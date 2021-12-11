ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 ways to be a holly jolly host this season

By BRANDPOINT
Scranton Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis the season to make up for lost time and host friends and...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Related
hellowoodlands.com

The Pavilion kicks off holiday season with Holly Jolly Jingle

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion kicked off the holiday season with the Holly Jolly Jingle on Thursday, December 2, 2021. This free festive event sponsored by KPMG included a musical celebration of the season by local student performers and fun winter activities for all ages. View photos from the event...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
wvah.com

Holly Days brings the holiday season to the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Holly Days at the Clay center is officially underway. Guest can experience fun activities included with a general admission ticket. Santa Claus will be in the building 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18 for pictures and wish list requests. Children can participate in...
CHARLESTON, WV
cbs7.com

Andrews Chamber of Commerce wraps up Holly Jolly Weekend for the season

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews Chamber of Commerce canceled the Holly Jolly Weekend last year due to concerns over the coronavirus but upon its return this season, it was held at the Andrews County Expo. While the parade did kick off the event Friday evening, other activities throughout the weekend...
ANDREWS, TX
KGUN 9

Small steps to stay jolly and bright this holiday season

Tranquility Blanekts, the Vitamin Shoppe, Sportneer, Mighty Sesame are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend. The holidays can take their toll on even the healthiest person- from busy schedules to bad weather- there’s a lot that can bring us down this season. But with a few steps, it is easy to stay ahead of the challenges to come. Terra Wellington offers tips on preventing some of the biggest holiday humbugs:
LIFESTYLE
orangeobserver.com

West Orange Junior Service League hosting annual Jingle Jolly Jog

The West Orange Junior Service League is hosting its annual holiday jog this weekend. The 12th annual WOJSL Jingle Jolly Jog is back again with more experiences than ever before. The 5K, presented by Orlando Health and the Jewett Orthopedic Institute, will take place in Oakland Park. Kids will have...
ORLANDO, FL
everythinglubbock.com

The Condra School presents A Holly Jolly Cardinal Holiday on Dec. 11th

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is opening their doors to a Holly Jolly Cardinal Holiday event on Saturday, December 11th! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the community is welcome to join in on a morning of holiday cheer with hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, Daniel Tiger and of course Holiday music! Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online ahead of the event. They will also be accepting donations of new and unwrapped books!
LUBBOCK, TX
culturemap.com

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents Holly Jolly Jingle

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents performances of familiar holiday medleys by the student musicians of The Woodlands High School, The Woodlands College Park High School, Oak Ridge High School, and Grand Oaks High School. The audience will be able to sing along to classic seasonal tunes with a certain jolly elf rumored to make an early appearance at his favorite holiday celebration.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KFDA

DHDC to host ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ event Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Santa’s Jolly Jamboree’ will take place at the Don Harrington Discovery Center on Saturday. The event will be 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and include a variety of activities. Santa will be available for photos and kids can participate in crafts, Santa’s Workshop activities and watch...
AMARILLO, TX
Journal & Topics

3,000 Celebrate Holidays At Niles ‘Holly Jolly’ Festival

An estimated 3,000 revelers kicked off the holiday season Saturday in Niles with the Holly Jolly Festival, tree lighting, and fireworks in the village hall plaza, senior center, and Culver School parking lot. The event was a return to an in-person festival after last year’s event was held as a...
NILES, IL
Globe Gazette

Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll through Osage

The Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll is coming to Osage on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will give shoppers a chance to hit the town for the holidays. The local shops will have special offers, holiday treats and window displays. Shoppers can pick up a punch card from participating businesses or the Osage Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center. For every $20 spent from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, participants will receive a punch on their card. Those who fill their punch cards with 10 punches will be entered into a drawing for Osage Chamber Bucks.
OSAGE, IA
yoursun.com

Have a 'Holly Jolly Christmas'

Broadway Palm celebrates the spirit of the season with "Holly Jolly Christmas" playing through Dec. 25. Directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, this holiday song and dance extravaganza is perfect entertainment for all ages. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they celebrate the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes...
MUSIC
YourErie

U.E. Local 506 hosts annual toy drive in time for the holiday season

Wabtec’s main union, U.E. 506, had their annual toy drive on Friday. One aspect that the union is founded on is giving back to the community. This year, U.E. 506 connected with the other unions to make that happen. The union donated three tables full of toys containing about 1,000 toys each. U.E. 506 went […]
CHARITIES
essexjunction.org

Holly Jolly Junction - December 18th!

Our annual kick-off to the holidays is back! New and improved, the Train Hop has transitioned to Holly Jolly Junction. This family friendly and festive event will be more centralized to Five Corners with activities in both the Village Offices parking lot and Firebird front and back lots. It will include some new elements, like a live band and the 27ft inflatable movie screen along with some old favorites from our community partners. There may even be an appearance from Santa! Activities will be primarily outdoors with masks required for any indoor elements.
FESTIVAL
blockclubchicago.org

Enjoy A Holly Jolly Market In North Center This Weekend

NORTH CENTER — North Center’s inaugural Jolly Holiday Market will feature live music, food and visits from Santa and the Winter Queen on Saturday. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the square, 4100 N. Damen Ave., with a seniors-only shopping hour, organizers said. More than 20...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO

