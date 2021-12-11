ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, PA

Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mexico crash: 53 killed as truck smuggling migrants overturns, officials say

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — At least 53 people are dead and 54 hurt after a cargo truck filled with migrants overturned and crashed in southern Mexico, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, the rollover crash occurred Thursday in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state. As many as 200 migrants were believed to be in the trailer when it flipped and struck the bottom of a pedestrian bridge, the AP reported.
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

At least 55 killed in Mexico truck crash carrying Guatemalan migrants

Mexico is mourning the deaths of at least 55 migrants crushed in a horrific truck crash that underlined the risks facing people rushing to the US border in record numbers. A freight lorry crammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a bridge, with migrants inside left in a pile of both the living and the dead.
ACCIDENTS
foxsanantonio.com

At least 49 dead, including migrants, after two trucks crashed in Mexico

CHIAPAS, Mexico - Dozens of people died and were injured after two trucks crashed in Mexico, several of them were migrants from various countries. Authorities say at least 49 people died and 58 were injured in the crash. Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on his twitter page that the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, PA
wcn247.com

Extortionists target families of crash victims in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan families awaiting word on the fate of relatives involved in a deadly migrant smuggling accident in southern Mexico are now also living with the terror of extortionists telling them their loved ones have been kidnapped. In the vacuum of official information following Thursday’s deadly crash that left 55 migrants dead, opportunists are demanding money from their families for information. In its desperation, one Guatemalan family had published its phone number on social media hoping for information about their missing relative. On Monday, they shared with an AP reporter a screen capture showing a Mexican phone number demanding $3,000 if they wanted to see him again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
evalleytimes.com

Tragedy in Chiapas: Rutilio Escandón confirms death toll rises to 54

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 9, it was announced that the trailer had overturned Ciaba de Corso Highway, Located in the Tuxtla Gutierrez of Ciabas, at the height of the El Refugio neighborhood. According to local media located in the affected area, Were taken into the vehicle Central American...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap
The Independent

19 people killed and 32 injured in pilgrimage bus crash in Mexico

Nineteen people have died and scores were injured after a bus carrying people to a religious site in Mexico crashed into a house.The Friday crash is thought to have happened after the brakes on the bus failed, causing it to smash into a building, local media reported. The bus was on a highway in the township of Joquicingo, in Mexico State, about 45 miles outside of Mexico City, when it crashed.At least 10 ambulances attended the scene, with several passengers airlifted to hospital, CNN reported.“At the moment 19 deceased and 32 injured people are reported and it will be the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mexico truck crash: Crackdown on people smugglers launched

Mexico has announced a working group to combat people-smuggling in the wake of the truck crash that resulted in the deaths of 54 people, the majority said to be Central American migrants. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the group would be made up of Mexico, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Six Victims Killed In Amazon Warehouse Collapse Due To Tornado Identified

CHICAGO (CBS) — The six people confirmed to have died when part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed in a tornado in Edwardsville, Illinois, Friday night have been identified. The victims are Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Etheria S. Hebb, 34, St. Louis, Missouri; Larry E. Virden, 46, Collinsville, Illinois; and Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois, according to a release from the City of Edwardsville. Officials say the fire department is still working to clear debris from the site and working with Amzaon “to account for all of their personnel.” Anyone who wants to report a missing relative from the incident should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618)656-2131. There are currenly no additional reports of missing people. Forty-five people who were in the building were reunited with their families at a reunification center, authorities said Saturday. One of those people was airlifted to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, according to James Whiteford, Edwardsville Fire Chief and Incident Commander. Six states were hit by the tornados, which scarred more than 200 miles. Edwardsville was one of the worst areas hit, along with parts of Kentucky.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Four convicted for Brazil disco fire that killed 242

A Brazilian court convicted four people for their role in a nightclub fire that left 242 people dead nearly a decade ago, handing down sentences of up to 22 years.  The 2013 fire at the nightclub in the southern town of Santa Maria started when members of a musical band playing that night lit flares that set fire to the ceiling.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police and migrants clash outside Mexico City

A large group of thousands of migrants from across Latin America, which has slowly been winding its way through Mexico, has clashed with police. Sunday's clash happened as the group approached the capital, Mexico City. Their plan was to reach the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Catholic pilgrimage...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbs3duluth.com

22-year-old woman dies in Two Harbors crash

TWO HARBORS, MN -- One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors. The crash happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A GMC Sierra was heading south on Highway 61 near Scenic Drive when it was hit head-on by a Lexus RX traveling north in the southbound lanes.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy