7 ways to be a holly jolly host this season

Our annual kick-off to the holidays is back! New and improved, the Train Hop has transitioned to Holly Jolly Junction. This family friendly and festive event will be more centralized to Five Corners with activities in both the Village Offices parking lot and Firebird front and back lots. It will include some new elements, like a live band and the 27ft inflatable movie screen along with some old favorites from our community partners. There may even be an appearance from Santa! Activities will be primarily outdoors with masks required for any indoor elements.

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO