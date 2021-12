In Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia have the two best Test quick bowlers in the world. So how on earth do you beat them in home conditions?. In one of the greatest ever Test series last year, India stumbled upon an answer. Naturally, they could do little about the brilliance of Hazlewood and Cummins, who still shared 38 wickets at 19.7 apiece across the four Tests. But by minimising the damage incurred in their early spells, India set themselves up to pillage the rest of Australia’s attack. Mitchell Starc paid 40.7 runs apiece for his wickets, and Nathan Lyon 55.1.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO