As I hopped into the seat of my mother’s old Ford car I noticed a larger than life black trash bag. The bag seemed to be taller than me and even my kindergarten eyes could tell that it was chock full of something interesting. Every time I touched it, my hand was pushed away and coupled with a light scolding from my mother. Of course, this made it way more attractive. Every time I would catch her looking the other way I would quickly touch it and try to imagine what the contents looked like.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO