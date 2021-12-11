ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Japan's Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles are currently on sale at PlayStation Direct UK

PS5 consoles are currently in stock at PlayStation Direct in the UK. A limited quantity of consoles was made available at 10.30am on Thursday morning. Upon entry to the site, users must sign in to the PlayStation Network in order to purchase a PS5 console. UPDATE 11.03am: PS5 consoles were...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Game Console#Computer Game#Ap#Japanese#Nintendo Co#Ritsumeikan University
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adding One the N64's Best Games

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch Online is adding one of the N64's best games, and like all N64 games, the addition will be locked behind the Expansion Pack or, in other words, the more premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online. More specifically, and on December 10, Nintendo is bolstering the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup with Paper Mario, one of the console's highest-rated games and a game that is widely held as one of the greatest RPGs of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Nintendo Switch Deals to Grab for the Holidays: Consoles, Games, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nintendo Switch was already one of the hottest handheld gaming consoles on the market, and now that the holiday season is upon us, you can expect sales to go up. Two of the many features that users seem to love about the Switch are its portability and versatility. With a battery life of up to nine hours, the Switch is designed to go where...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals: consoles, games and more

So the PlayStation 5 has been out for nearly an entire year. According to VG247’s reviewer, it’s a console well-worth the money for that 'new generation thrill.' Its expanding library of exclusives - like Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - also add to the list of reasons to snag one on Cyber Monday.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – consoles, games, and more

It’s been a long year for those wishing for Nintendo Switch deals, and while some of you may have picked some up over Black Friday, others might not have been so lucky. But that luck hasn’t run out thanks to the arrival of Cyber Monday! The Amazon Prime Day Switch deals had been pretty lacklustre so far, especially given that the coveted OLED was brand new onto the market. Thankfully, Nintendo products still have a few deals that are hitting fans’ wish lists!
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

New PS5 and PS4 games coming in December 2021

With the delay of Horizon: Forbidden West, it unfortunately means there’s no blockbuster exclusive for PlayStation this holiday season. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to look forward to playing on your PS5 or PS4 this December. From the highly anticipated expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Announces Official PS5 Console Covers

It's finally happened: PlayStation has officially announced that it will sell colored PlayStation 5 console covers or faceplates. More specifically, it was revealed this morning that PlayStation will sell PS5 console covers in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. There have been third-party designs in the past for swappable covers, but this marks the first official PS5 console covers beyond the stock white.
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin.co

Nintendo slashes up to 60% off their digital games

Nintendo has announced a limited-time sale until December 15th to honor the games that were celebrated during The Game Awards that was recently concluded. Nintendo titles on sale in the mix of nominees included The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and more. Nintendo exclusive Metroid Dread took home the title of Beast Action/Adventure game beating out popular titles like Resident Evil Village or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
FIFA
techeblog.com

ORION UpSwitch Portable Gaming Screen Supersizes Your Nintendo Switch Console

Can’t wait for the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is rumored to be announced next year, but want to supersize your current console? If so, then look no further than the ORION UpSwitch. Simply put, this is a 11.6-inch 1080p portable gaming monitor that can be attached to an undocked Nintendo Switch, complete with an HDMI port, USB-C port, stereo speakers, Joy-Con grip sliders, and a kickstand. Read more for a video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Masayuki Uemura, the pioneer behind the NES and SNES, passes away

Earlier this week, the world lost one of the single most important pioneers in Nintendo history. Masayuki Uemura, the man behind the creation of spectacular gaming consoles NES and SNES, passed away on December 6, 2021. He was 78. A long-time electronics engineer, Uemura had worked within various fledgling Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Chief NES and SNES console designer dies – Games – News

Masayuki Uemura, a former Nintendo engineer and chief designer of NES and SNES game consoles, has died at the age of 78. This was confirmed by the Japanese university where the man was studying as a visiting professor. Uemura joined Nintendo in 1972, where he helped develop the Laser Clay...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Europe: More Nintendo Switch consoles and games were sold in the week of 22nd November than any other week in the console’s lifespan

Nintendo Switch consoles and games were sold in the UK and across Europe in the week of 22nd November than any other week in the console’s lifespan*. Launched in March 2017 and soon to begin its sixth year on sale, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles – which now includes Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – had its best-ever hardware sales week in Europe in the week commencing 22nd November, surpassing the previous record set in November 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
newswatchtv.com

Creator of the Nintendo and Super Nintendo, Masayuki Uemura, Dies at 78

The creator of both the NES and SNES, Masayuki Uemura, died on December 6. The brilliant mind behind the console that made Nintendo a household name, and single-handedly saved the video game industry, was 78 years old. Uemura joined Nintendo in 1971 after a stint working for Sharp selling photocell...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Qualcomm's 'Nintendo Switch Pro' rival console runs Xbox games, debuts G3x Gen 1 gaming platform

HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) - It's not just flagship mobile devices where Qualcomm is looking to lead - see the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for that - as the company just revealed its G3x Gen 1 platform. Bigger than that, however, it has showcased this in a handheld device with integrated screen and controls that is, well, a big enough deal to rival the never-happened Nintendo Switch Pro.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy