ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

PM Modi to address depositors in bank deposit insurance programme tomorrow

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' on Sunday at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. As per an official statement from Prime Minsiter's Office, Union...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Hackers tweet that India has accepted Bitcoin as official currency from PM Modi's account

India is currently working on a comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation to regulate the digital assets market in the country which may lead to an outright Bitcoin ban. The final say will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Twitter account was hacked to announce India accepts Bitcoin as legal tender immediately after his comments that India should "jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it."
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
Person
Narendra Modi
u.today

India PM Modi to Make Final Call on Cryptocurrencies

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is going to express his final thoughts on the new regulatory framework that the Indian government has been developing in order to properly regulate the $3 billion industry. Previously, the draft of the future bill was finalized by the finance ministry of the country, but...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Modi govt gave relief to depositors of failed Cooperative Bank: Tejaswi Surya

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya on Monday said the disbursal of Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance to the depositors of the Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank is a big reprieve provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Holding a press conference here in the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, UK hold space consultations, exchange information for bilateral collaboration

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): India and the UK on Monday held space consultations and both exchanged information for bilateral collaboration and deliberations in international forums in the outer space domain. The India-UK Space Consultations were held on December 13, 2021, with the participation of the Ministry of External...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of India#Ani#Deposit Insurance Payment#Rs 5 Lakh#Prime Minsiter S Office#Union Finance#State#Central#Pmo#Urban Cooperative Banks#Rbi
The Independent

Bank of England orders lenders to put money into rainy day fund

UK banks will be asked to set aside cash to absorb any future shocks, as the Bank of England said that economic risks have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.Banks will have to set 1% of their capital aside as part of the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, following the Bank’s decision on Monday.The Bank slashed the buffer to zero in the early days of the pandemic, freeing up the money that the banks had previously set aside to cover shocks.The 1% buffer is still behind where it had been set before the pandemic, but the Bank could decide to hike the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

French envoy congratulates International Solar Alliance for obtaining UNGA observer status

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday congratulated International Solar Alliance (ISA) on obtaining the observer status by UN General Assembly (UNGA) and said it will scale up solar power and implement the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision."Taking to Twitter, ambassador Lenain said that it's a sign of the growing importance of this Alliance co-chaired by France and India.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Saudi projects budget surplus after years of deficits

Saudi Arabia approved its 2022 budget on Sunday, projecting a surplus for the first time since oil prices collapsed in 2014. Saudi Arabia was left reeling last year from low oil prices when global demand collapsed during the pandemic and led to an economic downturn.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘Tractors as far as the eye can see’: Indian farmers pour out of Delhi as marathon protests finally end

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers packed up and cleared their protest sites on the outskirts of the capital Delhi on Saturday, marking an end to a year-long agitation that forced prime minister Narendra Modi into one of the biggest U-turns of his administration so far.There were remarkable scenes on the roads leading away from Delhi’s main border entry points, as long convoys of tractors and trucks carried away protesters waving green and white flags and dancing to celebrate what they saw as a rare victory over the government. “They are leaving the same way as they had come....
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Business Insider

How to qualify for a bank account if you have a bad banking history

If a bank closed your account involuntarily, you still may be able to bank with another institution. Look for lenient bank account requirements to better manage your banking experience. Compatible customer service hours and availability will also improve how you bank. Read about 27 banks and credit unions that make...
CREDITS & LOANS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Maharashtra reports two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 20. As per a report released by the National Institute of Virology, a 39-year-old woman from Pune and a 33-year-old man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe s biggest economy.The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany s infrastructure.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the...
ENVIRONMENT
koamnewsnow.com

Should Crypto Be Part of Your Retirement Portfolio?

A retirement investment portfolio should include a diverse mix of assets in order to reduce your risk. But should cryptocurrency be one of them? Before you buy any cryptocurrencies as a retirement investment, there are a few things to consider. Not all retirement accounts allow cryptocurrency investing. The first main...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Big business says no to syphilis & HIV tests for top managers

A law due to take effect by the end of the year requiring nearly all foreigners in Russia to be regularly screened for a range of diseases with blood tests, as well as X-rays, will make the country less appealing for talent. That's according to a group of Russian business...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Country will always support serious climate justice', Tirumurti after India rejects UNSC draft resolution

New York [United States], December 13 (ANI): India on Monday voted against a draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council that attempted to "securitise" climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said that the country will always...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

What's nextif Belarus delivers on threat to cutoff gas transit toEU

Belarus is threatening to cut off European gas supplies from Russia via the country's pipeline network if more Western sanctions are imposed over the ongoing migrant crisis on its western border. How can Belarus cut energy exports to Europe?. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned he could interrupt the Yamal-Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech's "Digithrive" Subsidiary Established Within Its Saas Division To Focus On Fintech Activity Such As Crypto, Mobile Digital And Internet Banking Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / TPT Global Tech ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com a San Diego based technology company and its subsidiaries, today announced its Digithrive Subsidiary, included in its SaaS Division, will include the company's new Fintech activity focusing on Crypto, Digital Mobile, and Internet Banking technologies. Recognizing the explosive growth opportunities in these Fintech sectors, the Company finds itself uniquely positioned to take advantage of existing assets and capitalize on the expertise it already possesses. In coordination with its Global marketing associates, and combined with the recently announced development of its Super APP 'VüMe,' the Company intends to instantly become a player with several niche technology solutions in these rapidly expanding sectors. While the Company has no intention, at this time, of launching its own Crypto coin it will focus its efforts on technology platforms that will create better customer experiences for these new generation technology offerings.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy