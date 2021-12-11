ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

By MIKE CRANSTON Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Wings Sink Kraken 4-3 to Win their Fourth Straight

It was the first time in franchise history that the Seattle Kraken would visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings. With both teams riding winning streaks, who prevail in what was the first between the Kraken and the organization known for its Octopus (and this site’s name inspired by it).
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings slip past Kraken in shootout for 4th straight victory

Detroit — The Red Wings keep piling up victories at a rate probably nobody expected. They capped off an impressive back-to-back set Wednesday, defeating the expansion Seattle Kraken, 4-3 in a shootout. Coming 24 hours after a big road win in Boston, the Wings stretched their win streak to a...
NHL
abc17news.com

Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss. Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves. Oliver Wahlstrom had two power-play goals, Cal Clutterbuck scored short-handed, and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders earned a point for the second straight game and fell to 0-8-2 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves. The Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, matched the longest winless streak in franchise history, a similar 0-8-2 stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, 2013.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Seider's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders, 4-3

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Givani Smith tallied a pair of points to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth straight win, 4-3, in overtime against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Filip Hronek and Sam Gagner also...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Devon Toews
Ottawa Herald

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Detroit is playing the back end...
NHL
Denver Post

Avalanche scoring surge continues in blowout victory over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche still plays hockey, correct? Because this team keeps scoring touchdowns. The Avs dominated the Detroit Red Wings, 7-3, on Friday night at Ball Arena. It marked Colorado’s third-straight game with seven goals. Avalanche starting netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th victory of the season.
NHL
Gazette

Third straight 7-goal effort lifts Colorado past Red Wings

DENVER — Darren Helm, a Red Wings lifer until 24 games ago, scored the Colorado Avalanche’s third goal of the night in his first time facing his former team. That was compelling enough for a Detroit goalie switch just 10:49 into the game. The Avalanche scored three more...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche#The Detroit Red Wings
NHL

Recap: Red Wings can't find stride in 7-3 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche raced out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back in tallying a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on Friday night. For Detroit, Vladislav Namestnikov scored his 100th career goal, Joe Veleno tallied his first goal since Nov. 18 and Filip Hronek found the back of the net for the third time this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
NHL
iheart.com

Avs Rout Red Wings, 7-3

The offense keeps rolling for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs scored seven goals for the third straight game in Friday night's 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Andre Burakovsky scored a pair of goals while J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Samuel Girard also scored to help the Avalanche to its fourth win in the last five games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

NHL On Tap: Avalanche look to keep rolling vs. Red Wings

Flyers try to end skid; Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 60th time in regular season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games on Friday. Avalanche send potent...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
NHL
Herald-Palladium

Durant scores 51 in Nets' 116-104 win over slumping Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored an NBA season-high 51 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 116-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. With James Harden resting, Durant scored at least 10 points in all four quarters.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy