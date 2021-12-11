15299 BALLANTRAE AVENUE, KING GEORGE, VA 22485

Welcome home to a wonderful house that offers 1 acre. This convenient location is just what you need for country living near all the amenities for shopping, commuter routes, and schools. The home had extensive renovations done in 2011 and they included, the master bedroom, the master bath, the laundry room, the additional square footage to add a living room at the entrance of the home, the Heating and A/C, Vents, windows, washer, and dryer, the kitchen, and additional 2 car garage, window shutters, elevated walkway, and hardwood floors. The main level offers a spacious living room, a living room, a separate dining room all with hardwood floors. The Kitchen with large cabinets, lots of counter space, a large window to view the private outdoors, and access to the great added sunroom. The Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, a separate laundry room, a second master bedroom with a hallway full bathroom. The basement is awaiting your completion and personalization. The home is set back away from the street with a very large front yard and plenty of parking. Extra-large backyard for barbeques and entertainment offers a patio, luxury Pergola, and patio all done in 2015. A wood fenced was replaced in 2020. The solar panels are leased and offer great savings, they will require a transfer and application at contract ratification.
