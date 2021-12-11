Merry Marketplace

The celebration of Christmas is many centuries old, originating in Rome around 336 AD. Like most new traditions, it was received with controversy. Many believed the true “birthday” of Jesus Christ was the day of his martyrdom, rather than that of his actual birth. Others believed that the holiday was paganistic and should not have been celebrated at all. However, by the 9th Century, the holiday had become a popular one. Since then, Christmas and its traditions have evolved and changed in a plethora of ways. The most recent inventions include the “Elf on the Shelf,” which began in 2005, and the “Christmas Pickle,” whose origins are a bit murkier than the hide-and-seek elf. Though the history of Christmas is rich and complex, we should pay special attention to how it has evolved— and remained the same— from a hundred years past, as an ode to our grandparents and our great grandparents whom we can still recall in our personal memories.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO