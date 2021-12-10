Annual Education Results Report highlights student engagement, assurance and pandemic impact

Written by Bella Richmond, Intern, Met Sacramento High School. In the previous article, Adapting to Pandemic Learning…Again, I interviewed four upperclassmen from the Met Sacramento High School about their back to in-person learning experiences, and many of my peers are still struggling to adapt after returning in-person. One student got Covid-19, another is taking care of their siblings while in school, and another student had their grades drop after returning in-person. A Junior said, “you have gone to school before, so there is more pressure to do well.” I concluded that some of the struggles students are facing are because of how school carries on as normal when the pandemic still looms over us. Teachers are also working in unprecedented conditions. In a survey conducted by The Guardian, 80% of districts in California, between 2017 and 2018, reported a shortage of qualified teachers. Even small schools, like the Met Sacramento, are feeling the teacher shortage. The interviews I conducted with three staff members helped me to understand some of the reasons behind returning to school as if everything was “normal” again.

