Diamond Discov Intl (DMDD)

investing.com
 4 days ago

Diamond Discov Intl कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses...

hi.investing.com

investing.com

Gold And Silver Look To Recover

Gold traded lower on the 4-hour chart with five waves to the $1750-$1760 area where the yellow metal found some support which has been expected based on divergence and ending diagonal in a fifth wave. We assume that wave A) is finished and that market is headed higher for wave...
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
Robb Report

This $15 Million Miami Mansion Was Designed to ‘Float’ Above Rising Sea Levels

The weather in Miami is great, yes, but the fact that the sea is slowly rising and homes are flooding is not. Those looking to snap up real estate in the area need to be discerning, then, lest they end up with an underwater megamansion in a few years time. One home in the area seems to have planned ahead for the crisis—as much as one can, anyway—and is perched on a series of columns to prevent water damage. Architecturally it’s also a standout for the region, with a statement-making look that incorporates concrete walls. Yours if you have a...
Robb Report

Phillips’s New York Watch Auction Scores a Record $35.9 Million in Sales

Phillips’s watch department put an eight-figure exclamation point on its already superlative 2021. The auction house’s annual New York sale brought in $35.9 million over the weekend. The two-day event sold 100 percent by lot and value, and set a new record for the highest-value watch auction in US history. The figure brings the annual total for Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo—which is the full name of the auction house’s watch arm—to a staggering $209.3 million, according to the auction house. That represents a new single-year record for an auction house, as well as an 89 percent increase over 2019,...
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
investing.com

Gold And Silver Continue To Lose Momentum

As we inch ever closer towards the end of the year, it seems that the market continues to lose momentum. The stagnation of the last fortnight is continuing this week with prices still hovering above the 1763.88 support level. However, there is a high risk of volatility this week given...
investing.com

Wells Fargo partners with HSBC to settle FX transactions using blockchain

Wells Fargo partners with HSBC to settle FX transactions using blockchain. Small Ethereum investors increase exposure as ETH loses $4K level By Cointelegraph - Dec 14, 2021. Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has dropped by over 18% after establishing an all-time high around $4,867 on Nov. 10, now trading near $3,900. Nonetheless, the plunge has not...
