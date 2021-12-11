ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merry Marketplace Dates Thursday, Dec. 2 - Saturday, Dec. 4 Thursday, Dec. 9 -...

dakotastudent.com

A Merry Christmas

The celebration of Christmas is many centuries old, originating in Rome around 336 AD. Like most new traditions, it was received with controversy. Many believed the true “birthday” of Jesus Christ was the day of his martyrdom, rather than that of his actual birth. Others believed that the holiday was paganistic and should not have been celebrated at all. However, by the 9th Century, the holiday had become a popular one. Since then, Christmas and its traditions have evolved and changed in a plethora of ways. The most recent inventions include the “Elf on the Shelf,” which began in 2005, and the “Christmas Pickle,” whose origins are a bit murkier than the hide-and-seek elf. Though the history of Christmas is rich and complex, we should pay special attention to how it has evolved— and remained the same— from a hundred years past, as an ode to our grandparents and our great grandparents whom we can still recall in our personal memories.
GRAND FORKS, ND
ourquadcities.com

Merry Thriftmas | Goodwill of the Heartland

Goodwill’s Brent Watkins was here for our Merry Thriftmas series to tell us all about the go-to place for ugly holiday sweaters. For more holiday deals visit goodwillheartland.org.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Ringing in the holidays with Merry Bells

Looking for a fun way to bring your family and friends together for the holidays? Creator of Merry Bells, Brad Peterson is here discussing the meaning behind Merry Bells and why it was created. Peterson said his wife always loved playing the bells with their family at Christmas parties which...
ENTERTAINMENT
firesideguard.com

Story Time: Merry and Bright

Thanksgiving is the official trigger that starts the holiday season. Home Alone, the Grinch and that dreaded Elf on the Shelf are back. Thanksgiving prompts you to sign your cards, wrap your gifts and sing loud, Joy to the World. Thanksgiving was definitely a trigger for me. Just last year...
FESTIVAL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Merry PAWSmas to all

AVON PARK — The Christmas holidays are a time of giving … giving and sharing of love and friendship. This holiday season consider giving the gift of a furrever home. Two local pet loving organizations, Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services, are teaming up again this year to present the 6th Annual Merry PAWSmas on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring. These organizations will be kicking off the holiday season with an adoption day for furry friends of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
traverseticker.com

A Lighthouse Christmas

Enjoy a self-guided family holiday tour where you will step back into Christmastime of the 1920s & 30s. Check web site for hours.
LIFESTYLE
Richmond Register

Merry Chrochetmas!

BEREA - Over the past few weeks, the corner of Chestnut and Broadway in Berea has seen the construction of a unique and, quite cozy, Christmas Tree. A group of 38 volunteers of various backgrounds have come together to create a 12-foot tree made out of 900 handmade crochet squares.
BEREA, KY
traverseticker.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs through Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Christmas Journey

Watch scenes come to life as a guide leads you through a woodland path filled with actors, scenery & live animals.
traverseticker.com

Paper Bag Snowflakes

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Visual Arts Classroom, TC. Join Education & Outreach Director Kristi Wodek to make a large 3D snowflake using lunch sacks. All supplies included to make one snowflake.
ENTERTAINMENT
creativeloafing.com

The Merry, The Magic, The Madness

Celebrate the holiday season with Horizon Theatre Company with Southbound for the Holidays: The Merry, The Magic, The Madness. Join us LIVE (or on Zoom) for a night of Ho, Ho, Ho’s with real-life humorous holiday tales and tunes from the ATL told LIVE on Monday, December 13, at 8:00 pm. Tickets are FREE - DONATE WHAT YOU WISH to support Horizon artists and programs. This one-of-a-kind and very Little Five Points holiday event moves Horizon’s hugely successful Southbound digital platform to live, in-person performances on the Horizon stage along with livestream through Zoom.
weeklyvillager.com

Merry Middlefield — Grinch Style

Middlefield – Merry Middlefield is Saturday, December 11th starting from 8 am to 1 pm with the East Geauga Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast and the Christmas Craft Show from 9 am to 2 pm in the Cardinal High School Multi-purpose Room, Thompson Ave. The Grinch will be in the Multi-purpose Room at 11 am, children can come to visit with the Grinch, Max and Cindy Lou Who. The Grinch will autograph his book and give the book to the children, while supplies last.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
fortscott.biz

Cocoa and Caroling Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.

Strolling the sidewalks of Downtown from store to store with complimentary cocoa served by the Museum of Creativity in front of Sunshine boutique. This event offers locals & visitors another opportunity to shop small & support local. while enjoying some holiday cheer!
PWLiving

Merry Melodies

Love it or hate it, it’s the season of round-the-clock Christmas music. You may already have your radio dial. tuned into 97.1 WASH-FM’s 24/7 Christmas music. If you’re a SiriusXM listener, there’s the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Radio on channel 70. We polled Prince William residents and Prince William Living staff on their must-have seasonal songs, but first, how did Christmas music come about?
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
traverseticker.com

Light Up Interlochen

Presented by the Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce & Friends of Interlochen Public Library. Featuring a 20-foot mega pixel tree with synchronized light & sound, pre-packaged treats, beer & grilled food tents, carriage rides, live reindeer & an appearance from Santa Claus.
traverseticker.com

In Store Book Signing

John Russell's "My Office Today" captures his "best of" photo collection & the personal stories behind them.
Morganton News Herald

GALLERY: Polar Express kicks off at The Outreach Center

The Outreach Center kicked off its annual Polar Express program on Friday and Saturday night. This year's event features trolley rides to see the Christmas lights display at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. The rides include hot chocolate and cookies, a dance performance and a visit with Santa. This event will continue on Dec. 10, 17 and 18. For more information on tickets, contact The Outreach Center at 828-439-8300.
THEATER & DANCE
traverseticker.com

Winter Sounds Sing Along

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A family-friendly celebration of the season, with hot cocoa & cider, a bonfire, winter hike through the woods, & a half-hour outdoor performance by TC West Middle School Madrigal Singers. $10 suggested donation per adult; children free.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.

