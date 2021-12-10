Viewcast.Com (VCST)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewcast.Com कंपनी प्रोफाइल. प्रौद्योगिकी हार्डवेयर, स्टोरेज और सहायक...

hi.investing.com

Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Internet is scrambling to fix Log4Shell, the worst hack in history

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
State
Texas State
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
avast.com

How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Pop-ups If you’re seeing a lot of unusual pop-up ads, your phone could have an adware infection. Steer clear from these pop-ups — don’t click or open them because it could make the problem worse. Unrecognized texts or calls. Receiving communications from unrecognized numbers could indicate you’ve been the victim...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
BGR.com

New Android malware apps discovered – delete these dangerous apps now

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Google is waging an endless war against threat actors who want to steal our data with malicious apps. At least once a month, the cybersecurity community appears to find a malware campaign threatening Android users. Late last month, researchers from cybersecurity company ThreatFabric found another cluster of dangerous Android malware apps on the Play store. These apps posed as PDF scanners, QR readers, and banking apps. They belong to four different malware families, were distributed over the course of four months, and were downloaded over 300,000 times. New Android...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
ELECTRONICS
Science Focus

Are hackers monitoring me through my phone?

Nearly a decade ago, an Israeli technology firm called the NSO Group, run by former members of the Israeli Intelligence Corps, created mobile phone spyware software called Pegasus. Classed as a weapon, the Israeli Ministry of Defense licenses the export of Pegasus to foreign governments. Recently it has been discovered that this spyware has been used by many countries to infect the phones of activists, journalists and political leaders.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Can EverGrow Coin Be the Next SHIBA INU?

EverGrow Coin lets holders earn BUSD rewards when they hold EGC. The project launched recently and got 110,000 holders according to BSC Scan. The EGC token currently has a $400 million market capitalization. EverGrow Coin (EGC) was recently launched, reaching 110,000 holders very quickly. The project works on an autonomous...
MARKETS

