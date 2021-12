Though new inventory is in the construction pipeline, only 114,000 square feet of new inventory has been delivered in the Ventura County market during the first three quarters of 2021. With scarcity of space in mind, the Topaz Business Park, a six-unit industrial building in Simi Valley, recently sold to Rexford Industrial for $46.4 million. The 242,101-square-foot asset is the largest ever sold in the submarket, according to Lee & Associates.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO