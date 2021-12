A group of high school freshman are suing their school district after being punished for starting a petition that aims to bring back slavery. The lawsuit ties back to an incident in late September at Park Hill South High School in Missouri. The Associated Press reports that a small group of students posted a petition calling for the return of slavery during a school-related activity. Park Hill School District Superintendent Jeanette Cowherd did not reveal the names of the students that were involved, but she did issue a letter reaffirming the school district’s commitment to rid clasrooms of discrimination and harassment.

