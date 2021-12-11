15299 BALLANTRAE AVENUE, KING GEORGE, VA 22485

Welcome to 700 Welsh Drive located in the sought-after Lake Land'or Heritage gated community in beautiful Caroline County! This home features spacious front and back yards. Walk in and feel the warmth of this open concept living which is perfect for entertaining! New flooring throughout in a modern tone and white kitchen cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. There is even custom cabinetry to match and will serve as the perfect spot for that coffee bar! Updated lighting fixtures throughout! 2 roomy bedrooms (freshly painted) and full-size bathroom located on the upper level. Owners' suite and bathroom with jetted tub is located on the lower level. Recreational room located on the lower level as well and has endless possibilities of what you can do there. Separate, unfinished laundry room and walk out sliding glass doors takes you to the perfect backyard ready for a fire pit and corn hole nights with friends. You'll also see shed in the back so you can store all the outdoor games! This home is a must see especially with the deck ready for you to entertain or just relax after a long day at the office. Updates to this home include new HVAC system (July 2021), New hot water heater (April 2021), an addition to the back deck completed in the summer of 2020. New carpet (2021) Not to mention a fresh power wash!

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO