a transfer and application at contract ratification.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Free Lance-Star

1224 BLACK MARSH ROAD, RAPPAHANNOCK ACADEMY, VA 22538

Riverfront home that is a piece of History. Over 100 years old, this stunning historic home could be the perfect place for you. Recently painted, refinished original hardwood floors, and the windows are going to be replaced in January. This home is situated on a working farm and is in a rural location but only a 20 minute drive to Fredericksburg. Owner lives on the property.
RAPPAHANNOCK ACADEMY, VA
Free Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $365,000

4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in the beautiful neighborhood of Port Aquia. Sidewalks. Playgrounds. Entry level features a 4th bedroom with private access to a full bathroom. Entry level also has the laundry room (with washer and dryer) and a large rec room with a sliding door to the flagstone patio and fully-fenced backyard. Upstairs - enjoy an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and plenty of natural daylight. Gourmet Kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, gas stove, center island with breakfast bar seating and a table space. Kitchen has a sliding glass door to a spacious rear deck. Kitchen is open to a large great room and a conveniently located half bathroom. On the second level, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a walk in closet, private bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom in the hallway. This property has assigned parking spaces and is conveniently located near commuter lots, Route 1, and I-95. Lots of choices for shopping and restaurants. Owner/Agent. Check out the virtual tour link.
STAFFORD, VA
Free Lance-Star

2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $225,000

WELCOME HOME! This is a GEM! One level home -2 bedrooms and 2 baths! New paint, New roof 2021, Laminate floors, full-size stackable washer/ dryer! The ease of one level living on a nice size fenced lot with a huge shed and BIG backyard! Home Warranty included! Located close to the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford for shopping and dining. Close to the commuter rail! ! MOVE-IN READY!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballantrae#Long Day#Chickens#Family Room#Turkeys#Ballantrae Avenue
Free Lance-Star

6165 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, KING GEORGE, VA 22485

LIFE IS A BEACH! COZY HOME ON THE POTOMAC IN FAIRVIEW BEACH. WALK TO RESTAURANTS AND MARINA-SANDY BEACH ACROSS THE STREET-Views of the Potomac from your Deck and Sunroom are never ending... This 3 bedroom 2 bath home WILL NOT LAST LONG! $50.00 process fee per adult must accompany application. Pet deposit is non-refundable.
REAL ESTATE
Free Lance-Star

2 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $325,000

Updated home with 5 acres await you in Partlow. Fruit trees, large garden spot, quiet road for walking the dog. Great screened porch! Huge shed 20X10 could be workshop, entertaining space or man cave. Kitchen remodeled in 2016. Room to grow upstairs with potential for 2 more bedrooms and a bath. HVAC replaced in 2018, roof less than 6 years old, new gutters & leaf guard, windows newer . Gas logs and 50 gallon water heater 1 yr old. Home also has water softener system. Part of the yard is fenced as well. Room to grow and space to breathe!
PARTLOW, VA
Free Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $279,000

Welcome home to this cozy one-level home in the beautiful Lake Wilderness. There is history all around, and now it's time for yours in this beautiful home. From coffee on the front porch or a glass of wine in the backyard, nature welcomes you all around. The home features 3 BR, 2 Baths, and a large family room opens to the dining and kitchen area. Bathrooms, flooring, and paint updates are just the beginning. The rear fenced yard also has a large 400 sq ft shed for added storage options. HVAC and Hot Water Heater are only five years old. New Roof makes this home a great opportunity with all the big stuff out of the way for the next owner.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

12202 W River Rd, King William, VA 23009

This beautiful 4 year young, 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is waiting for you to call it your own. Wonderful open floor plan Incredibly spacious living room and kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Gorgeous, distressed wood look LVT flooring. Large master bedroom with over sized private bath with walk in closet. Rear Entry mud room and separate utility room. Covered front porch and spacious rear deck. Minutes from public boat landing on the Mattaponi River and Rt 360.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Free Lance-Star

198 NEW POLL ROAD, ST STEPHENS CHURCH, VA 23148

Gorgeous and Spacious Manufactured home on a permanent foundation with lots of privacy. This beautiful home seats on 4.67 Acres NO HOA. This home boasts a great open plan, with a separate dinning room and living room. Enjoy great family night in the cozy Family room seating by the fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and laminate counters with plenty of space. This home has four spacious bedrooms with a possible 5th bedroom or Den and 2 full baths. The Master suite has french doors leading to a spacious master bath with a separate shower and soaking tub, double sink and walk-in closet. Separate Laundry, Large Deck. and a Huge 40ft X 32ft garage that could store up to 4 cars. The garage includes a half bathroom with its own hot water tank and is set up for a second kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator. It’s also wire win surround speakers and cable ready. In addition this huge garage has plenty storage space in the attic. This is a perfect place to hosts family activities. Next to the garage there is concrete pad with electricity and water access. Conveniently located with easy commute to Richmond, Fredericksburg and the Town of Tappahannock for shopping and restaurants. Short drive to the Marina and public boat ramp to the Rappahannock river for boating and fIshing. Don't miss out the opportunity to own this wonderful home. schedule your showing today.
SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH, VA
Richmond.com

960 Eagle Pl, Prince George, VA 23860

1.279 acre lot!! 960 Eagle Place is home to our beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath Hayden floor plan. This home features a basement with a finished rec room, frontage on Sims Lake and it offers views of the James River. Under construction - move-in Feb/March. Photos are of the model home(same floorplan), and do not showcase the basement space that is available on this lot.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

302 Wendenburg Terrace Ct, King William, VA 23009

Come in today and see our beautiful "Bell Creek" plan. This unit is our model home with an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, granite countertops, LVP luxury flooring, painted cabinets, a covered porch & patio, and an unfinished storage area over the garage. The new 55 + section comes with all the amenities that Kennington Meadows has to offer: Olympic size pool, Clubhouse, fitness room and no more cutting the grass or doing your landscaping. Best yet, the builder is offering $3000 in closing costs with Towne First Mortgage and MG Law. Call today to set up an appointment to see your new home and/or tour our 2 bedroom units as well. High-speed internet and cable are available thru Atlantic Broadband. The builder is willing to sell this model and close then rent it back until the final construction of the section is completed. Call for details!
REAL ESTATE
Free Lance-Star

700 WELSH DRIVE, RUTHER GLEN, VA 22546

Welcome to 700 Welsh Drive located in the sought-after Lake Land'or Heritage gated community in beautiful Caroline County! This home features spacious front and back yards. Walk in and feel the warmth of this open concept living which is perfect for entertaining! New flooring throughout in a modern tone and white kitchen cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. There is even custom cabinetry to match and will serve as the perfect spot for that coffee bar! Updated lighting fixtures throughout! 2 roomy bedrooms (freshly painted) and full-size bathroom located on the upper level. Owners' suite and bathroom with jetted tub is located on the lower level. Recreational room located on the lower level as well and has endless possibilities of what you can do there. Separate, unfinished laundry room and walk out sliding glass doors takes you to the perfect backyard ready for a fire pit and corn hole nights with friends. You'll also see shed in the back so you can store all the outdoor games! This home is a must see especially with the deck ready for you to entertain or just relax after a long day at the office. Updates to this home include new HVAC system (July 2021), New hot water heater (April 2021), an addition to the back deck completed in the summer of 2020. New carpet (2021) Not to mention a fresh power wash!
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Free Lance-Star

1011 CHARLES STREET, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22401

Welcome to 1011-C Charles St, a wonderfully maintained townhouse located in downtown Fredericksburg, just footsteps from dining, shopping, and community activities. This large three-story, end-unit townhouse features hardwood throughout the main floor and an open living/dining space. The kitchen has a sunny breakfast nook, and overlooks a private outdoor patio area. The two upper stories include four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unfinished basement includes a pool table that conveys, as well as plenty of built-in storage space. Come tour this cozy brick townhouse downtown before it's too late! All furniture and artwork staged in the home is available for purchase for $25,000. Art work that does not convey is marked with pink post-it notes and detailed in the Does Not Convey info in Documents.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Free Lance-Star

4412 & 4414 LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22408

NEW ROOF on brick bldg, Lafayette Office Park approx. 17,904 square feet of Class A & B office space located on 1.6 acres with ample parking and exterior lighting. Sale includes approx. 2,559 square ft stone building fronting Lafayette Blvd. as well as the approx. 15,345 square ft two story brick building behind it. All close to the Four Mile Fork Corridor and I95 Exits 126 & 130. Located between Washington DC and Richmond, VA, close to VRE stations (Virginia Railway Express), military base(s), hospitals, colleges and shopping. See document section for lease overview.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

136 Pollard Pl, King William, VA 23009

Gorgeous brick rancher now available. Nestled at the end of quiet Pollard Pl, you will find our well kept 3 bed & 2 full bath gem in a cul-de-sac lot (originally the model home for the neighborhood). Upon entering the home, you are greeted by the open concept living room and kitchen. The living room boasts an arched ceiling along with the home's gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an eat-in area, large pantry, and dual level peninsula countertop. Accessible via the kitchen are the back deck (composite maintenance free), laundry/utility room, and the two car oversized garage. On the other half of the home is where you will find the 3 bedrooms, including the primary which is fitted with a full en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The private backyard is fenced in and features a low maintenance eco-lawn grass. The home has also been upgraded with no-clean gutters and a resurfaced driveway. Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
Free Lance-Star

1440 KENMORE AVENUE, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22401

Clusters of Kenmore Charming townhome with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in the heart of downtown! Convenient to the VRE, shopping and restaurants. Features fenced rear yard with patio, wood floors and much more! Available 12/22/21. Pets are considered case by case.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Free Lance-Star

8004 CHANUTE PLACE, FALLS CHURCH, VA 22042

LOOK NO FURTHER! Perfectly located in Falls Church, this community is so close to EVERYTHING: minutes from 495/50/29, Gallows Rd, Mosaic District, Tysons Corner Center, Inova Hospital, and more; plus, easy access to metro (Dunn Loring – Merrifield). Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. This EXQUISITE 2 Bedrooms and DEN (with WINDOW, can be easily used as a bedroom!) condo offers a large eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, recess lighting in the living area, wood doors, trim, and detailed crown molding. Elegant, updated bathroom. Lots of closet space, extra STORAGE in the basement. ALL utilities are included in the condo fee. Extensive upgrades throughout… new appliances (2021), new windows (2015), new sliding balcony door (2015), fresh paint (2021)… Don’t miss this opportunity!
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Free Lance-Star

4704 KLOECKNER ROAD, GORDONSVILLE, VA 22942

This custom Home was designed for comfortable entertaining for large families or intimate formal dinners. The layout accommodates ease of movement throughout with plenty of light filled spaces for every family member. The kitchen's central location it's between the dining room and casual areas which makes for easy conversation and line of sight with the other rooms. The kitchen has cherry cabinets and Breakfast Bar ,The large screened porch has room for a casual dining. (Table and chairs sofa and rockers & porch swing conveys) , Bow Windows open to family room with Gas Fireplace . Formal Dining , living room w/ electric fireplace and office space on main level with doors for privacy . 4 bedrooms 3 full bath 1/2 bath. Home has attached in-law suite( 20x20 )with kitchen and separate bathroom has separate entrance if needed . Home comes with over 16+ Acres and has a riding ring for Horses . More than enough Room to build a barn so that you can bring the horses too! Many established flowers , redbuds and flowering bushes woods and stream . Privacy in the country yet so close to the town of Gordonsville and convenient to Charlottesville, Ruckersville and surrounding counties . Make your Appointment Today! Don't let this one Get away!
GORDONSVILLE, VA
Free Lance-Star

5207 DRAKES COURT, KING GEORGE, VA 22485

This townhouse is move in ready! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard. Third floor is large loft that could be used as office or additional bedroom. Just minutes to Dahlgren base, shopping, schools, parks and trails. No pets. Owner is related to listing agent, licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy