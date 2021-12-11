ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

 2 days ago

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects...

Italian Artist Creates Incredible Works of Art From Spilled Coffee

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but while most enjoy espresso for its taste, artist Giulia Bernardelli appreciates it for its creative potential. She turns spilled coffee into works of art that look like detailed watercolor paintings. Many of us start our day with a cup of joe,...
VISUAL ART
Art Forward: Artful Gifts Ideas from the Rahr-West Art Museum

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Curator/Assistant Director. The holiday season is officially upon us! Many people are searching for special gifts not delayed by interruptions in the supply chain. The Rahr-West Art Museum has options for people of all ages, including those hard-to-shop-for people that seem to already have everything.
MUSEUMS
ART! The Foundry Show

The Foundry Show is back. They are a unique group of artists that self-produces an annual seven day holiday sale that runs over the course of two weeks. To accomplish this, member/artists participate in the creation and running of the show. The first weekend has passed but this weekend – December 10th through 12th – The Foundry Show will complete its season offering. Whether you come for the show or with a handy shopping list in your pocket, this is how to start – or finish – your holiday shopping – and meet the artists and talk with them about their work, their process, and the business of art.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Ocotillo art show a good time for gift hunts

Ocotillo art show a good time for gift hunts By Ken Sain, Staff Writer. Chandler resident Sandy Ashbaugh says being an artist can be lonely work. You’re usually alone in your studio trying to create something great. And sometimes what’s great in your mind may not be received that well by others.
CHANDLER, AZ
Gift of The Day: A Small Stack of Art Magazines

Welcome to Curbed’s Advent-calendar gift guide. Over the course of the next 25 days, we will be doling out, one by one, the gifts recommended by dozens of design bigwigs with extremely good taste. So keep checking in daily for new drops. Ksenia Kagner, co-founder of Civilian, discovered art...
LIFESTYLE
‘Tis the Season Art Show at Wiley Art Gallery

Featuring a galley filled with local gift items that can’t be found in big box stores, the Lawrence County Art Association announces its annual winter show, ‘Tis the Season. The show will open Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The gallery also features a gift shop with affordable art prints and handmade items, including jewelry.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Thousands Enjoy 63rd Annual Model Railroad Arts & Crafts Show

After a one year hiatus, the popular Huntington Model Railroad Exhibition returned to the Huntington Civic Center Thanksgiving weekend. Numerous hobby vendors and model train layouts were on display, ranging from suitcase sized N gauge -- to large format S and O gauge -- detailed miniature railroad dioramas. Children, parents...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Toast to the Center for the Arts at the 3rd Annual Artful Meal

The Center for the Arts returns to Trio for the 3rd Annual Artful Meal, a five course meal and fundraiser on Dec. 8. The fundraiser, which will benefit the Center for the Arts, will feature a unique, holiday-inspired fixed price menu, prepared and served by Trio staff including chefs Zachary Nelson and Mitch Wren alongside a creative wine pairing by Zachary Coffill.
JACKSON, WY
The Ridgewood Art Institute Annual Holiday Show and Sale

Ridgewood NJ, the Ridgewood Art Institute is home to many talented artists. We welcome you to visit us and view our Annual Members’ Holiday Show and Sale, featuring over 150 pieces of beautiful artwork, executed in Oils, Watercolors and Pastels. Our Members include Professional Artists as well as those just beginning their Art Journey. All work is framed and ready for gifting. Fifty percent of all proceeds generated from this show benefit The Ridgewood Art Institute. Art makes a unique gift that can be treasured for a lifetime. Also, your gift helps support this fine institution, which is a gift to so many.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Art Sale and Show at the Library

The Friends of the WFL would like to thank the Bourne-Wareham Art Association for their generous donation of 20% of their proceeds from their Art Show and Sale at the Wareham Free Library December 1st through January 3rd. The Opening Reception is December 1st from 6 to 8 pm at the Library.
VISUAL ART
Give the Gift of Art this Holiday Season! @ DISTRICT Arts

DISTRICT Arts is excited to display many new creations from our talented group of 35 artists that are perfect for holiday gift giving. We are also offering a $100 gift card for only $75 (one per household) until 12/24/21. DISTRICT Arts will be open every day between November 26 and...
VISUAL ART
‘The Little Holiday’ art show

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, announces the opening of “The Little Holiday” art show. The show opened Nov. 28 and will runs until Jan. 3. The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, including original paintings, prints, notecards, and miniature original oils as unique ornaments. The artwork features a range of sizes and prices to suit all budgets.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
18th annual Tree-A-Rama Auction gets new look at The Arts Garage

The 18th annual Tree-A-Rama Charity Auction will team up with The Arts Garage on Sunday, Dec. 5 in Port Clinton and feature a wide range of holiday treats that the include the spectacular “Glitterific Christmas Tree,” unique pro sports memorabilia, local jewelry and plenty of gift certificates. The charity auction...
PORT CLINTON, OH
NWC art department hosts annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale

Northwest College’s Art Department will host its annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The yearly event showcases small pieces of art. Nothing in the show can be over 16 square inches (2D) or 64 cubic inches (3D). Organizers say the 4x4 Show is a popular place...
VISUAL ART
Art Center Ukiah December show: ‘Celebrate! Gifts From Home’

The holiday show featuring small works of art at Art Center Ukiah will be reimagined, reorganized, and replenished for the month of December. A team of artists and elves will be busy in anticipation of the coming month of holiday festivities by adding to the existing display and decorating for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and solstice… not to mention the long-awaited end of 2021.
UKIAH, CA
Holiday art and gift fair

BREWERTON - A holiday art and gift fair will be held at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The fair will feature over 20 local artisans, makers and hand crafters. There will also be a raffle of one-of-a-kind artist...
BREWERTON, NY

