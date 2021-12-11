PM Modi to address depositors in bank deposit insurance programme tomorrow

UK banks will be asked to set aside cash to absorb any future shocks, as the Bank of England said that economic risks have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.Banks will have to set 1% of their capital aside as part of the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, following the Bank’s decision on Monday.The Bank slashed the buffer to zero in the early days of the pandemic, freeing up the money that the banks had previously set aside to cover shocks.The 1% buffer is still behind where it had been set before the pandemic, but the Bank could decide to hike the...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 HOURS AGO