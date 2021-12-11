ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

At least 1 killed, 5 injured after tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas

By Theresa Seiger, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGChx_0dK3oJ6n00
Deaths, injuries reported following tornado in Arkansas Authorities responded to the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette, Arkansas on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after a tornado struck the building, officials said. (MattGush/iStock, File)

MONETTE, Ark. — At least one person died and five others were injured Friday evening when a tornado struck a nursing home in Arkansas, according to WHBQ-TV and The Associated Press.

Update 7:52 a.m. EST Dec. 11: The Craighead County Coroner confirmed one person was killed and at least five were injured at the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, WHBQ-TV reported. The tornado that struck the Monette Manor nursing home trapped 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

Original report: Police in Monette confirmed the deaths and injuries to WHBQ, telling the news station that they happened at the Monette Manor nursing home. WHBQ reported “widespread damage” throughout the city as storms rolled across the Mid-South.

Photos shared on social media showed heavy damage to Monette Manor. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press that at least 20 people were trapped at the nursing home Friday night. Five people had serious injures, according to the AP.

“It looks like it’s pretty much destroyed,” Day told the AP of the building. “It (happened) quick but apparently there was a little bit of time with tornado sirens going off.”

Some residents were found in the basement “and were prepared for this,” he said.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said officials with the state Division of Emergency Management had reported a tornado in Mississippi County.

Several tornadoes were reported Friday in parts of the Midwest as inclement weather swept the region, according to the AP.

Officials in Edwardsville, Illinois also responded late Friday to a report of people injured or trapped after a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse. The exact number and extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

In a Twitter post late Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was monitoring the situation closely with local officials, Illinois State Police and other officials.

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” he said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'

Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the country’s midsection. To prove they were in their “safe space” with the storm approaching Friday evening, the girls’ mom texted her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, 9-year-old Annistyn holding her favorite doll.
MISSOURI STATE
WGAU

2-month-old, longtime florist, judge among tornado victims

A 2-month-old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat. A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently “started on her new adventure” as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense. A “typical” grandmother from Missouri.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge

A 2-month-old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat. A 94-year-old Korean War veteran from Arkansas. A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently “started on her new adventure” as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Mom demands answers in Black man's deadly Louisiana arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — Ronald Greene’s mother chastised Louisiana lawmakers Monday for not acting quickly enough to hold state troopers accountable for her son's deadly 2019 arrest, saying the Black motorist’s death at the end of a high-speed chase was a “murder” that's been covered up, sugarcoated and mired in bureaucracy.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Monette, AR
State
Arkansas State
WGAU

One dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas: Officials

NEW YORK — A woman was killed and 13 people were injured when a drive-by shooting erupted at a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in a suburb of Houston, officials said. An unidentified gunman opened fire on a crowd of about 50 people, including children, participating in a celebration of life for a recent homicide victim in Baytown, a community about 25 miles east of Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference near the scene of the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Officials: Virginia IT agency hit with ransomware attack

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The information technology agency that serves Virginia's legislature has been hit by a ransomware attack that has substantially affected its operations, state officials said Monday. Gov. Ralph Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, confirmed the attack on Virginia's Division of Legislative Automated Systems. In a...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
WGAU

Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost

One year ago, the biggest vaccination drive in American history began with a flush of excitement in an otherwise gloomy December. Trucks loaded with freezer-packed vials of a COVID-19 vaccine that had proved wildly successful in clinical trials fanned out across the land, bringing shots that many hoped would spell the end of the crisis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
42K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy