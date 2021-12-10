ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Review: NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

By ABBIE BERNSTEIN / Staff Writer
assignmentx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephan James, J.K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, David Koechner, Jeffrey Donovan, Kristen Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba. Writer:. Adam Mervis. Director:. Ric Roman Waugh. Distributor:. STX Films. Release Date: December 10, 2021. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS is structured like a legal thriller, although we...

www.assignmentx.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS
republictimes.net

Being the Ricardos | Movie Review

After growing up with “I Love Lucy” reruns, many of us are anxious to see a good story about everyone’s favorite redhead, everyone’s favorite bandleader husband, everyone’s favorite neighbors, all appearing on everyone’s all-time favorite sitcom. That’s not what you are going to get...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Power of the Dog - Review

Jane Campion is one of cinema’s most legendary directors and The Power of the Dog is one of her best works so far – a western that’s unlike anything other in the genre you’ve ever seen before, a slow-burn character study that feels more at home with The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward of Robert Ford than Django Unchained or The Harder They Fall, a quieter approach that looks inward rather than outward, exploring themes such as masculinity, both toxic and not, and the gender/power dynamics offset against the backdrop of repression and sexuality. It’s a quieter, sombre film that requires patience – but is absolutely worth the ride.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Valley News

Movie Review: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Bob Garver Special to Valley News Director Jason Reitman is taking over the reins of his father Ivan Reitman’s “Ghostbusters” franchise, and the results are a mixed bag. On one hand, the new film is truer to the spirit of the original “Ghostbusters” than the misguided 2016 reboot – stupid controversy over the casting aside. On the other hand, it’s not that funny or exciting a movie. The film follows the family of Dr. Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis, depicted as alive at the beginning of the film. His daughter Callie, played by Carrie Coon, moves into his old farmhouse in middle-of-nowhere Oklahoma with her children Trevor, played by Finn Wolfhard, and Phoebe, played by Mckenna Grace. Trevor is a sarcastic gearhead, in other words a typical teenager, wi.
MOVIES
thecollegevoice.org

Licorice Pizza Movie Review

I’ve been struggling to pull a single thread through Licorice Pizza. When Paul Thomas Anderson makes a new movie, pinning its meaning is reliably difficult, but one might think that his most recent ventures into romantic comedy would prove easier to encapsulate. In 2014, Anderson released Inherent Vice, a sprawling, stoner epic, far more faithful to its Thomas Pynchon source material than any classical genre confines. The hangout movie set, in the ’70s, builds upon Anderson’s canon of Altman-inspired ensemble casts. The movie is a hilarious bad trip and signaled a new foray for the filmmaker into the comedic recesses of his brilliant mind. Anderson’s response to Inherent Vice’s structural malaise was the profound austerity of his 2017 follow-up, Phantom Thread. Equally funny but sharply different in tone, the elegant and fashion-forward film is more explicitly focused on the wryly awkward romance, a sphere of character study Anderson has made himself comfortable with since his 2002 offering Punch-Drunk Love. Phantom Thread sees a shrunken cast, but a similar sense that Anderson is becoming acutely aware that he’s one of the greatest American directors of all time. This swagger manifests itself exclusively on-screen through brutally lavish directing—the kind of blocking and camera that makes you curse under your breath. It’s worth noting that Anderson personally picked up the camera for the first time with Phantom Thread, reclaiming the baton from legendary photographer and trusted collaborator, DP Robert Elswit. The question for an auteur after a successful string of comedic entries naturally becomes, well, what’s next? Pundits pestered Anderson on the subject, curious if he’d continue to flex his comic sensibilities, return to an ensemble cast, maybe go back to his roots? Well now I can answer for the master, respectively: yes, yes, and in a very literal sense, yes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy