Rochester, MN

Heaviest Snow Band Shifted to North of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears suburbs on the eastern side of the Twin Cities were the hardest hit by the first major winter storm to hit southern Minnesota this season. As of late Friday night, there were unofficial reports...

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record For Dec. 10

Rochester MN (KROC-AM News) - The track of the snowstorm that hit southern Minnesota on Friday was a bit more to the north than expected but it still produced a record-setting snowfall in Rochester. The official total measured at the Rochester Airport was 6.5 inches, which was more than an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Snow Collapsed the Metrodome’s Roof 11 Years Ago This Weekend

Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 11 years ago today?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 11 years later. Because while we're expecting to get around a foot of snow THIS weekend in southeast Minnesota, it was the same weekend of December 10th - 12th-- but 11 years ago in 2010-- when Minnesota was hit was a powerful blizzard that dumped well over a foot of snow on much of the state and parts of Wisconsin, as well. (In fact, the National Weather Service maps show that nearly 16-inches of snow fell here in Rochester.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Forecasters Are Still Saying a Foot of Snow Could Hit Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy snow with dangerous travel conditions are still in the forecast for the Rochester area and much of southeastern Minnesota. After a quick snow shower moved through the area this morning, the Rochester area enjoyed a relatively quiet day before the arrival of the actual winter storm late this afternoon. The National Weather Service says snowfall rates of one inch per hour could become common across the region and some areas could even see rates approaching two inches per hour this evening as the snow piles up.
ROCHESTER, MN
Mayo Clinic Gives $150,000 to Southeast Minnesota Organizations During ‘Season of Gratitude’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic announced last week that they are giving a total of $150,000 in Season of Gratitude Awards to southeast Minnesota organizations. The $150,000 is in part of a total of $500,000 in year-end grants to 80 organizations that are dedicated to addressing health needs and disparities in the communities that the clinic serves.
MINNESOTA STATE
This Wisconsin Police Officer Has An Amazing Warm-Up Routine

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Christmas Traditions#Suburbs#Winter Storm#The Twin Cities#Minnesotan
Rochester Teen Wins $100K Scholarship in COVID Vaccine Raffle

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester teenager is the winner of the second drawing for a prize of a $100,000 college scholarship. Governor Tim Walz today announced 16-year-old Ben Truax's name was drawn from the thousands of entries submitted by the parents and guardians of Minnesota youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The scholarships were offered as the top prizes for the state's "Kids Deserve a Shot!" Incentive campaign.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Weather Closings and Delays For Friday, December 10th, 2021

The first major snowstorm of the season is expected on Friday with heavy snow creating difficult and dangerous travel conditions all across southeast Minnesota. 5-12 inches across the area. The National Weather Service provided this update on Thursday that showed which towns could get the hardest and when the snow is expected to start on Friday morning.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Why Did Minnesota Get Way More Snow Than Predicted Tuesday?

If you were wondering why the snow kept falling...and falling... and falling Tuesday in Minnesota, there's an actual scientific reason that explains what happened. Seeing as I'm a certified weather geek® who had been wishing for snow here in Minnesota, I was glad when the snow started falling Tuesday morning. Initial weather forecasts for our neck of the woods said we would likely see those flurries end around midday Tuesday, with about a half-inch of accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southeast MN Saw Up to 6 Inches of Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The snowfall totals in the Rochester area and many other parts of southern Minnesota were higher than expected today. There were numerous reports of more than 3 inches of snow in Rochester, while the most recent report from the Rochester Airport was 2.4 inches. The forecast issued this morning called for 1-2 inches of accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
