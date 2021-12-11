ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Snow Show - Local Artists' Take on Winter

 2 days ago

Over 50 local artists will share works...

seehafernews.com

Ladies of the Lake Bring Familiar Fiber Arts to the Rahr-West Art Museum

With the cold of winter already upon us, the Rahr-West Art Museum has returned to the warmth and comfort of a decades-long partnership: The Ladies of the Lake Quilts exhibit. Quilts are among the most popular fiber arts and are exhibited in museums nationwide. The Rahr-West Art Museum is showcasing an array of objects from this local quilter group.
VISUAL ART
whatsupmag.com

Elementary Artists Showcased at Annual Winter Wonderland Exhibit

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Visual Arts Office is delighted to announce the return of its Elementary Winter Wonderland Art Exhibit. The elementary winter-themed artwork is being presented at Westfield Annapolis Mall through January 6, 2022. The exhibit will proudly feature approximately 200 students and is located...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Volume One

LOCAL LIT: ‘Snow Day’

That I see everything as a chore. cast upon the littered highway. like a weakening paper sack. on each pane. All the swirling flowers. Jennifer Fandel is a UW-Eau Claire alumna whose poetry has been published in The American Journal of Poetry, Measure, The Baltimore Review, and RHINO, as well as a number of anthologies including Hope Is the Thing: Wisconsinites on Hope and Resilience in the Time of Covid-19 (Wisconsin Historical Society Press). Her poem “The Father” just received first place in the Wisconsin People & Ideas contest. “Snow Day” first appeared in Third Wednesday Journal, 2013. Read more of her work here.
WISCONSIN STATE
newjerseyhills.com

Art league winter show to feature local abstract mixed media artist

CHATHAM TWP. - The Art League of the Chathams will host its winter show and reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Chatham Township Municipal Building. Chatham resident Maia Kumari's show "Moving Light" will be featured in the Lundt-Lover Gallery, alongside other art league artists.
CHATHAM, NJ
WGNtv.com

Helping local artists make an impact through their art

Earth Art Chicago is a new artist grant program for Chicago-based artists and non profit organizations. Artists can participate in a citywide spotlight on climate change & natural resource use and make an impact through their art. Here with all the details is Uzma Noormohamed.
CHICAGO, IL
traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
Record-Courier

Local wildlife, sporting artist shows skill with new Twin Lakes mural

A local artist has left his mark on the Twin Lakes community. Geoff Mowery, 76, is a lifelong painter. His subjects are often reflections of wildlife and sporting imagery. His work has notably been exhibited in the Cleveland Museum of Art, San Francisco Museum of Art as well as the Guggenheim Museum of Modern Art. Three paintings were also once selected by the Smithsonian Institution for display at the U.S Embassy in Norway.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Paper Bag Snowflakes

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Visual Arts Classroom, TC. Join Education & Outreach Director Kristi Wodek to make a large 3D snowflake using lunch sacks. All supplies included to make one snowflake.
ENTERTAINMENT
keysweekly.com

LOCAL ARTISTS: LET’S RAISE A GLASS!

At watering holes from Key Largo to the mecca of tourism we know as Key West, we have some unique artists hard at work each day. These artists compose things a little differently, but they often influence our lives in very positive ways. They help us build fond memories, they offer up friendship, make us laugh, work complex and colorful chemistry projects before our very eyes and they do it all in perfect synchrony. Sadly, much of what they do is often completely overlooked. Many of these artists are also highly skilled at multitasking between the mixology, calculating mathematics at the point of sale system, and some even offer therapy sessions for the down-and-outers. As the live music cranks up nightly, as we smile and laugh with our friends and coworkers alike, behind those varnished wooden bar-tops, stand the artists hard at work. Sure, they create our libations, a simple means to an end at first glance, but there is something more we really must acknowledge. These so-called “service workers” are composing for us something requiring a unique skill set, and — dare I say? — a talent. This talent is a large part of what’s keeping our vital tourism industry alive and flourishing.
KEY WEST, FL
traverseticker.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs through Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
ENTERTAINMENT
traverseticker.com

Art of Wisdom, Book Release & Gallery Show

Vada Color & Ledbetter Gallery present the book release of "The Art of Wisdom, Tales and Paintings from the Third Eye" by George Kleiber. George will also be showcasing original artwork, along with fine art giclée prints. The book release & gallery show take place at Ledbetter Gallery on Sat., Dec. 11 from 12-5pm. George will be signing books during the event. He will also be at Ledbetter Gallery from 11am-1pm on Tues., Dec. 14, & Thurs., Dec. 16 to sign copies of his book. His artwork will remain displayed through Dec.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcadeherald.com

Local artist creates special wood carvings

Scott Leederman has a passion and creative ability to carve amazing things out of trees!. Leederman grew up in Franklinville before moving to Texas, but returns to the area between April to November each year. He likes to travel to different festivals and places where there is music and happy...
DESIGN
bainbridgereview.com

Church shows works of BI artists

Port Madison Lutheran Church recently presented its first local art exhibition, featuring pieces ranging from abstract paintings to landscapes, to pottery to weaving. The exhibit called Discovered Art: A Winter Soirèe was displayed Dec. 4. “I am never surprised to find hidden artists in churches,” curator Tamarah Rockwood said....
VISUAL ART
penbaypilot.com

Local artist reopens fine art gallery in Belfast

BELFAST— Lewis Cisle, a local landscape and wildlife painter, has reopened his Belfast gallery and studio to the public. Visitors can arrange to see the gallery by appointment. Many new works, including various medium and small local landscapes as well as a number of larger paintings featuring images of endangered...
BELFAST, ME
providencedailydose.com

Foundry Artists Holiday Show This Weekend

We have several artisan/craft/winter markets coming up this weekend. Let’s start with the Foundry Artists Holiday Show which will actually be running the next two weekends in a row: December 3-5 and December 10-12. Check out this year’s artists working in ceramics, fiber, painting, wood, photography, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mypanhandle.com

Local artists in Bay County continue to paint the town

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – You may have noticed 13 colorful murals painted on the side of downtown buildings all created by local artists. “And seeing that art is being revitalized was one of the drawing factors for me to come back home,” said “Uh Beautiful Mes” artist Morgan Summers. “I am originally from here.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
We Are Iowa

Artists Sunday brings local creators into the spotlight

PERRY, Iowa — You know Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday—but doesn't that skip a day? That's where Artists Sunday comes in. Artists Sunday started in 2020 with the goal of encouraging shoppers to support local creators as they look for gifts. "Every artist that you invest in,...
PERRY, IA

